Whispering Curves House / Suva Architects

Houses • Bengaluru, India Architects: Suva Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5500 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Ekansh Goel

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: MARAZZI , Marble Italia , Sreeram Rohith

Lead Architects: Suresh B Mistry

Consultants: Drisha Jain

Interior Designers: Suva Architects

Furniture Design: Bhagwat Furniture

Builders: Creatomy Build

Landscape Architecture: 3 Fold Design

Lighting Consultants: Design Brilliance

City: Bengaluru

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

"The light is what guides you home, the warmth is what keeps you there" -Ellie Rodriguez. Situated on a north-facing site in Indiranagar, Bangalore; this home is defined by a modern architectural vocabulary, but at the same time, it creates a fine balance by imbibing traditional and time-tested architectural values.

On a site measuring 40 feet x 60 feet, the curved facade gives a bear hug to nature. Designed for a renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr. Anand K, Mrs. Uma Anand and his family, the brief was to design a house that embodies minimalist values using colors that would keep emanating positive energy all around.

This brief served as a great catapulting point. In the creation of this home, we ensured that the spaces are basking in natural light and are facilitated with a high fresh air exchange rate. Our ultimate goal was to design a house that becomes a "Home" for this beautiful family.

With this, it gives us great pleasure to introduce Suva Architects, where we design with great passion, love and care. We hold a wide perspective in our approach and we create future-ready spaces.