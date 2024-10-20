Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Indonesia
  5. John Hardy Boutique / Blancostudio & Kalpa Taru

John Hardy Boutique / Blancostudio & Kalpa Taru

Save

John Hardy Boutique / Blancostudio & Kalpa Taru - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestJohn Hardy Boutique / Blancostudio & Kalpa Taru - Interior Photography, Living RoomJohn Hardy Boutique / Blancostudio & Kalpa Taru - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamJohn Hardy Boutique / Blancostudio & Kalpa Taru - Interior PhotographyJohn Hardy Boutique / Blancostudio & Kalpa Taru - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Retail Interiors
Kecamatan Abiansemal, Indonesia
  • Principal Architect And Interior Designer: Conchita Blanco
  • Project Manager: Avalon Carpenter
  • Interior Design Team: Reza Indrastata, Kukin Wijaya, Ni Kadek Yuniantari, Agus Warma Viegas
  • Master Carpenters: I Nengah Suatawa, Munasir
  • Custom Woodwork: Kalpa Taru
  • Interior Design: Kalpa Taru
  • Lighting Consultants: Nimmersatt
  • City: Kecamatan Abiansemal
  • Country: Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
John Hardy Boutique / Blancostudio & Kalpa Taru - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Pempki

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Blanco Studio & crafted by Kalpa Taru, interior design at John Hardy's workshop in Mambal, Bali, is a powerful blend between modern design and heritage craftsmanship that elevates John Hardy's jewelry collection displayed under the bamboo structure.

Save this picture!
John Hardy Boutique / Blancostudio & Kalpa Taru - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Pempki

Being the original architecture inspired by the rice paddy textures, shapes and heights, Conchita Blanco felt strongly that the interior design needed to emerge from the density of the woods, as part of the building itself.

Save this picture!
John Hardy Boutique / Blancostudio & Kalpa Taru - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Pempki
Save this picture!
John Hardy Boutique / Blancostudio & Kalpa Taru - Image 20 of 22
Plan - 1st Level

The collaboration between Blanco Studio and Kalpa Taru features two areas in the workshop; the reception hall and the jewelry gallery in the main building. Over the wooden layers; vitrines, showcases, coaches, desks and lamps float.

Save this picture!
John Hardy Boutique / Blancostudio & Kalpa Taru - Interior Photography
© Pempki
Save this picture!
John Hardy Boutique / Blancostudio & Kalpa Taru - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Pempki

Crafted by Kalpa Taru showcases stand on a central wooden column, also a drawer, that enables the countertops to extend over the air. In addition, vitrines and showcases hold their own lights, carefully thought to separate jewelry from the background bringing it in front of the customer's eye and dissipating any distraction from non-existing cables around.

Save this picture!
John Hardy Boutique / Blancostudio & Kalpa Taru - Image 17 of 22
© Pempki

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kecamatan Abiansemal, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Blancostudio & Kalpa Taru
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsIndonesia
Cite: "John Hardy Boutique / Blancostudio & Kalpa Taru" 20 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022549/john-hardy-boutique-blancostudio-and-kalpa-taru> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Suspended Lights

Top #Tags