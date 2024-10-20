John Hardy Boutique / Blancostudio & Kalpa Taru

+ 17

Principal Architect And Interior Designer: Conchita Blanco

Project Manager: Avalon Carpenter

Interior Design Team: Reza Indrastata, Kukin Wijaya, Ni Kadek Yuniantari, Agus Warma Viegas

Master Carpenters: I Nengah Suatawa, Munasir

Custom Woodwork: Kalpa Taru

Lighting Consultants: Nimmersatt

City: Kecamatan Abiansemal

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Blanco Studio & crafted by Kalpa Taru, interior design at John Hardy's workshop in Mambal, Bali, is a powerful blend between modern design and heritage craftsmanship that elevates John Hardy's jewelry collection displayed under the bamboo structure.

Being the original architecture inspired by the rice paddy textures, shapes and heights, Conchita Blanco felt strongly that the interior design needed to emerge from the density of the woods, as part of the building itself.

The collaboration between Blanco Studio and Kalpa Taru features two areas in the workshop; the reception hall and the jewelry gallery in the main building. Over the wooden layers; vitrines, showcases, coaches, desks and lamps float.

Crafted by Kalpa Taru showcases stand on a central wooden column, also a drawer, that enables the countertops to extend over the air. In addition, vitrines and showcases hold their own lights, carefully thought to separate jewelry from the background bringing it in front of the customer's eye and dissipating any distraction from non-existing cables around.