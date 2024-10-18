Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Sweden
  5. Garden Stair House / Anders Berensson Architects

Garden Stair House / Anders Berensson Architects

Save

Garden Stair House / Anders Berensson Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsGarden Stair House / Anders Berensson Architects - Exterior PhotographyGarden Stair House / Anders Berensson Architects - Image 4 of 26Garden Stair House / Anders Berensson Architects - Image 5 of 26Garden Stair House / Anders Berensson Architects - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Skurup, Sweden
  • Architects: Anders Berensson Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  39
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Anders Berensson & Per Helgesson
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Plannja
  • Lead Architects: Anders Berensson
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Garden Stair House / Anders Berensson Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Anders Berensson & Per Helgesson

Text description provided by the architects. Garden stair house is an extension to a 1960th vacation home on the south coast of Sweden. The house is situated alongside a garden stair that continues into the house becoming an amphitheater for socializing, watching movies, or playing video games. Doing an extension in a quite complex terrain we decided to continue the expression of the existing building in materials and colors and let the local adaptions and shifts in heights become our main design opportunities.

Save this picture!
Garden Stair House / Anders Berensson Architects - Image 7 of 26
© Anders Berensson & Per Helgesson
Save this picture!
Garden Stair House / Anders Berensson Architects - Image 20 of 26
Plan
Save this picture!
Garden Stair House / Anders Berensson Architects - Exterior Photography
© Anders Berensson & Per Helgesson

The house follows the slope on the garden side and lets the concrete garden stairs continue into the house. On this side, the continuation of the stairs becomes a social amphitheater with big glasses connecting it to the garden. The garden stair is also the entrance to the main building and is covered by a cantilevering roof protecting the stairs but also creating a sense of common space with the inside.

Save this picture!
Garden Stair House / Anders Berensson Architects - Image 4 of 26
© Anders Berensson & Per Helgesson
Save this picture!
Garden Stair House / Anders Berensson Architects - Image 22 of 26
Section 1
Save this picture!
Garden Stair House / Anders Berensson Architects - Image 11 of 26
© Anders Berensson & Per Helgesson

The backside of the house is carved into a hill where two bedrooms are located. The concrete foundation becomes a concrete wall where the floor level is below ground. All windows are placed on top of the concrete foundation. The shifts in heights create different relations between the openings and their surroundings. In the bedrooms below ground, you get the meadow at eye level offering a close look at flowers and insects right outside the window.

Save this picture!
Garden Stair House / Anders Berensson Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door
© Anders Berensson & Per Helgesson

The social room is connected to a loft. From the loft, you reach a viewing platform underneath an openable skylight from where two people can sit and get an ocean view.

Save this picture!
Garden Stair House / Anders Berensson Architects - Image 5 of 26
© Anders Berensson & Per Helgesson

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Skurup, Sweden

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Anders Berensson Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSweden

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSweden
Cite: "Garden Stair House / Anders Berensson Architects" 18 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022485/garden-stair-house-anders-berensson-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags