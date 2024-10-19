Seoul Robot & AI Museum / Melike Altınışık Architects

+ 14

Structural Engineers: Dongyang, MetalYapı ENG

Mep Engineers: Hanil MEC

Civil Engineer: NOW GIO

Landscape Architects: Green Culture, AU Landscape

Lighting Consultants: Meitech

Signage & Way Finding Design: MAA

Exhibition Planner: XOBIS

Certification: SB Environment

General Contractors: LC Construction

Façade Contractors: Dongyang GTS, Façade Tech

City: Seoul

Country: South Korea

MAA-MELIKE ALTINISIK ARCHITECTS's international competition-winning project 'Seoul Robot & AI Museum' (RAIM) has officially opened to the public in Seoul, South Korea. World's first pioneer Robot & AI Museum, RAIM emerges as a pioneering cultural landmark that will serve as a base for the 4th industrial revolution in the northeastern part of Seoul. The project realized in collaboration between MAA and Withworks from 2019 to 2024, exemplifies cutting-edge architectural and construction methodologies.

Architectural Vision and Design Manifesto - MAA's architectural manifesto for RAIM articulates a distinctive design language that leverages smart design and construction methodologies to create an immersive universe for robots, AI technologies, and visitors. The museum's spherical, non-directional form is characterized by fluid, organic shapes that resonate with the advanced technologies housed within. This dialogue between contemporary architectural expression and technological innovation forms the foundation of RAIM's design philosophy. The architectural form of RAIM is not merely an envelope but an integral part of the museum's narrative, reflecting the fluidity and dynamism of the AI and robotics fields. The building's design fosters an ongoing interaction between its innovative form and the groundbreaking technologies it showcases.

RAIM as a Catalyst for Innovation - RAIM is envisioned as a catalyst for the advancement and dissemination of science, technology, and innovation. It aims to contribute significantly to the development of Seoul's AI industry ecosystem by inspiring and engaging the community. The museum is strategically positioned to connect researchers from nearby universities, research institutes, and corporations with the public, offering a space for exhibitions, hands-on experiences, and educational programs focused on robotics and AI. This integration of academia, industry, and public engagement positions RAIM as a pivotal node in the regional science and culture network. Planned exhibitions and collaborations with adjacent cultural and entrepreneurial facilities—such as 'Chang-dong Aurene,' the 'Seoul Museum of Photography,' and the 'Startup and Cultural Industrial Complex'—will further embed RAIM within the local cultural fabric. These initiatives are expected to invigorate the local economy and contribute to the cultural renaissance of the Chang-dong Sanggye area.

RAIM as a Dynamic Architectural Medium - Melike Altınışık , the design principal of MAA, describes RAIM as a living exhibition, where the architecture embodies the very smart technologies it exhibits. The museum is not merely a space for displaying robots; it integrates smart technologies from design and construction through to operation, making it a seamless part of the technological narrative it presents.

Visitor Experience and Spatial Dynamics - The visitor experience at RAIM begins at the entrance, where welcoming robots introduce the journey. The ground floor, with its reception, ticket halls, café, and shop, establishes a fluid interaction between the exterior public realm and the interior spaces. At the heart of the museum, the vertical exhibition tunnel dissolves the boundary between the tangible world and the realm of robotics and AI, leading visitors to permanent and temporary exhibitions on the upper floors. Educational and administrative facilities are located on the 2nd floor. There are also 2 Basement levels with car parks and technical service facilities. This spatial design is intended to evoke a sense of exploration and discovery, guiding visitors through a narrative of scientific and technological progress.

Innovative Construction and Architectural Technologies - RAIM's construction reflects the integration of advanced architectural technologies aligned with the 4th Industrial Revolution. The museum was constructed using smart building techniques, with Building Information Modeling (BIM) ensuring precision in both design and construction. The process employed Off-Site Construction (OSC) methods, which allowed for the efficient and high-quality realization of the museum's complex, non-linear forms. The process of implementing the non-directional spherical exterior, the fluid-like gate, the escalator tunnel that seems to guide you into an unknown world, and the numerous non-linear RAIM shapes applied here and there onto the ground through innovative 4th industrial revolution technologies has become the beginning of RAIM's symbolic exhibition.

The exterior's fluid, spherical design was achieved using a combination of digital fabrication and reverse engineering. The construction process involved laser CNC machining and robot welding, ensuring minimal errors and high precision in the execution of the intricate façade. The museum's central vertical exhibition tunnel, a key architectural feature, was constructed using advanced technologies typically reserved for aerospace and marine industries, further emphasizing the innovative approach taken throughout the project.

RAIM: A Landmark of the Future - RAIM is more than a museum; it is a symbol of the future of architecture, science, and technology in Korea. It embodies the potential of robotics and AI to redefine our built environment, serving as a landmark for Korea's 4th Industrial Revolution. It stands as a testament to the fusion of advanced architectural practices and cutting-edge technology, marking a new era in museum design and cultural engagement. Through its smart design and construction, RAIM not only showcases the future but actively participates in its creation, making it a pivotal institution in the ongoing evolution of architecture, science, and technology. As an architectural and cultural icon, RAIM will play a critical role in shaping the discourse around the integration of smart technologies into our daily lives, offering a space for reflection on the ethical and humanistic implications of these advancements.