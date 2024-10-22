Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. South Korea
  5. Polene Paris Seoul Flagship Store / WGNB

Polene Paris Seoul Flagship Store / WGNB

Save

Polene Paris Seoul Flagship Store / WGNB - Image 2 of 28Polene Paris Seoul Flagship Store / WGNB - Interior PhotographyPolene Paris Seoul Flagship Store / WGNB - Image 4 of 28Polene Paris Seoul Flagship Store / WGNB - Image 5 of 28Polene Paris Seoul Flagship Store / WGNB - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Retail Interiors
Gangnam District, South Korea
  • Architects: WGNB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  315
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Polene Paris Seoul Flagship Store / WGNB - Image 8 of 28
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. The design narrative of Polène's Seoul flagship store is a sophisticated exploration of space through the metaphorical and practical use of leather, encapsulating the brand's essence in its first Korean location.

Save this picture!
Polene Paris Seoul Flagship Store / WGNB - Interior Photography
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
Polene Paris Seoul Flagship Store / WGNB - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Bedroom
© Yongjoon Choi

Central to the concept is the adaptation of leather as the primary design language. This begins with the introduction of an imaginary sheet of leather into the existing site, which then carves out a mineral mass and is meticulously cut and sculpted to create the interior space. This conceptual leather sheet transcends metaphor to become an integral design element, forming the floor, walls, ceiling, and staircase, thus transforming the entire store into Polène's largest leatherwork.

Save this picture!
Polene Paris Seoul Flagship Store / WGNB - Image 16 of 28
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
Polene Paris Seoul Flagship Store / WGNB - Image 28 of 28
Plan
Save this picture!
Polene Paris Seoul Flagship Store / WGNB - Interior Photography
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
Polene Paris Seoul Flagship Store / WGNB - Image 4 of 28
© Yongjoon Choi

The design reaches a practical resolution during the development stage, where the gesture of a massive leather sheet on the facade unifies the first two floors, creating a welcoming and cohesive appearance. On the ground floor, a floor level change is visually harmonized by this leather-like gesture. Inside, the existing columns are wrapped in leather-like structures detailed with varying surface finishes to mimic the natural characteristics of leather, with distinct textures representing the front, back, and section.

Save this picture!
Polene Paris Seoul Flagship Store / WGNB - Image 13 of 28
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
Polene Paris Seoul Flagship Store / WGNB - Image 20 of 28
© Yongjoon Choi

Maintaining a minimalist tone, the store's aesthetic underscores its architectural concept and the products on display. This minimalism is accentuated through collaborations with local artists, adding unique, site-specific elements to the design.

Save this picture!
Polene Paris Seoul Flagship Store / WGNB - Image 9 of 28
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
Polene Paris Seoul Flagship Store / WGNB - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Yongjoon Choi

Dasol Lee (@l2da_official) contributes her signature leather-textured ceramics as custom-made tiles on the furniture, while Jungjoo Im (@jungjoo_im) produces wooden sculptures from the locally significant ginkgo tree. These collaborations not only enhance the store's visual narrative but also root it in the local cultural context, creating a space that is both globally branded and locally resonant.

Save this picture!
Polene Paris Seoul Flagship Store / WGNB - Image 2 of 28
© Yongjoon Choi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Gangnam District, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
WGNB
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Polene Paris Seoul Flagship Store / WGNB" 22 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022560/polene-paris-seoul-flagship-store-wgnb> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags