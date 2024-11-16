Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Two Houses / Prisma Arquitectura

Two Houses / Prisma Arquitectura

Save

Two Houses / Prisma Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence, FacadeTwo Houses / Prisma Arquitectura - Image 3 of 19Two Houses / Prisma Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyTwo Houses / Prisma Arquitectura - Image 5 of 19Two Houses / Prisma Arquitectura - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Vicente López, Argentina
  • Architects: Prisma Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fabian Dejtiar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aluar, FV, Silma, Sitex, ferrum
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Two Houses / Prisma Arquitectura - Image 3 of 19
© Fabian Dejtiar

Text description provided by the architects. The project, located on a corner in Vicente López, Argentina, presented the challenge of unifying two homes on a 16x8 meter plot under a coherent architectural language while maintaining the identity of each space. 

Save this picture!
Two Houses / Prisma Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Fabian Dejtiar

The proposal maximizes the occupancy capacity regarding surface area and volume, requiring a strategy that optimizes the usable area to the fullest. This operational rationality not only addressed the limitations of the plot but also radically transformed how the space is inhabited, ensuring that each home is functional, accessible, and relevant to its context.

Save this picture!
Two Houses / Prisma Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Fence, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Fabian Dejtiar
Save this picture!
Two Houses / Prisma Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fabian Dejtiar

The rotated volumes create patios and terraces that provide privacy and enhance interior and exterior relationships. The public spaces of both homes are located on the perimeter, while the private areas are organized toward the interior, benefiting from the mandatory setback of 4x4 meters that functions as a central patio. 

Save this picture!
Two Houses / Prisma Arquitectura - Image 19 of 19
Axo

Although the architectural ensemble is conceived as a perforated mass, the choice of materials introduces a delicate visual division between the two homes. The ground floor is finished with cement bricks, providing weight and texture, while the upper floor is clad in a white finish, emphasizing lightness and clarity. This material contrast creates a homogeneous yet differentiated reading that balances both visual and spatial elements.

Save this picture!
Two Houses / Prisma Arquitectura - Image 14 of 19
© Fabian Dejtiar
Save this picture!
Two Houses / Prisma Arquitectura - Image 5 of 19
© Fabian Dejtiar

The project reflects the conviction that an efficient design operation can transform complex spaces into more accessible and meaningful ways of living. Through a precise intervention, the potential of the lot was maximized, ensuring that the two homes not only fulfill their function but also reinterpret contemporary coexistence in a work that is, at once, individual and collective.

Save this picture!
Two Houses / Prisma Arquitectura - Image 9 of 19
© Fabian Dejtiar

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Prisma Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Two Houses / Prisma Arquitectura" [Dos Casas / Prisma Arquitectura] 16 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022512/two-houses-prisma-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags