Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Services
  4. South Korea
  5. OiER Makeup Shop / Plainoddity

OiER Makeup Shop / Plainoddity

Save

OiER Makeup Shop / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Facade, CountertopOiER Makeup Shop / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Chair, ShelvingOiER Makeup Shop / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Table, Bench, ChairOiER Makeup Shop / Plainoddity - Image 5 of 18OiER Makeup Shop / Plainoddity - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Services
South Korea
  • Architects: Plainoddity
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  23
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
  • Lead Architect: Kim Jihye
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
OiER Makeup Shop / Plainoddity - Image 5 of 18
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. OiER is a cozy 23-square-meter space located in a residential area near Gunja Station, offering a special makeup experience to every client.

The Little White Lie of a Makeup Shop, OiER - The name OiER started as a simple combination of letters, but during the design process, it was discovered to mean 'shepherd'. The client wanted the shop not to look like a typical makeup shop and had a habit of leaving the lights on when closing. The 'shepherd's little white lie' and the client's habit evolved into an intriguing spatial concept of 'a makeup shop pretending to be a furniture showroom'.

Save this picture!
OiER Makeup Shop / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Facade, Countertop
© Yongjoon Choi

"This is not a furniture showroom" - These design elements make the space look like a furniture showroom from the outside, stimulating customers' visual curiosity, while providing makeup services inside, enabling a unique spatial experience.

Save this picture!
OiER Makeup Shop / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Chair, Shelving
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
OiER Makeup Shop / Plainoddity - Image 16 of 18
Plan
Save this picture!
OiER Makeup Shop / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Door, Chair, Windows
© Yongjoon Choi

The Korean consonants 'ㅇㅇㅇ' from OiER were applied as a common design element to each piece of furniture and lighting. This was utilized in the design of furniture handles and hardware, making them appear as if they were products from a single brand. Additionally, small signage elements such as product tags, captions, and key maps were created based on the 'ㅇㅇㅇ' logo and placed throughout the space to create a showroom atmosphere even inside.

Save this picture!
OiER Makeup Shop / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
OiER Makeup Shop / Plainoddity - Image 17 of 18
Concept Render
Save this picture!
OiER Makeup Shop / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Countertop
© Yongjoon Choi

The interior features furniture and spaces needed for each service placed against an overall white-toned background. The space is divided into three main service areas: waiting and class area, hair and makeup area, and eyelash treatment area. The walls and floors of each service area are distinguished by a gray color to form a background for the furniture, and furniture in the form of tables, dressing tables, and cabinets was designed to suit the function of each space.

Save this picture!
OiER Makeup Shop / Plainoddity - Image 13 of 18
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
OiER Makeup Shop / Plainoddity - Image 12 of 18
© Yongjoon Choi

The table in the waiting and class area is designed with a triangular top and slanted legs, becoming a visual point on the facade with its unique shape, unripe lemon color, and glossy finish. The pendant light installed above further emphasizes this space's little white lie. The dressing table in the hair and makeup area includes a counter and two mirrors, but it was designed to look like one large piece of furniture by using long horizontal lines at the top and bottom. Wood and translucent acrylic were added to the stainless steel countertop to add a soft feel.

Save this picture!
OiER Makeup Shop / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Table, Bench, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
OiER Makeup Shop / Plainoddity - Image 18 of 18
Iso

The cabinet placed in front of the eyelash treatment area at the back serves multiple purposes. It provides a sink for preparing drinks for customers and cleaning tools, and storage space, while simultaneously acting as a partition that naturally separates the hair and makeup area from the eyelash treatment area. We hope that each customer who comes for a special day will enjoy their personalized service along with diverse spatial experiences both inside and outside this small space.

Save this picture!
OiER Makeup Shop / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Yongjoon Choi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Plainoddity
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureServicesSouth Korea
Cite: "OiER Makeup Shop / Plainoddity" 16 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022391/oier-makeup-shop-plainoddity> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Top #Tags