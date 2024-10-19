Haus der Digitalisierung Tulln / Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH + Gallister + Partner

-
Architects: Gallister + Partner, Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH
- Area: 4991 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:David Schreyer
- Project Leader: Peter Müller
- Program / Use / Building Function: Museum
- Engineering: Vasko+Partner
- Landscape Design: Lindle+Bukor
- Exhibition Design: Tamschik Media+Space
- General Contractor: Porr, Equans Austria
- City: Tulln an der Donau
- Country: Austria
Text description provided by the architects. The House of Digitalization in Tulln, Lower Austria, is a flagship project for the state's digitalization strategy and creates a physical interface between the real and virtual worlds.
The mixed-use building features a showroom for digital technologies, start-up offices, a cafe, and auditoriums for the University of Applied Sciences Tulln. A multi-layered media facade communicates the topic of digitalization to its surroundings.
The printed glass facade offers a poetic interpretation of digitalization by reflecting the sky and displaying data and words as if they were appearing in the clouds.
The heart of the building is the flexible showroom that can transform into an event hall, complete with a 360° LED wall to offer an immersive experience to visitors. The project showcases the potential of digitalization in architecture, providing a space for discussion, innovation, and education.