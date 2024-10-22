Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. India
  5. Adisaptagram Society Hall / Abin Design Studio

Adisaptagram Society Hall / Abin Design Studio

Save

Adisaptagram Society Hall / Abin Design Studio - Image 2 of 23Adisaptagram Society Hall / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, ArcadeAdisaptagram Society Hall / Abin Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyAdisaptagram Society Hall / Abin Design Studio - Interior PhotographyAdisaptagram Society Hall / Abin Design Studio - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Community Center
Chinsurah, India
  • Design Team: Abin Chaudhuri, Sohomdeep Sinha Roy, Qurratul Ain Maryam, Abhinaw Alok, Debjit Samanta
  • Structural Consultants: SGS Consultants
  • City: Chinsurah
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Adisaptagram Society Hall / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Abin Chaudhuri

Text description provided by the architects. This association came in the form of a collaboration with the region's Panchayat. As is the Government's convention, a budget of 2.5 crores was allotted for the construction of an auditorium in Adisaptagram for private and public events. Planned to be built in the typical format of a Government convention hall, the local councilor was insistent that they could do better than a cookie-cutter 'decorative' facade and really add functional and aesthetic value with a contemporary approach.

Save this picture!
Adisaptagram Society Hall / Abin Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Syam Sreeylam
Save this picture!
Adisaptagram Society Hall / Abin Design Studio - Image 18 of 23
Form Development and Original Module Design
Save this picture!
Adisaptagram Society Hall / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Syam Sreeylam

This Community Hall came with a lot of constraints from the governing bodies. With the intent of reaching out to people at large, Abin Design Studio took up the project embracing all the conditions set forth. The building had to be devised with minimal changes to the existing footprint, it was to be built by a contractor whose primary expertise was in the construction of road-side municipal drains, it needed to be within the specified budget with no room to overshoot, and in accordance with unnecessary bureaucracy, red tape, and impractical protocols.

Save this picture!
Adisaptagram Society Hall / Abin Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Syam Sreeylam
Save this picture!
Adisaptagram Society Hall / Abin Design Studio - Image 17 of 23
Micro Diagram
Save this picture!
Adisaptagram Society Hall / Abin Design Studio - Image 19 of 23
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Adisaptagram Society Hall / Abin Design Studio - Image 2 of 23
© Syam Sreeylam

The facility is designed to serve as a peri-urban district community hall. It is equipped with a small auditorium and multi-function halls to hold social events and gatherings for the local people. The architectural expression draws cues from the surrounding context, drawing inspiration from the local terracotta temple forms- emphasizing the idea of layering through patterned fenestration and facade cutouts.

Save this picture!
Adisaptagram Society Hall / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Arch
© Syam Sreeylam
Save this picture!
Adisaptagram Society Hall / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Arcade
© Syam Sreeylam

Built as an opaque mass with minimal glazed surfaces, the structure responds to the hot and humid climate of the region. The interface with the road allows barrier-free access, with a layer of the facade angling outward in order to create a shaded, yet porous gathering space. A set of gallery steps smoothens the transition between the built form and its environs, incorporating a landscaped mound that also serves as a visual buffer.

Save this picture!
Adisaptagram Society Hall / Abin Design Studio - Image 14 of 23
© Abin Chaudhuri
Save this picture!
Adisaptagram Society Hall / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Arch
© Abin Chaudhuri
Save this picture!
Adisaptagram Society Hall / Abin Design Studio - Image 22 of 23
Section A

Architectural solutions were devised that explored better spatial arrangements without deviating too much from the original footprint, designing simple yet effective details that could be carried out by an inexperienced contractor. The use of local materials and methods was proposed that would work within the budget even if it meant providing their professional services pro bono. Scheduled to be completed by mid-2020, the design hopes to invoke a sense of appreciation for architecture in the community and a notion that there is always room to improve from conventional presets. While the Government does take responsibility to provide infrastructure, as a community if we take up the initiative, we can play a significant role in enhancing our experiences.

Save this picture!
Adisaptagram Society Hall / Abin Design Studio - Image 16 of 23
© Abin Chaudhuri

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chinsurah, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Abin Design Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerIndia
Cite: "Adisaptagram Society Hall / Abin Design Studio" 22 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022565/adisaptagram-society-hall-abin-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags