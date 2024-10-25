Urbina 65 House / EPArquitectos

+ 34

Designers: Georgette Palmira Guzmán Fregozo, Mariela Lisbeth Yañez Esqueda

Landscaping: Arq. Erick Pérez

Structural Calculation: Ing. Manuel Bernal

Builder: Arq. Martin Ramirez

Project Management: Arq. Erick Pérez

Electrical Engineering: Kemo Electroconstructora

Hydrosanitary Engineering: Ing. Guillermo Angiano

Program: Planta Baja: (Suite 1) ● Cochera para 2 autos y 4 ciclopuertos ● Cuarto de lavado ● Cuarto de maquinas ● Sala ● Comedor ● WC ● Regadera ● Recamara 1 ● Recamara 2 ● Terraza / Jardín ● Jardín interior ● Escaleras Nivel 1: (Suite 2, 3 y 4) ● Suite 2 (Sala, cocina, recamara, estudio, baño) ● Suite 3 (Sala, cocina, recamara, estudio, baño) ● Suite 4 (Sala, cocina, recamara, estudio, baño) ● Vertedero ● Escaleras Nivel 2: (Suite 5, 6 y 7) ● Suite 5 (Sala, cocina, recamara, estudio, baño) ● Suite 6 (Sala, cocina, recamara, estudio, baño) ● Suite 7 (Sala, cocina, recamara, estudio, baño) ● Vertedero ● Escaleras Planta Roof: (Suite 8 y Roof) ● Suite 8 (Sala, cocina, recamara, estudio, baño) ● Pileta ● Roof ● Asador ● Bodega ● ½ Baño ● Solarium ● Escaleras

City: Mazatlán

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The narrow hotel is resolved into three small towers that are interspersed with three small patios planted with trees and vegetation, this allows, together with the garden corridors on the ground floor and the perforated corridors on the upper floors (which are crossed by the foliage of the trees) integrates tropical landscaping, offering memorable routes in close relationship with nature, in addition to promoting cross ventilation and good acoustic insulation between the units.

The building is aligned towards its southern boundary to detach itself and open towards its northern orientation where it resolves its circulations and opens to capture dominant winds through large windows that take advantage of indirect natural lighting, which translates into good climatic comfort that It is appreciated in the hot tropics.

Urbina 65 is located in a popular neighborhood close to the tourist area of Mazatlán, offering an unusual hospitality experience, surrounded by small houses, but very close to avenues full of commerce and services.

It was conceptualized as a business linked to the community, where the people who serve it are neighbors, with whom together they work for a better environment, contributing resources, coordination and time to improve the immediate public space, such as paving the streets, tree planting and lighting.

After a year of operation in coordination with the community, we managed to get the Department of Social Development and Welfare to pave Tomás Urbina Street, which was only missing the section where the property is located.

The construction system of block grid and apparent concrete with its geometry modulates the entire building and together with its ironworks start from the immediate environment, one that sometimes shows exposed brick and block walls, as well as ironwork protections on its doors and windows, thus achieving a certain integration into the colony.

This “naked” materiality expresses a pleasant warmth through its textures and nuances reflected with the intense tropical light.