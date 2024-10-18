Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Switzerland
  5. Maison des Vauches / Bertrand Van Dorp

Maison des Vauches / Bertrand Van Dorp

Save

Maison des Vauches / Bertrand Van Dorp - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeMaison des Vauches / Bertrand Van Dorp - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, WindowsMaison des Vauches / Bertrand Van Dorp - Image 4 of 23Maison des Vauches / Bertrand Van Dorp - Exterior Photography, WindowsMaison des Vauches / Bertrand Van Dorp - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation
Porrentruy, Switzerland
  • Design Team: Bertrand Van Dorp
  • City: Porrentruy
  • Country: Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Maison des Vauches / Bertrand Van Dorp - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sven Högger

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Porrentruy, a small town in the Swiss Jura. A modest three-story house, positioned at the end of a long street, had quietly fallen into disrepair. Originally built in the late 1960s, with no distinctive architectural heritage or attention to detail, it served as a typical affordable residence for a single family. Despite its deterioration, the building retains potential due to its proportions, location, and core structure. Rather than opting for demolition and a complete rebuild, the project seeks to preserve and repurpose the existing structure, giving it a second life while maintaining its original function.

Save this picture!
Maison des Vauches / Bertrand Van Dorp - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Sven Högger
Save this picture!
Maison des Vauches / Bertrand Van Dorp - Image 18 of 23
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Maison des Vauches / Bertrand Van Dorp - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Windows
© Sven Högger

The challenge lies in designing a project that complements the surrounding conventional homes while introducing a contemporary approach to imbuing the building with character. This requires a careful analysis of what elements should be preserved and emphasized, alongside those that need to be reimagined, to restore this neglected structure. Although the exterior presents itself as a delicate white plaster model, the interior core of the project is made of wood, allowing for extensive collaboration with local carpenters and the use of locally sourced materials. The house's location at the street's end makes it a visible landmark from a distance, despite its relatively small footprint and scale.

Save this picture!
Maison des Vauches / Bertrand Van Dorp - Image 8 of 23
© Sven Högger
Save this picture!
Maison des Vauches / Bertrand Van Dorp - Image 21 of 23
Section
Save this picture!
Maison des Vauches / Bertrand Van Dorp - Image 4 of 23
© Sven Högger

As one approaches the house, the narrow white façade becomes visible. The exterior appears as a smooth plaster surface with subtle variations in texture, complemented by slender metallic elements such as the balcony, guardrails, and window sills. The design preserves the original proportions and window placements, but by adjusting the length of the openings, the façade gains an elongated, refined appearance. To enter the house, one passes through a small entrance garden that separates the main entrance from the road, framed by a 40 cm high concrete wall defining the parcel's boundary. The entrance is sheltered by a light metallic balcony, which functions as a canopy, leading to a green door, a nod to the original color of the shutters from the previous structure.

Save this picture!
Maison des Vauches / Bertrand Van Dorp - Interior Photography
© Sven Högger

The ground floor is anchored by 45 cm thick stone walls, providing structural stability and a sense of enclosure. Its lower ceilings and dimmed lighting create a feeling of protection from the outside world. Light filtering through the staircase draws the visitor upward, into the open-plan first floor. Here, with no interior partitions, the kitchen is tucked against the wall, and three generous windows, along with exposed lasured beams, work together to offer a sense of spatial generosity within the restricted frame. Ascending the thin steel staircase, which is leaning against the double-height library, the verticality of the space is revealed. The alignment of the library structure with the roof beams frames a single circular window, allowing light to cascade through the space. This composition creates moments where the inhabitants can extend their view beyond the house, connecting with the exterior.

Save this picture!
Maison des Vauches / Bertrand Van Dorp - Interior Photography
© Sven Högger

The project draws its strength from embracing the building's constraints, using them as a playful tool to design. Frames are more likely to enhance productions of unique characters, « Maison des Vauches » stands as a testament to how a seemingly simple building can be transformed through the careful integration of thoughtful details, resulting in a complex yet harmonious character.

Save this picture!
Maison des Vauches / Bertrand Van Dorp - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Sven Högger

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bertrand Van Dorp
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSwitzerland

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSwitzerland
Cite: "Maison des Vauches / Bertrand Van Dorp" 18 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022487/maison-des-vauches-bertrand-van-dorp> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags