Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. Iran
  5. Process Department of Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office

Process Department of Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office

Save

Process Department of Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeProcess Department of Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office - Image 3 of 52Process Department of Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office - Exterior Photography, FacadeProcess Department of Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office - Exterior Photography, FenceProcess Department of Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office - More Images+ 47

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Industrial Architecture, Factory
Alborz Industrial City, Iran
  • Architects: Davood Boroojeni Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3850
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Deed Studio
  • Lead Architect: Davood Boroojeni
  • Design Team: Iman Enayati, Paola Quarta, Ronak Roshan Gilvae, Alireza Elmieh, Amirmohamad Amel
  • Advising Architect: Hadi Koohi Habibi
  • Construction Team: Mohsen Nikzad, Erfan Nikzad, Iman Iadolahi
  • Civil Engineer: Bardia Khafaf
  • Mechanical Engineer: Hamidreza Nikzad, Mohsen Jafari
  • Electrical Engineer: Amir Salamat
  • Text: Saed Barabadi
  • City: Alborz Industrial City
  • Country: Iran
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Process Department of Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office - Image 10 of 52
© Deed Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Eshtehard is a semi-industrialized suburb of the capital, known for its vast and barren area that has been a main option for the development of Tehran's industrial space for the last fifty years. Our architectural team was present for the second time in Eshtehard to implement an architectural project, this time for the process department of Shamim Polymer Factory.

Save this picture!
Process Department of Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Deed Studio
Save this picture!
Process Department of Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office - Image 44 of 52
Diagram 02

The factory building is 2200 square meters and consists of two unbalanced and unconventional forms. The main idea in architecture was to show the concept of optimization in the building itself, resulting in qualities in spatial design that can be equivalent to optimization. The building aims to align with the performance of the process department of Shamim Polymer Factory by bringing some of its elements to life.

Save this picture!
Process Department of Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Deed Studio
Save this picture!
Process Department of Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office - Image 43 of 52
Rainwater Collection
Save this picture!
Process Department of Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office - Image 17 of 52
© Deed Studio

This project presents a unique approach to factory design by focusing on creating a space that caters to the needs and experiences of the workers. Raw iron sheets are used for the walls and ceilings, and storytelling elements are incorporated into the design to bring the space to life. The design process heavily involved input from the factory workers, who actively participated in planning the space based on their needs and preferences.

Save this picture!
Process Department of Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office - Interior Photography, Beam
© Deed Studio
Save this picture!
Process Department of Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office - Image 35 of 52
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Process Department of Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office - Image 11 of 52
© Deed Studio

One notable feature is the inclusion of designated smoking areas on the east and west sides of the building, addressing the challenge of providing suitable spaces for employees to smoke while maintaining a productive and harmonious work environment. Additionally, the design includes transparent hatches in the walls to create a sense of openness and continuity within the space.

Save this picture!
Process Department of Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Deed Studio
Save this picture!
Process Department of Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Deed Studio
Save this picture!
Process Department of Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office - Image 52 of 52
Diagram 03
Save this picture!
Process Department of Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office - Image 3 of 52
© Deed Studio

The design incorporates elements that reflect the needs and requests of the employees, such as the addition of a free chicken coop suggested by one of the employees during the construction process. This attention to detail, driven by the collective participation of the employees, aims to provide a comfortable and satisfying work environment that feels like a second home.

Save this picture!
Process Department of Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office - Image 7 of 52
© Deed Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Alborz Industrial City, Iran

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Davood Boroojeni Office
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureFactoryIran

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureFactoryIran
Cite: "Process Department of Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office" 16 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022384/process-department-of-shamim-polymer-factory-davood-boroojeni-office> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags