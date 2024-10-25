Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Hotels
  Mexico
  Urbina 65 House / EPArquitectos

Urbina 65 House / EPArquitectos

Urbina 65 House / EPArquitectos - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade
© OHFA

Urbina 65 House / EPArquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeUrbina 65 House / EPArquitectos - Image 3 of 39Urbina 65 House / EPArquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairUrbina 65 House / EPArquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeUrbina 65 House / EPArquitectos - More Images+ 34

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels
Mazatlán, Mexico
  Architects: EPArquitectos
  Area:  5145 ft²
  Year:  2022
  Photographs
    Photographs:OHFA, Alan Rojas, Erick Perez, Alvaro Apolinar
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CASTEL, Estevez, Sorias, Teka
  • Lead Architect: Erick Florentino Pérez Páez
  • Designers: Georgette Palmira Guzmán Fregozo, Mariela Lisbeth Yañez Esqueda
  • Landscaping: Arq. Erick Pérez
  • Structural Calculation: Ing. Manuel Bernal
  • Builder: Arq. Martin Ramirez
  • Project Management: Arq. Erick Pérez
  • Electrical Engineering: Kemo Electroconstructora
  • Hydrosanitary Engineering: Ing. Guillermo Angiano
  • Program: Planta Baja: (Suite 1) ● Cochera para 2 autos y 4 ciclopuertos ● Cuarto de lavado ● Cuarto de maquinas ● Sala ● Comedor ● WC ● Regadera ● Recamara 1 ● Recamara 2 ● Terraza / Jardín ● Jardín interior ● Escaleras Nivel 1: (Suite 2, 3 y 4) ● Suite 2 (Sala, cocina, recamara, estudio, baño) ● Suite 3 (Sala, cocina, recamara, estudio, baño) ● Suite 4 (Sala, cocina, recamara, estudio, baño) ● Vertedero ● Escaleras Nivel 2: (Suite 5, 6 y 7) ● Suite 5 (Sala, cocina, recamara, estudio, baño) ● Suite 6 (Sala, cocina, recamara, estudio, baño) ● Suite 7 (Sala, cocina, recamara, estudio, baño) ● Vertedero ● Escaleras Planta Roof: (Suite 8 y Roof) ● Suite 8 (Sala, cocina, recamara, estudio, baño) ● Pileta ● Roof ● Asador ● Bodega ● ½ Baño ● Solarium ● Escaleras
  • City: Mazatlán
  • Country: Mexico
Urbina 65 House / EPArquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© OHFA

Text description provided by the architects. The narrow hotel is resolved into three small towers that are interspersed with three small patios planted with trees and vegetation, this allows, together with the garden corridors on the ground floor and the perforated corridors on the upper floors (which are crossed by the foliage of the trees) integrates tropical landscaping, offering memorable routes in close relationship with nature, in addition to promoting cross ventilation and good acoustic insulation between the units. 

Urbina 65 House / EPArquitectos - Image 3 of 39
© OHFA
Urbina 65 House / EPArquitectos - Image 36 of 39
Axonometry

The building is aligned towards its southern boundary to detach itself and open towards its northern orientation where it resolves its circulations and opens to capture dominant winds through large windows that take advantage of indirect natural lighting, which translates into good climatic comfort that It is appreciated in the hot tropics.

Urbina 65 House / EPArquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick
© OHFA
Urbina 65 House / EPArquitectos - Image 30 of 39
Plan - Ground floor

Urbina 65 is located in a popular neighborhood close to the tourist area of Mazatlán, offering an unusual hospitality experience, surrounded by small houses, but very close to avenues full of commerce and services.

Urbina 65 House / EPArquitectos - Interior Photography
© OHFA
Urbina 65 House / EPArquitectos - Image 14 of 39
© OHFA

It was conceptualized as a business linked to the community, where the people who serve it are neighbors, with whom together they work for a better environment, contributing resources, coordination and time to improve the immediate public space, such as paving the streets, tree planting and lighting.

Urbina 65 House / EPArquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Windows
© OHFA
Urbina 65 House / EPArquitectos - Interior Photography, Brick, Chair
© OHFA

After a year of operation in coordination with the community, we managed to get the Department of Social Development and Welfare to pave Tomás Urbina Street, which was only missing the section where the property is located.

Urbina 65 House / EPArquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Brick
© OHFA

The construction system of block grid and apparent concrete with its geometry modulates the entire building and together with its ironworks start from the immediate environment, one that sometimes shows exposed brick and block walls, as well as ironwork protections on its doors and windows, thus achieving a certain integration into the colony. 

Urbina 65 House / EPArquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© OHFA
Urbina 65 House / EPArquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Alvaro Apolinar

This “naked” materiality expresses a pleasant warmth through its textures and nuances reflected with the intense tropical light.

Urbina 65 House / EPArquitectos - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Erick Perez
Urbina 65 House / EPArquitectos - Image 10 of 39
© Erick Perez

Project location

Address:Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico

EPArquitectos
ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsMexico

Cite: "Urbina 65 House / EPArquitectos" [Urbina 65 / EPArquitectos] 25 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022557/urbina-65-house-eparquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

