Process Department of Shamim Polymer Factory / Davood Boroojeni Office

+ 47

Design Team: Iman Enayati, Paola Quarta, Ronak Roshan Gilvae, Alireza Elmieh, Amirmohamad Amel

Advising Architect: Hadi Koohi Habibi

Construction Team: Mohsen Nikzad, Erfan Nikzad, Iman Iadolahi

Civil Engineer: Bardia Khafaf

Mechanical Engineer: Hamidreza Nikzad, Mohsen Jafari

Electrical Engineer: Amir Salamat

Text: Saed Barabadi

City: Alborz Industrial City

Country: Iran

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Eshtehard is a semi-industrialized suburb of the capital, known for its vast and barren area that has been a main option for the development of Tehran's industrial space for the last fifty years. Our architectural team was present for the second time in Eshtehard to implement an architectural project, this time for the process department of Shamim Polymer Factory.

The factory building is 2200 square meters and consists of two unbalanced and unconventional forms. The main idea in architecture was to show the concept of optimization in the building itself, resulting in qualities in spatial design that can be equivalent to optimization. The building aims to align with the performance of the process department of Shamim Polymer Factory by bringing some of its elements to life.

This project presents a unique approach to factory design by focusing on creating a space that caters to the needs and experiences of the workers. Raw iron sheets are used for the walls and ceilings, and storytelling elements are incorporated into the design to bring the space to life. The design process heavily involved input from the factory workers, who actively participated in planning the space based on their needs and preferences.

One notable feature is the inclusion of designated smoking areas on the east and west sides of the building, addressing the challenge of providing suitable spaces for employees to smoke while maintaining a productive and harmonious work environment. Additionally, the design includes transparent hatches in the walls to create a sense of openness and continuity within the space.

The design incorporates elements that reflect the needs and requests of the employees, such as the addition of a free chicken coop suggested by one of the employees during the construction process. This attention to detail, driven by the collective participation of the employees, aims to provide a comfortable and satisfying work environment that feels like a second home.