World
Geumchon Oulim Centre / 818 architects

Geumchon Oulim Centre / 818 architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsGeumchon Oulim Centre / 818 architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, FacadeGeumchon Oulim Centre / 818 architects - Image 4 of 30Geumchon Oulim Centre / 818 architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsGeumchon Oulim Centre / 818 architects - More Images+ 25

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Community Center, Offices
Paju-si, South Korea
  Architects: 818 architects
  Area:  5660
  Year:  2024
  Photographs
    Photographs:Yongbaek Lee
  Lead Architects: Jungmin Lee, Eunbi Go
Geumchon Oulim Centre / 818 architects - Image 20 of 30
© Yongbaek Lee

Text description provided by the architects. A city is alive, constantly evolving and establishing a dynamic balance through the interactions and events between people and places. Non-organic structures preserve their form by resisting external influences, whereas organic structures gain vitality by adapting to and interacting with their environment. The process of embracing differences and engaging with others fosters creativity while shaping subtle boundaries that respond to relationships and urban demands.

Geumchon Oulim Centre / 818 architects - Image 19 of 30
© Yongbaek Lee
Geumchon Oulim Centre / 818 architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade
© Yongbaek Lee
Geumchon Oulim Centre / 818 architects - Image 24 of 30
Plan - 1st Floor
Geumchon Oulim Centre / 818 architects - Interior Photography, Glass, Facade
© Yongbaek Lee
Geumchon Oulim Centre / 818 architects - Image 8 of 30
© Yongbaek Lee

The site, centered around a century-old market held every five days, is characterized by its dense mix of shops and residences, fostering vibrant community interactions. The street regularly transforms into a dynamic and unique urban landscape, with goods and food laid out under temporary tents.

Geumchon Oulim Centre / 818 architects - Image 13 of 30
© Yongbaek Lee

Although the Market and the Center serve different characteristics and uses, they resonate with each other and enhance the urban public realm. The dual boundary, reflecting the unique qualities of the street, becomes a key starting point for the project. Architecture is both a part of and a reflection of the city.

Geumchon Oulim Centre / 818 architects - Image 18 of 30
© Yongbaek Lee
Geumchon Oulim Centre / 818 architects - Image 30 of 30
Sections
Geumchon Oulim Centre / 818 architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Yongbaek Lee

A registration office and a courthouse have been housed on the site for over 20 years, and these buildings are set 2.7 meters above the street level. By retaining the existing structures and levels, the majority of the street frontage is cleared to create broad steps that seamlessly connect with the street. A taut façade is positioned in contrast to the surrounding buildings, emphasizing the spatial qualities and serving as a backdrop for the market.

Geumchon Oulim Centre / 818 architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Yongbaek Lee
Geumchon Oulim Centre / 818 architects - Image 29 of 30
Elevations

The Center integrates various facilities for children, youth, and military personnel, encompassing education, culture, welfare, and entrepreneurship. Its open and porous courtyards extend beyond the Center, avoiding exclusive use and defying strict urban boundaries. These spaces adapt fluidly to evolving needs and usage patterns, serving as versatile arenas for diverse demands and changes

Geumchon Oulim Centre / 818 architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Yongbaek Lee

