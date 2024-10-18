Geumchon Oulim Centre / 818 architects

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. A city is alive, constantly evolving and establishing a dynamic balance through the interactions and events between people and places. Non-organic structures preserve their form by resisting external influences, whereas organic structures gain vitality by adapting to and interacting with their environment. The process of embracing differences and engaging with others fosters creativity while shaping subtle boundaries that respond to relationships and urban demands.

The site, centered around a century-old market held every five days, is characterized by its dense mix of shops and residences, fostering vibrant community interactions. The street regularly transforms into a dynamic and unique urban landscape, with goods and food laid out under temporary tents.

Although the Market and the Center serve different characteristics and uses, they resonate with each other and enhance the urban public realm. The dual boundary, reflecting the unique qualities of the street, becomes a key starting point for the project. Architecture is both a part of and a reflection of the city.

A registration office and a courthouse have been housed on the site for over 20 years, and these buildings are set 2.7 meters above the street level. By retaining the existing structures and levels, the majority of the street frontage is cleared to create broad steps that seamlessly connect with the street. A taut façade is positioned in contrast to the surrounding buildings, emphasizing the spatial qualities and serving as a backdrop for the market.

The Center integrates various facilities for children, youth, and military personnel, encompassing education, culture, welfare, and entrepreneurship. Its open and porous courtyards extend beyond the Center, avoiding exclusive use and defying strict urban boundaries. These spaces adapt fluidly to evolving needs and usage patterns, serving as versatile arenas for diverse demands and changes