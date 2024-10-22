Adisaptagram Society Hall / Abin Design Studio

+ 18

Design Team: Abin Chaudhuri, Sohomdeep Sinha Roy, Qurratul Ain Maryam, Abhinaw Alok, Debjit Samanta

Structural Consultants: SGS Consultants

City: Chinsurah

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. This association came in the form of a collaboration with the region's Panchayat. As is the Government's convention, a budget of 2.5 crores was allotted for the construction of an auditorium in Adisaptagram for private and public events. Planned to be built in the typical format of a Government convention hall, the local councilor was insistent that they could do better than a cookie-cutter 'decorative' facade and really add functional and aesthetic value with a contemporary approach.

This Community Hall came with a lot of constraints from the governing bodies. With the intent of reaching out to people at large, Abin Design Studio took up the project embracing all the conditions set forth. The building had to be devised with minimal changes to the existing footprint, it was to be built by a contractor whose primary expertise was in the construction of road-side municipal drains, it needed to be within the specified budget with no room to overshoot, and in accordance with unnecessary bureaucracy, red tape, and impractical protocols.

The facility is designed to serve as a peri-urban district community hall. It is equipped with a small auditorium and multi-function halls to hold social events and gatherings for the local people. The architectural expression draws cues from the surrounding context, drawing inspiration from the local terracotta temple forms- emphasizing the idea of layering through patterned fenestration and facade cutouts.

Built as an opaque mass with minimal glazed surfaces, the structure responds to the hot and humid climate of the region. The interface with the road allows barrier-free access, with a layer of the facade angling outward in order to create a shaded, yet porous gathering space. A set of gallery steps smoothens the transition between the built form and its environs, incorporating a landscaped mound that also serves as a visual buffer.

Architectural solutions were devised that explored better spatial arrangements without deviating too much from the original footprint, designing simple yet effective details that could be carried out by an inexperienced contractor. The use of local materials and methods was proposed that would work within the budget even if it meant providing their professional services pro bono. Scheduled to be completed by mid-2020, the design hopes to invoke a sense of appreciation for architecture in the community and a notion that there is always room to improve from conventional presets. While the Government does take responsibility to provide infrastructure, as a community if we take up the initiative, we can play a significant role in enhancing our experiences.