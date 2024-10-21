Whispering Curves House / Suva Architects

-
Architects: Suva Architects
- Area: 5500 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Ekansh Goel
-
Manufacturers: MARAZZI, Marble Italia, Sreeram Rohith
-
Lead Architects: Suresh B Mistry
- Consultants: Drisha Jain
- Interior Designers: Suva Architects
- Furniture Design: Bhagwat Furniture
- Builders: Creatomy Build
- Landscape Architecture: 3 Fold Design
- Lighting Consultants: Design Brilliance
- City: Bengaluru
- Country: India
"The light is what guides you home, the warmth is what keeps you there" -Ellie Rodriguez. Situated on a north-facing site in Indiranagar, Bangalore; this home is defined by a modern architectural vocabulary, but at the same time, it creates a fine balance by imbibing traditional and time-tested architectural values.
On a site measuring 40 feet x 60 feet, the curved facade gives a bear hug to nature. Designed for a renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr. Anand K, Mrs. Uma Anand and his family, the brief was to design a house that embodies minimalist values using colors that would keep emanating positive energy all around.
This brief served as a great catapulting point. In the creation of this home, we ensured that the spaces are basking in natural light and are facilitated with a high fresh air exchange rate. Our ultimate goal was to design a house that becomes a "Home" for this beautiful family.
With this, it gives us great pleasure to introduce Suva Architects, where we design with great passion, love and care. We hold a wide perspective in our approach and we create future-ready spaces.