Polene Paris Seoul Flagship Store / WGNB

Designers: Minwoo (Ian) Yang, Sunho Shin, Hyevin Park

Client: POLENE Paris

Construction: DesignBONO

City: Gangnam District

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. The design narrative of Polène's Seoul flagship store is a sophisticated exploration of space through the metaphorical and practical use of leather, encapsulating the brand's essence in its first Korean location.

Central to the concept is the adaptation of leather as the primary design language. This begins with the introduction of an imaginary sheet of leather into the existing site, which then carves out a mineral mass and is meticulously cut and sculpted to create the interior space. This conceptual leather sheet transcends metaphor to become an integral design element, forming the floor, walls, ceiling, and staircase, thus transforming the entire store into Polène's largest leatherwork.

The design reaches a practical resolution during the development stage, where the gesture of a massive leather sheet on the facade unifies the first two floors, creating a welcoming and cohesive appearance. On the ground floor, a floor level change is visually harmonized by this leather-like gesture. Inside, the existing columns are wrapped in leather-like structures detailed with varying surface finishes to mimic the natural characteristics of leather, with distinct textures representing the front, back, and section.

Maintaining a minimalist tone, the store's aesthetic underscores its architectural concept and the products on display. This minimalism is accentuated through collaborations with local artists, adding unique, site-specific elements to the design.

Dasol Lee (@l2da_official) contributes her signature leather-textured ceramics as custom-made tiles on the furniture, while Jungjoo Im (@jungjoo_im) produces wooden sculptures from the locally significant ginkgo tree. These collaborations not only enhance the store's visual narrative but also root it in the local cultural context, creating a space that is both globally branded and locally resonant.