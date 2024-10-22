The Orchestra Park / SoBA

+ 29

Urbanism, Park, Landscape • Su Zhou Shi, China Architects: SoBA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 8500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Holi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Orient China , Vasen

Lead Architects: Ruo Wang, Haiyin Tang

Design Team: Zhexuan Liao, Chuanzhang Li, Yuan Wang, Yunxuan XIao, Zihao Chen

Landscape Architecture: Jiangsu Aoyang Ecological Garden Co., Ltd.

City: Su Zhou Shi

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The Orchestra Park in Kunshan's Huaqiao Economic Development Zone covers 8,500 square meters between two high-density residential areas and along the confluence of two rivers. With mature camphor and dawn redwood trees and nearby wetlands, the project faced the challenge of integrating a skateboarding area, preserving the natural woodland, and adding essential amenities like restrooms. The design prioritizes ecosystem preservation, creating a functional, modern park for all age groups while providing a green, natural retreat. This project transforms an urban vacant lot into a vibrant recreational space that serves the public and is beloved by the community. We aim to create a livable green space that meets residents' diverse needs while providing a rich natural experience—a green oasis and social hub in the neighborhood.

The Jiangnan Silk and Bamboo music tradition, featuring instruments like the bamboo flute and erhu, is known for its graceful melodies and was recognized as part of Kunshan's intangible cultural heritage in 2007. Inspired by this cultural heritage, our design incorporates smooth lines and natural forms that reflect the rhythms of the music. The park's layout uses curves inspired by these instruments, blending recreation with a three-dimensional representation of the music, and offering residents a harmonious mix of nature and culture. We fully respect the existing conditions of the site, aiming to preserve the natural woodland and the undulating terrain to the greatest extent. The overall layout is structured around the symbolic forms of silk and bamboo, with a circular jogging path running through the entire park, connecting Xugongqiao Road and the two adjacent residential communities to the north and south. This path also divides the park into two main areas: a riverside greenbelt and a vibrant recreational zone.

The design of the riverside greenbelt prioritizes the preservation of existing woodland and vegetation, using a minimal intervention approach. We added a waterside viewing platform along the riverbank and created winding exploration paths under the natural canopy, featuring playful sound-interactive installations to enhance visitors' experiences. This greenbelt seamlessly integrates natural woodland, planting design, and functional spaces, resulting in a layered park environment with a balanced mix of open and dense areas, distinct seasonal changes, and a clear thematic focus. This design provides residents with a lush space for relaxation and a unique opportunity to connect with nature.

The vibrant recreational area utilizes the site's natural topography to transform the two-dimensional outlines of Jiangnan silk and bamboo instruments into an abstract three-dimensional experience. It features a series of unique interactive facilities, including a skatepark, climbing area, fitness playground, open-air theater, bamboo grove pathways, musical fountain plaza, and a small music classroom. These spaces appeal to residents of all ages, encouraging exploration and engagement with the environment. The Orchestra Park integrates diverse activities while preserving Huaqiao's cultural heritage. This community park offers spaces for viewing, leisure, and exploration, quickly becoming a favorite destination for local residents. With activities for all ages, it serves as both a natural retreat and a vibrant gathering place.