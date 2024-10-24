Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
House in Mallorca / Dom Arquitectura

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Alcudia, Spain
  • Architects: Dom Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  176
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Keragres, Toscot
  • Lead Architects: Pablo Serrano Elorduy y Blanca Elorduy
© Pablo Serrano

Text description provided by the architects. The plot, with a flat topography, is located in the Barcarés development in Alcudia, in the north of the island of Mallorca. The entire house’s program is mainly situated on the ground floor, where the main living areas, living room, dining room, and kitchen are open to each other and the exterior, along with two bedrooms and a bathroom. On the first floor, there is the master bedroom with its en-suite bathroom and terrace.

© Pablo Serrano

The house is designed around two clear bays, one of which is intersected by an intermediate courtyard open to the southeast, bringing natural light into the heart of the home. This courtyard connects the kitchen area to an exterior space, which is laterally protected. The first floor only occupies one of these two bays, leaving a small terrace at the end. The design seeks intermediate outdoor spaces, semi-covered with sun and shade, which not only create a transition to the outside but also offer distinct areas to inhabit the house. Three porches with a light iron structure are planned to support reed screens.

© Pablo Serrano
Axonometric
© Pablo Serrano

Located in the center of the plot, the house opens toward the south, where the largest garden space is located, along with the patio and its porches. The structure is very simple, consisting of concrete frames and pillars with exposed one-way slabs and traditional hand-crafted Mallorcan ceramic blocks. The facade is painted in the colors of the local stone, and marés stone is also used as cladding on some parts, thus incorporating typical local materials. Through its materials and construction systems, the house is well integrated into its surroundings.

© Pablo Serrano
© Pablo Serrano

Simple geometry combined with reed pergolas. The house is designed with a simple geometric structure, in two bays, and opens up to its outdoor spaces, protecting itself from the sun with metal pergolas covered in reed, a natural material that provides shade and filters light, creating a cool and welcoming atmosphere

© Pablo Serrano
© Pablo Serrano

The design is based on rectangular volumes that harmoniously overlap, creating open and closed spaces that interact with each other. The kitchen’s folding windows open onto a reed pergola, where the interplay of sunlight and shadow creates a fascinating visual display.

© Pablo Serrano
© Pablo Serrano

The boundary between the interior and exterior of the house blurs, creating a smooth and fluid transition where both spaces merge seamlessly without defined barriers. The living and dining areas open and integrate into the outdoor reed pergola, creating a continuous space where the interior and exterior blend into one cozy, light-filled area.

© Pablo Serrano

