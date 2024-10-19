Haus der Digitalisierung Tulln / Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH + Gallister + Partner

+ 16

Project Leader: Peter Müller

Program / Use / Building Function: Museum

Engineering: Vasko+Partner

Landscape Design: Lindle+Bukor

Exhibition Design: Tamschik Media+Space

General Contractor: Porr, Equans Austria

City: Tulln an der Donau

Country: Austria

Text description provided by the architects. The House of Digitalization in Tulln, Lower Austria, is a flagship project for the state's digitalization strategy and creates a physical interface between the real and virtual worlds.

The mixed-use building features a showroom for digital technologies, start-up offices, a cafe, and auditoriums for the University of Applied Sciences Tulln. A multi-layered media facade communicates the topic of digitalization to its surroundings.

The printed glass facade offers a poetic interpretation of digitalization by reflecting the sky and displaying data and words as if they were appearing in the clouds.

The heart of the building is the flexible showroom that can transform into an event hall, complete with a 360° LED wall to offer an immersive experience to visitors. The project showcases the potential of digitalization in architecture, providing a space for discussion, innovation, and education.