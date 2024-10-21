Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Whispering Curves House / Suva Architects

Whispering Curves House / Suva Architects - Image 2 of 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bengaluru, India
  • Architects: Suva Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ekansh Goel
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  MARAZZI, Marble Italia, Sreeram Rohith
  • Lead Architects: Suresh B Mistry
  • Consultants: Drisha Jain
  • Interior Designers: Suva Architects
  • Furniture Design: Bhagwat Furniture
  • Builders: Creatomy Build
  • Landscape Architecture: 3 Fold Design
  • Lighting Consultants: Design Brilliance
  • City: Bengaluru
  • Country: India
Whispering Curves House / Suva Architects - Image 2 of 32
© Ekansh Goel

"The light is what guides you home, the warmth is what keeps you there" -Ellie Rodriguez. Situated on a north-facing site in Indiranagar, Bangalore; this home is defined by a modern architectural vocabulary, but at the same time, it creates a fine balance by imbibing traditional and time-tested architectural values.

Whispering Curves House / Suva Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ekansh Goel
Whispering Curves House / Suva Architects - Image 22 of 32
Plan - 1st Floor
Whispering Curves House / Suva Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Ekansh Goel
Whispering Curves House / Suva Architects - Interior Photography
© Ekansh Goel

On a site measuring 40 feet x 60 feet, the curved facade gives a bear hug to nature. Designed for a renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr. Anand K, Mrs. Uma Anand and his family, the brief was to design a house that embodies minimalist values using colors that would keep emanating positive energy all around.

Whispering Curves House / Suva Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair
© Ekansh Goel
Whispering Curves House / Suva Architects - Image 27 of 32
Section

This brief served as a great catapulting point. In the creation of this home, we ensured that the spaces are basking in natural light and are facilitated with a high fresh air exchange rate. Our ultimate goal was to design a house that becomes a "Home" for this beautiful family.

Whispering Curves House / Suva Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Ekansh Goel
Whispering Curves House / Suva Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Ekansh Goel
Whispering Curves House / Suva Architects - Image 26 of 32
Diagram

With this, it gives us great pleasure to introduce Suva Architects, where we design with great passion, love and care. We hold a wide perspective in our approach and we create future-ready spaces.

Whispering Curves House / Suva Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ekansh Goel

Suva Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Whispering Curves House / Suva Architects" 21 Oct 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags