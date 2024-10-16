Forest Pools Zimmeregg / Brechbuehler Walser Architekten

+ 17

Lead Team: Patrick Walser, Barbara Brechbuehler

Technical Team: Judith Rauber

Project Management: Waber Architekturrealisation

Landscape Architecture: Mettler Landschaftsarchitektur

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: blesshess

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Scherler

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: JOP Joser Ottiger + Partner

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Gottschalk+Ash Int'l, GaPlan

City: Luzern

Country: Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. The original forest pools were built in 1967 in an idyllic forest clearing high above Lucerne. In the meantime, defects in the gradually remodeled and expanded facility became increasingly noticeable. Especially the pools needed to be repaired and the outdated pool technology had to be replaced.

To preserve the forest pools for future generations, to make them attractive, and to reduce the high operating costs the citizens of the city of Lucerne decided on a complete renovation.

In order to strengthen the unique character, the forest clearing was tidied and the different areas were gently reorganized. The existing attractions were refreshed where possible, relocated, and supplemented where necessary. By setting up a wooden building in a new location, the forest cabin, the inefficient operating building was replaced and at the same time, the long and steep access to the pools was shortened. An additional smaller wooden pavilion, the forest bar, supplements the offer at an elevated location in the park.

Furthermore, the previously fenced-in playground was completely opened to the public. This makes the forest clearing an attractive destination for sports, playing, and barbecuing all year round, even when the area with the pools is closed.