Hotel Rumour / Studio Modijefsky

Design: Studio Modijefsky; Esther Stam, Agnese Pellino, Felicia Ureña, Ivana Stella, Beau van der Schoot, Mathilda Legrand, Marie Pierron, Sofia Masselli, Christel Willers

Program: Cafe, Bar & Restaurant

Status: Execution

Area Interior: 386 m2

Area Exterior: 150 m2

Client: 3WO

City: Leiden

Country: The Netherlands

Hotel Rumour: a beguiling destination where anything can happen. As the oldest structure in Leiden, dating back to 1060, the Burcht van Leiden castle is one of the most evocative places in the city. Just down the hill is a carriage house that dates back to 1657. Studio Modijefsky has brought this humble building into the 21st century as Hotel Rumour: a vibrant social hub that can host everything from lively dinners to intimate drinks, private gatherings and dance nights – anything, in fact, apart from a sleepover. Despite the vitrine in the hallway that sells gift shop staples like bathrobes and keychains, this isn't really a hotel. It's all part of an elaborate personality created by Studio Modijefsky, who worked on everything from the name and brand identity to the merchandise and postcards.

The studio's design concept draws inspiration from the rich history of this iconic landmark, seamlessly integrating and enriching original elements including high ceilings, grand arches and wooden beams. Bespoke furniture and lights exhibit a painstaking attention to detail, as do the carefully curated materials and upholstery fabrics. A surprise awaits around every corner and on every visit: whether it's a different painting that catches the eye, an alluring daybed for enjoying a cocktail in a tucked away room, a mysterious objet trouvé, or the decoration on the floor.

Terrace - The first thing guests see when descending from the Burcht van Leiden is a large terrace, whose boundaries are marked by two wooden corner benches with a custom round bench encircling the tree between them. A brasserie ambiance is exuded by the collection of tables and chairs, while a large communal table hosts larger groups. Playful tan-colored parasols, pigeon blue metal furniture, bespoke wooden seating elements and captivating graphics set the tone for the experience awaiting inside.

Ground floor - The downstairs space at Hotel Rumour can be whatever you desire: a place for a meal, a drink or a dance at the end of the night. It's filled with an attractive array of art, seating options and custom lights that offer something to suit every mood. Guests are welcomed by two monumental wooden doors that lead to a vestibule lined with artwork and a suspended royal light fixture. Art pieces guide visitors through the space together with custom light elements. To the right, a vintage cabinet showcases a fabulous selection of wine, flanked by two high tables set against a wall ornamented with bespoke patinated mirrors and lights.

Three benches serve as a focal point for the main dining space: one is located by the side of the entrance, where it sits next to a plastered wall (featuring more vibrant artwork) and is complemented by warm brown terracotta floor tiles; the second is situated in the center of the wall facing the bar, highlighted by framed mirror pieces arranged in a geometric composition; the third is underneath high windows that look back up the hill towards the Burcht. In a nod to the original use of the building, the bench legs feature graceful details inspired by the carriages that would have been housed here hundreds of years ago.

The bespoke benches are the scene of a visually captivating interplay between rich wood and muted blue leather upholstery, accentuated by alternating linear and geometric shapes. This composition is enhanced by a backdrop of wall panels made of fabric and glass, a dramatic effect further enriched by custom-made lighting features. Each bench features round 3D printed layered light elements in the corner, while an array of metal shapes and light cylinders hang from the original wooden beams in the ceiling. These were stripped of paint in order to showcase their natural beauty. Two service stations composed of wood and travertine act as a visual bridge between the bar and benches: both are made of the same material as the bar while using the same design language as the benches.

The bar is a key feature that delineates the dining space. It fits seamlessly into the space while grabbing attention thanks to the counter with a beige terrazzo top and beveled edges. The front and sides are adorned with funky-patterned veneer wood, brass panels, and dark green terrazzo blocks at the foot. On the back bar layers of reflective curved metal embellish a central arch, reflecting the arched light line onto the horizontal lines of glass racks on both sides. Custom wooden bar stools have beautiful sage green leather seats and offer a more casual place to eat than the numerous small tables or the one large dining table. These feature wood or blueish marble tabletops in round, square, and rectangular shapes and are complemented by an eclectic collection of chairs that includes vintage and design classics. A line of custom-made light cubes hangs suspended above it, echoing the plaster blocks on the top part of the walls and adding a modern twist to the castle battlements they allude to.

The wall finish in this area features smooth, wobbly light beige-colored stucco. The flooring consists of long wooden planks alternated with shorter planks, that transition to large black wooden graphic accents beneath the wall-mounted benches and green terrazzo blocks by the bar. Hidden around the back of the bar is a clandestine but lively space. Trace the lines of the bar and you'll see it extends around the arched openings to continue into the front porch. Painted in a slightly darker color, this niche features a wall table that enhances the 'greenhouse-like' atmosphere. It's a nice little perch for enjoying a drink while overlooking the picturesque square outside. After the sun goes down, a warm glow is provided by custom cylinder-shaped lights on a triangular-shaped base – which are spread throughout the entire ground floor.

Upstairs - Hotel Rumour's top floor is primarily used as a lounge cocktail bar, but part of it can be partitioned off for private gatherings. A paneled and ornately decorated hall leads the way, via a blue tiled arch and a graphically finished staircase. The space here is split naturally into three areas by the staircases and wooden ceiling beams. As guests climb the stairs they first arrive in a 'blink and you miss it' casual lounge area that invites deep conversations thanks to velvety seats and a funky curtain. Crossing the other side of the staircase reveals yet another hidden gem: 'La Suite Petite', a small area for intimate dining that seats up to eight people. It features a private bar, large table, and art and has a special feel thanks to the sloping roof. A curtain with pink patterns encloses this secluded spot for sympathetic acoustics and privacy.

A few steps further up lies 'Salone Royale,' a spacious attic area for large groups, furnished with a combination of comfortable poufs, chairs, daybeds, and tables. The tall wooden ceiling, gable roof and exposed beams create an expansive yet intimate ambiance that celebrates its vernacular architecture. Sculptural lights on the beams add a modern touch, while a diverse mix of seating and tables adds a further dash of character. A cocktail bar features elements similar to those on the ground floor, with suspended travertine spherical light fixtures on the front bar. The sloping walls of the back bar are entirely covered in mirrors, offering guests a closer view of the bartenders at work. The versatility and playfulness of this floor encapsulate the essence of Hotel Rumour: a historic building given new life by a design aesthetic at once playful, refined and grandiose with a galaxy of details that reveals more of itself on every visit.