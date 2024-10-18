Screen House / Ming Architects

+ 16

Houses • Singapore Architects: Ming Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 650 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Studio Periphery

Lead Architects: Tan Cher Ming

Design Team: Megan Shu

Landscape Architecture: Mandala Landscapes

Structural Consultants: PTS Consultants

Quantity Surveying: WS Surveyorship Pte Ltd

Country: Singapore

Text description provided by the architects. Screen House is a contemporary family home with a close connection to nature and landscape. Located on a deep plot, the building footprint is set back to allow the crafting of a generous ground floor purposefully designed for hosting family gatherings and entertainment, with a seamless transition between the indoor and outdoor spaces. A sense of arrival is crafted by the experience of walking through the covered barbeque terrace, before entering the double-volume height living space.

Upon entry, the height of the living space is accentuated by an assortment of pendant lights at varying heights. Large handmade timber screen panels slide away to reveal the television screen, which is neatly concealed when not in use. The sense of spaciousness is enhanced by the openness between floors, as well as the strong indoor/outdoor connection made possible by oversized glass sliding doors, which flood the building interior with natural daylight. Lush greenery adorns the boundary walls surrounding the property, creating the experience of being immersed fully in nature when one is in the house, with the lap pool located arm's length away from the living spaces.

A feature staircase runs parallel to the party wall, with a continuous skylight directly overhead, ensuring the interiors are well-lit at all times of the day. On the second floor, an open family room comprising a pool table and entertainment area overlooks the living spaces below. The children's bedrooms are apportioned on this story, with a large master suite and private home office located on the third floor above. To bring in views and natural light in the master suite, we created an open-roof cactus garden visible from the master ensuite bath which leads to a private walk-in wardrobe before arriving at the master bedroom.

The feature elements of this house are the delicately patterned metal screens that adorn the building facade on the second story. Electronically controlled, the screens serve both decorative and practical functions – deflecting the western sun and aiding privacy while wrapping the house in protective, breathable skin. The panels form unique facade configurations that can be programmed to suit the house requirements for screening at different times of the day. Oak timber panels on the ceiling add depth and contrast to the white metal screens, and are similarly installed on the gate elements as well. On the interiors, the same natural oak finished in custom patterns is utilized for various panels and doors, with travertine marble flooring and upholstery wall paneling for a warm, minimalist decor.