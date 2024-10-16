OiER Makeup Shop / Plainoddity

+ 13

Services • South Korea Architects: Plainoddity

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 23 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Yongjoon Choi

Lead Architect: Kim Jihye

Clients: OiER

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. OiER is a cozy 23-square-meter space located in a residential area near Gunja Station, offering a special makeup experience to every client.

The Little White Lie of a Makeup Shop, OiER - The name OiER started as a simple combination of letters, but during the design process, it was discovered to mean 'shepherd'. The client wanted the shop not to look like a typical makeup shop and had a habit of leaving the lights on when closing. The 'shepherd's little white lie' and the client's habit evolved into an intriguing spatial concept of 'a makeup shop pretending to be a furniture showroom'.

"This is not a furniture showroom" - These design elements make the space look like a furniture showroom from the outside, stimulating customers' visual curiosity, while providing makeup services inside, enabling a unique spatial experience.

The Korean consonants 'ㅇㅇㅇ' from OiER were applied as a common design element to each piece of furniture and lighting. This was utilized in the design of furniture handles and hardware, making them appear as if they were products from a single brand. Additionally, small signage elements such as product tags, captions, and key maps were created based on the 'ㅇㅇㅇ' logo and placed throughout the space to create a showroom atmosphere even inside.

The interior features furniture and spaces needed for each service placed against an overall white-toned background. The space is divided into three main service areas: waiting and class area, hair and makeup area, and eyelash treatment area. The walls and floors of each service area are distinguished by a gray color to form a background for the furniture, and furniture in the form of tables, dressing tables, and cabinets was designed to suit the function of each space.

The table in the waiting and class area is designed with a triangular top and slanted legs, becoming a visual point on the facade with its unique shape, unripe lemon color, and glossy finish. The pendant light installed above further emphasizes this space's little white lie. The dressing table in the hair and makeup area includes a counter and two mirrors, but it was designed to look like one large piece of furniture by using long horizontal lines at the top and bottom. Wood and translucent acrylic were added to the stainless steel countertop to add a soft feel.

The cabinet placed in front of the eyelash treatment area at the back serves multiple purposes. It provides a sink for preparing drinks for customers and cleaning tools, and storage space, while simultaneously acting as a partition that naturally separates the hair and makeup area from the eyelash treatment area. We hope that each customer who comes for a special day will enjoy their personalized service along with diverse spatial experiences both inside and outside this small space.