Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Cliftonville House / Sonn

Cliftonville House / Sonn

Save

Cliftonville House / Sonn - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairCliftonville House / Sonn - Interior Photography, KitchenCliftonville House / Sonn - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Shower, WindowsCliftonville House / Sonn - Interior Photography, ShelvingCliftonville House / Sonn - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Extension
Margate, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Sonn
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Philippa Langley
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  K Rend
  • Lead Architect: Tim Robinson
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Residential extension
  • Main Contractor: Coast Projects
  • City: Margate
  • Country: United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cliftonville House / Sonn - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Philippa Langley

Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the extension of a Victorian terraced house in the Cliftonville area of Margate, located along the dramatic southeast coastline of the UK. The renovation entailed a comprehensive overhaul of the existing property, replacing the ground floor kitchen outrigger with a new, light-filled kitchen, and reconfiguring the first floor to create a master bathroom and utility room.

Save this picture!
Cliftonville House / Sonn - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Philippa Langley
Save this picture!
Cliftonville House / Sonn - Image 16 of 18
Plan - Ground floor

The design takes inspiration from the local landscape of limestone cliffs, eroded seashells, and primitive stone structures. A feature curved ceiling imitates the swells of the local waves and separates the new extension from the existing building. Simple yet bold forms define the external façade, with light grey polished concrete flooring seamlessly transitioning to end block stone flooring outside.

Save this picture!
Cliftonville House / Sonn - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Philippa Langley

'The house is just a short walk from the beach, so we wanted to create a versatile space for a growing family. Every room, from the front to the rear of the property, has been opened up, but sheer curtains allow for flexible subdivision. The interiors are bathed in natural light, with a combination of warm yet durable materials that reflect the surrounding environment.' Tim Robinson | Director

Save this picture!
Cliftonville House / Sonn - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Philippa Langley
Save this picture!
Cliftonville House / Sonn - Image 17 of 18
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
Cliftonville House / Sonn - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Philippa Langley

In the kitchen, a restrained material palette is punctuated by the bold ALPI Sottsass Veneer on the units, complemented by a Rosso Levanto marble worktop and splashback. The large kitchen island is clad in stainless steel, which subtly pairs with the polished concrete flooring. The kitchen is linked to the original house through two arched walkways, one of which serves as a pantry. A roof light above this area brings natural light into both the pantry and the adjoining snug, enhancing the airy, open feel of the space.

Save this picture!
Cliftonville House / Sonn - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Shower, Windows
© Philippa Langley

The ground floor toilet features soft, curved corners, finished in a high-gloss burgundy, with moody black and chrome fixtures. On the first floor the master bathroom centers around a zellige-tiled bath, set in the middle of the room, with a double shower positioned along the wall. Brass fixtures compliment the muted palette along with tumbled marble tiles which add a pop of texture to the space.

Save this picture!
Cliftonville House / Sonn - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Philippa Langley

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sonn
Office

Materials

GlassStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

GlassStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Cliftonville House / Sonn" 16 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022393/cliftonville-house-sonn> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags