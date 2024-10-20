Nordic Bemowo / Kurylowicz & Associates

+ 17

Team: Ewa Kuryłowicz, Piotr Marciniak, Tomasz Czerwiec, Elżbieta Szymańska-Golatowska, Julia Lasek, Sonia Kwiatkowska, Jakub Staszkiewicz, Tadeusz Dziuganowski, Patryk Królikowski, Anna Polańska, Zofia Kubiszewska, Adam Węglarz, Karolina Krawczyk-Stefańska, Jan Rubel

Number Of Phases: 5

Project Status: Phase 1 completed in 2023

Structure Engineering: PKBI Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Sp. k

MEP: SINAP Sp. z o.o.

Landscape Design: RS Architektura Krajobrazu

Roads: Civil Transport Designers s.c.

City: Warsaw

Country: Poland

The Nordic Bemowo residential development harmoniously integrates with its urban surroundings, offering an intimate atmosphere, inviting landscape, and distinctive roofscape which together enrich the urban fabric of a flourishing new community. Situated within Warsaw's tranquil Bemowo district, the new development plays a pivotal role in the area's comprehensive development strategy. Meticulous consideration is given to public spaces, building materials, and architectural details, culminating in the creation of a high-quality and unmistakable landmark for Warsaw.

The design process has been guided by the idea of creating an exemplary residential development not only for the district, but also for the city of Warsaw as a whole. The aim was to create a place where good architecture aligns with a practical functional program. Therefore, we have created a vibrant city square amidst the buildings as an integration area combined with rich amenities for both residents and the wider public. The buildings feature premises for local shops and cafés. The main square offers a recreation zone for all age groups, as well as outdoor relaxation and socializing areas covered in pergolas where neighbors can picnic or stage summer film screenings. There are also electric car recharging stations, bicycle parking facilities, rain gardens, water fountains and shelters for small pets, as well as a birch tree grove in the heart of the development.

The entire project has been divided into phases that form a sequence of coherent architectural and planning repertoires within a single masterplan. The assumptions behind the design have translated into a homogeneous and open complex of buildings spread over a large area avoiding chaotic sprawl, fragmentation and closed enclaves. The coherent urban design of the development is complemented by the elegant architecture of the buildings.

The development consists of two types of buildings in terms of floor plan, namely horizontal units also known as 'z's' for their z-shaped plan and 'marker buildings' or 'point blocks' whose plan forms a square.

The point blocks, which are located adjacent to the public square, are designed as 'urban markers' whose architecture and façade make them a point of reference for estate residents, and which close the square on both sides granting a spatial framework. The rest of the development has a more 'cosy' character. One of the main assumptions for the buildings situated farther away from the square has been to make them more intimate and prevent them from dominating over the surroundings. The urban layout has the potential for it to feature many openings onto the neighboring landscape and accommodate dedicated interior spaces.

The buildings are highly efficient and designed in such a way as to make the interiors of the residential buildings friendly, full of natural light and comfortable. The residents can park their cars in underground parking areas with convenient access by a quiet internal road. Every apartment on the level above the ground floor has a large balcony and certain residential premises on the fourth-floor feature small terraces. Apartments on the ground floor have spacious gardens (up to over 200 sqm), which are designed as a place of relaxation for their users. The buildings feature clearly visible signage with regional design elements, making it easier for citizens to find their way around the development.

The design also has hints of nordic architecture as the developer is from Finland. Being a coherent urban complex with a publicly accessible square, the housing estate is conducive to integration between Nordic Bemowo residents and their neighbors. The natural materials give the buildings an 'earthy quality' and the carefully designed spaces add value to the development as a whole, where everyone can find a space for themselves.