World
  5. Haus der Digitalisierung Tulln / Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH + Gallister + Partner

Haus der Digitalisierung Tulln / Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH + Gallister + Partner - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Museum
Tulln an der Donau, Austria
  • Project Leader: Peter Müller
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Museum
  • Engineering: Vasko+Partner
  • Landscape Design: Lindle+Bukor
  • Exhibition Design: Tamschik Media+Space
  • General Contractor: Porr, Equans Austria
  • City: Tulln an der Donau
  • Country: Austria
Haus der Digitalisierung Tulln / Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH + Gallister + Partner - Exterior Photography
© David Schreyer

Text description provided by the architects. The House of Digitalization in Tulln, Lower Austria, is a flagship project for the state's digitalization strategy and creates a physical interface between the real and virtual worlds.

Haus der Digitalisierung Tulln / Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH + Gallister + Partner - Interior Photography
© David Schreyer

The mixed-use building features a showroom for digital technologies, start-up offices, a cafe, and auditoriums for the University of Applied Sciences Tulln. A multi-layered media facade communicates the topic of digitalization to its surroundings.

Haus der Digitalisierung Tulln / Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH + Gallister + Partner - Image 15 of 21
3D Section 02
3D Section 02
Haus der Digitalisierung Tulln / Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH + Gallister + Partner - Image 13 of 21
© David Schreyer
Haus der Digitalisierung Tulln / Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH + Gallister + Partner - Interior Photography, Handrail
© David Schreyer

The printed glass facade offers a poetic interpretation of digitalization by reflecting the sky and displaying data and words as if they were appearing in the clouds.

Haus der Digitalisierung Tulln / Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH + Gallister + Partner - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Schreyer
Haus der Digitalisierung Tulln / Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH + Gallister + Partner - Image 17 of 21
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

The heart of the building is the flexible showroom that can transform into an event hall, complete with a 360° LED wall to offer an immersive experience to visitors. The project showcases the potential of digitalization in architecture, providing a space for discussion, innovation, and education.

Haus der Digitalisierung Tulln / Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH + Gallister + Partner - Exterior Photography
© David Schreyer

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Konrad-Lorenz-Straße 10, 3430 Tulln an der Donau, Austria

About this office
Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH
Office
Gallister + Partner
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumAustria

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Haus der Digitalisierung Tulln / Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH + Gallister + Partner" 19 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022449/haus-der-digitalisierung-tulln-kronaus-mitterer-architekten-zt-gmbh-plus-gallister-plus-partner> ISSN 0719-8884

