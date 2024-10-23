Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Portugal
  5. 8 de Maio Square Mansards / Tisem

8 de Maio Square Mansards / Tisem

Save

8 de Maio Square Mansards / Tisem - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Wood8 de Maio Square Mansards / Tisem - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Chair8 de Maio Square Mansards / Tisem - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam8 de Maio Square Mansards / Tisem - Interior Photography, Beam8 de Maio Square Mansards / Tisem - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Renovation, Historic Preservation
Figueira da Foz, Portugal
  • Architects: Tisem
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Geberit, Rothoblaas, APMANOS, CS Coelho da Silva, Caixiave, DUARTE & VIEIRA, Decormar, Dierre, Forbo, MICROCRETE, SILVAS S.A., Wedi
  • Lead Architect: Diana Bizarro
  • Building Company: APmanos, Barrôconstroi
  • Engineering & Consultants: Tisem – Emanuel Lopes, Fernando Ferreira
  • Project: Miguel Jordão
  • Lighting Project: Albano Gonçalves
  • Metal Structure: SILVAS - Rui Rodrigues
  • Supervision: Estimativa Curiosa - Patrícia Silva
  • Security Coordination: Genialmed - Vasco Parente
  • Acoustic: Tisem – Daniela Nicolau
  • Thermal: Atelier-42 - Cristina Pires
  • Interior Decoration: Susana Pires
  • City: Figueira da Foz
  • Country: Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
8 de Maio Square Mansards / Tisem - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This project is born from the mansards rehabilitation of a 19th century building, with patrimonial value, located at the top of 8 de Maio Square, in the heart of Figueira da Foz. 

Save this picture!
8 de Maio Square Mansards / Tisem - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Facing the river, the building – with 3 floors and an attic, a rectangular plan, symmetrical and regular elevations and a three-pitched roof – occupies a privileged position in the old town. Both the roof and its structure, presenting several pathologies, represent an opportunity to rethink the layout of this floor in a profound and integrated way.

Save this picture!
8 de Maio Square Mansards / Tisem - Interior Photography, Handrail, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The main concerns include preserving and enhancing the space, improving its safety, performance and comfort, optimizing the habitable area on this top floor, in order to make a profit on the investment in its conservation and establishing a harmonious dialogue between the new and the existing.

Save this picture!
8 de Maio Square Mansards / Tisem - Interior Photography, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Based on these, the basic assumptions for the project were defined as follows; to favor views over the square and the river; to rebuild the roof at the image of the existing one – with three roof waters in Marseille tile and a hidden gutter; to conceive the new structure without compromising the existing one and stabilizing it, in order to increase the life span of the building; to use the new structure – its geometry, rhythm, metrics and material – as a design theme for the interior architecture and to increase the usable height of spaces; to introduce light and fresh air into the dwellings, without compromising the overall harmony of the building, through the opening of zinc-coated mansard windows, in the same alignment and frequency as the windows on the lower floors; to reinforce the wooden structure of the top floor pavement where necessary and rebuild the hardwood floor as original.

Save this picture!
8 de Maio Square Mansards / Tisem - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Wood
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
8 de Maio Square Mansards / Tisem - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Chair
© Ivo Tavares Studio

That said, the project redesigns the access to the mansard floor – stairs and elevator – and divides the floor plan into two apartments: a two-room apartment, comprising an open-plan living room and kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom and a technical/storage space; and a three-room apartment, which replicates the same scheme, adding one more bedroom and a little more area in the open-plan living room and kitchen, making room for a kitchen island.

Save this picture!
8 de Maio Square Mansards / Tisem - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
8 de Maio Square Mansards / Tisem - Image 31 of 36
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
8 de Maio Square Mansards / Tisem - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
8 de Maio Square Mansards / Tisem - Image 36 of 36
Section
Save this picture!
8 de Maio Square Mansards / Tisem - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio

In both apartments, the living rooms are placed facing south, overlooking the square and the river. The remaining spaces face west and east, respectively in the two-room apartment and in the three-room apartment, ensuring that all habitable rooms have a window.

Save this picture!
8 de Maio Square Mansards / Tisem - Interior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The interior is characterized by the rhythm and harmony of the roof's structural grid, by the luminosity entering through the windows and reflects in the white interior finishes and by the warmth and texture of the natural wood, present in all spaces, both on floor and ceiling. The proposed architecture is simple and unpretentious, based on the principle that each intervention must reflect the vision, art and technique of its time – the new does not adulterate or replicate the existing, it assumes differences and ensures continuities, continuing to write the history of the building.

Save this picture!
8 de Maio Square Mansards / Tisem - Image 11 of 36
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Figueira da Foz, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Tisem
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationHistoric PreservationPortugal
Cite: "8 de Maio Square Mansards / Tisem" [Mansardas da Praça 8 de Maio / Tisem] 23 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022534/8-de-maio-square-mansards-tisem> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags