Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Mexico
  5. OPHELIA Apartments / Arkham Projects

OPHELIA Apartments / Arkham Projects

Save

OPHELIA Apartments / Arkham Projects - Image 2 of 30OPHELIA Apartments / Arkham Projects - Exterior Photography, FacadeOPHELIA Apartments / Arkham Projects - Exterior Photography, BeamOPHELIA Apartments / Arkham Projects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamOPHELIA Apartments / Arkham Projects - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Tulum, Mexico
  • Architects: Arkham Projects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  12815
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manolo Solis
  • Lead Architects: Benjamín Peniche Calafell, Jorge Duarte Torre
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
OPHELIA Apartments / Arkham Projects - Image 17 of 30
© Manolo Solis

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived to reflect the harmony between humans and nature, Ofelia emerges as a sanctuary in union with its surroundings, where every element and path is traced to celebrate this connection with the jungle. Ofelia is a space where architecture merges with nature to create a truly unique home. 

Save this picture!
OPHELIA Apartments / Arkham Projects - Image 6 of 30
© Manolo Solis
Save this picture!
OPHELIA Apartments / Arkham Projects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Manolo Solis

Inspired by the desire to live in harmony with our environment, every design element has been carefully selected to maximize our connection with nature and minimize our impact on it. From the layout of the buildings to the choice of materials, everything in Ofelia is designed to offer an environment that nurtures the body, mind, and soul. It's more than just a place to live; it's a sanctuary for those who value beauty and sustainability equally.

Save this picture!
OPHELIA Apartments / Arkham Projects - Image 26 of 30
Plan - Ground floor

The main feature of Ofelia focuses on respect for the existing nature and complementing it with new trees. To achieve this, we conducted a detailed study of the most impressive trees on the land and designed the project around them, creating a series of villas amidst the jungle. These villas consist of small apartments distributed in two-level cores, connected by paths that respect the existing vegetation, providing a low-density sensation. The central space is a standout feature that offers all amenities and is wrapped in a bajareque skin, providing a natural and authentic sensation. 

Save this picture!
OPHELIA Apartments / Arkham Projects - Image 2 of 30
© Manolo Solis
Save this picture!
OPHELIA Apartments / Arkham Projects - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Manolo Solis

This space has two levels and houses a pool that was designed respecting the existing vegetation, with trees around it and creating islets where there were large trees. The pool has multiple levels and is illuminated at night. At the top of the terrain is a building with slightly higher density, which was separated and opened to create a green axis in its circulation. All paths leading to the apartments are surrounded by vegetation and trees, giving it a special character. Additionally, all rooms offer direct views of green areas, providing the sensation of being immersed in the jungle.

Save this picture!
OPHELIA Apartments / Arkham Projects - Image 12 of 30
© Manolo Solis

Overall, the building integrates intensely with the environment, with vegetation as the protagonist and parts of the building occasionally peeking through the trees. From the moment you enter the project, parking is arranged peripherally to occupy the smallest footprint possible on the land and allow access to the apartments from various entrances. 

Save this picture!
OPHELIA Apartments / Arkham Projects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© Manolo Solis

In summary, Ofelia is a project that respects and integrates with the existing vegetation, complementing it with the incorporation of large trees. It consists of three main elements: the central amenities, the small villas scattered throughout the jungle, and the apartment building at the top. The latter is separated to create a vegetal axis that promotes a connection with nature at all times. It's a project that blurs the line between interior and exterior, providing a unique indoor-outdoor experience at any point along the journey.

Save this picture!
OPHELIA Apartments / Arkham Projects - Exterior Photography
© Manolo Solis

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tulum, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Arkham Projects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsMexico
Cite: "OPHELIA Apartments / Arkham Projects" [OPHELIA / Arkham Projects] 22 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022412/ophelia-apartments-arkham-projects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags