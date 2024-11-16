Two Houses / Prisma Arquitectura

+ 14

Houses • Vicente López, Argentina Architects: Prisma Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 250 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Fabian Dejtiar

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Aluar , FV , Silma , Sitex , ferrum

Text description provided by the architects. The project, located on a corner in Vicente López, Argentina, presented the challenge of unifying two homes on a 16x8 meter plot under a coherent architectural language while maintaining the identity of each space.

The proposal maximizes the occupancy capacity regarding surface area and volume, requiring a strategy that optimizes the usable area to the fullest. This operational rationality not only addressed the limitations of the plot but also radically transformed how the space is inhabited, ensuring that each home is functional, accessible, and relevant to its context.

The rotated volumes create patios and terraces that provide privacy and enhance interior and exterior relationships. The public spaces of both homes are located on the perimeter, while the private areas are organized toward the interior, benefiting from the mandatory setback of 4x4 meters that functions as a central patio.

Although the architectural ensemble is conceived as a perforated mass, the choice of materials introduces a delicate visual division between the two homes. The ground floor is finished with cement bricks, providing weight and texture, while the upper floor is clad in a white finish, emphasizing lightness and clarity. This material contrast creates a homogeneous yet differentiated reading that balances both visual and spatial elements.

The project reflects the conviction that an efficient design operation can transform complex spaces into more accessible and meaningful ways of living. Through a precise intervention, the potential of the lot was maximized, ensuring that the two homes not only fulfill their function but also reinterpret contemporary coexistence in a work that is, at once, individual and collective.