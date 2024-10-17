Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Sarv House / Dalan Office

Sarv House / Dalan Office - Exterior Photography
Sarv House / Dalan Office - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
Sarv House / Dalan Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
Sarv House / Dalan Office - Interior Photography, Chair

Houses, Restoration
Yazd, Iran
  • Architects: Dalan Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  466
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Akpai, KWC, ROST, goldiran
  • Lead Architects: Ali Shahmahmoodi, Maryam Baghery
  • Design Associate: Farshid Shebro
  • Graphic Designer: Haniye Dehghan
  • Mechanical Engineers: Mostafa khubyari
  • Structure Engineers: Amirhossein Khaje hosseini
  • Electrical Engineers: Hossein Mohebolkhames
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Residential
  • City: Yazd
  • Country: Iran
Sarv House / Dalan Office - Exterior Photography
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Text description provided by the architects. The Sarv House dates back to the year 1970 before the reconstruction project began. The new owner of the house wanted us to give our opinion on whether he should keep the house or tear it down and replace it with an apartment.

Sarv House / Dalan Office - Image 27 of 46
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

While inspecting the house, we realized its capabilities and authenticity. The originality allows us to adapt it to the contemporary needs of modern man by reorganizing it. The geometric pattern of nine squares, which was popular in the Koushk of rural houses, became popular in the early 1920s in the development of Yazd city as the pattern of urban houses in the vicinity of its historical context with the pattern of the courtyard in line with new street development and expansion during its time.

Sarv House / Dalan Office - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Sarv House / Dalan Office - Image 37 of 46
Section A-A
Sarv House / Dalan Office - Interior Photography, Chair
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Sarv House / Dalan Office - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

The initial design of the Sarv House in the 1970s is an evolution of this pattern. Knowing the potential of this geometric pattern, we created a new organization for the Sarv house. In addition to meeting the client's functional needs, this new organization creates a double quality between the interior and exterior spaces. In general, the reconstruction process consists of 3 parts:
1-Preservation and restoration
2-Volume Reduction
3-Addition to the volume of the building

Sarv House / Dalan Office - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Sarv House / Dalan Office - Image 44 of 46
After - Ground floor plan
Sarv House / Dalan Office - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

In the preservation and restoration process, the main structure of the building was preserved and strengthened. The bricks in the project were cleaned and restored. It can be said that the most important aspect of the project in the direction of reorganizing and restoring the house according to the client's needs is volume reduction. In such a way that by reducing and removing some of the walls, including the south facade walls, and some of the middle walls, and reducing the volume of the existing staircase, the building was restructured from a closed plan to a semi-open plan on the ground floor. This made it possible for the house to benefit from the view of the yard on the second and third layers and to maximize the communication between floors.

Sarv House / Dalan Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Sarv House / Dalan Office - Interior Photography, Windows
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

The volume reductions can be called the removal of the parapet roof and the reduction of the middle roof's thickness. In the reconstruction process, it was tried to reuse the bricks from the destruction. To expand the development of the project, a part of the roof was added to the house. This section, which includes a closed and semi-open space, activates the roof because in the past the roof space was used for sleeping and summer night gatherings.

Sarv House / Dalan Office - Exterior Photography
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Sarv House / Dalan Office - Image 40 of 46
Diagram - Circulation
Sarv House / Dalan Office - Image 38 of 46
Section B-B

In order to prevent sunlight from this hot and dry climate, a two-shell facade project was implemented with the creation of movable wicker louvers. This movable shell with the possibility of seeing outside allows us to control the sunlight and also causes the play between light and shadow inside the project.

Sarv House / Dalan Office - Image 21 of 46
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Dalan Office
Brick

Cite: "Sarv House / Dalan Office" 17 Oct 2024. ArchDaily.

