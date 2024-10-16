Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Sports Architecture
  Switzerland
  Forest Pools Zimmeregg / Brechbuehler Walser Architekten

Forest Pools Zimmeregg / Brechbuehler Walser Architekten

Forest Pools Zimmeregg / Brechbuehler Walser Architekten - Image 2 of 22
Forest Pools Zimmeregg / Brechbuehler Walser Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
Forest Pools Zimmeregg / Brechbuehler Walser Architekten - Image 4 of 22
Forest Pools Zimmeregg / Brechbuehler Walser Architekten - Image 5 of 22

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Sports Architecture, Swimming Pool
Luzern, Switzerland
  Architects: Brechbuehler Walser Architekten
  Area:  639
  Year:  2024
  Photographs
    Photographs:Andreas Buschmann
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hodel & Partner, Iromet, Kost, Lötscher Tiefbau, Mensch Rolladen AG, Stulz
  Lead Team: Patrick Walser, Barbara Brechbuehler
  Technical Team: Judith Rauber
  Project Management: Waber Architekturrealisation
  Landscape Architecture: Mettler Landschaftsarchitektur
  Engineering & Consulting > Structural: blesshess
  Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Scherler
  Engineering & Consulting > Mep: JOP Joser Ottiger + Partner
  Engineering & Consulting > Other: Gottschalk+Ash Int'l, GaPlan
  City: Luzern
  Country: Switzerland
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Forest Pools Zimmeregg / Brechbuehler Walser Architekten - Image 2 of 22
© Andreas Buschmann

Text description provided by the architects. The original forest pools were built in 1967 in an idyllic forest clearing high above Lucerne. In the meantime, defects in the gradually remodeled and expanded facility became increasingly noticeable. Especially the pools needed to be repaired and the outdated pool technology had to be replaced.

Forest Pools Zimmeregg / Brechbuehler Walser Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Andreas Buschmann
Forest Pools Zimmeregg / Brechbuehler Walser Architekten - Image 16 of 22
Site Plan
Forest Pools Zimmeregg / Brechbuehler Walser Architekten - Image 4 of 22
© Andreas Buschmann

To preserve the forest pools for future generations, to make them attractive, and to reduce the high operating costs the citizens of the city of Lucerne decided on a complete renovation.

Forest Pools Zimmeregg / Brechbuehler Walser Architekten - Image 20 of 22
Pools Section
Forest Pools Zimmeregg / Brechbuehler Walser Architekten - Image 9 of 22
© Andreas Buschmann

In order to strengthen the unique character, the forest clearing was tidied and the different areas were gently reorganized. The existing attractions were refreshed where possible, relocated, and supplemented where necessary. By setting up a wooden building in a new location, the forest cabin, the inefficient operating building was replaced and at the same time, the long and steep access to the pools was shortened. An additional smaller wooden pavilion, the forest bar, supplements the offer at an elevated location in the park.

Forest Pools Zimmeregg / Brechbuehler Walser Architekten - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair, Column
© Andreas Buschmann
Forest Pools Zimmeregg / Brechbuehler Walser Architekten - Image 17 of 22
Cabin Floor Plan
Forest Pools Zimmeregg / Brechbuehler Walser Architekten - Image 5 of 22
© Andreas Buschmann

Furthermore, the previously fenced-in playground was completely opened to the public. This makes the forest clearing an attractive destination for sports, playing, and barbecuing all year round, even when the area with the pools is closed.

Forest Pools Zimmeregg / Brechbuehler Walser Architekten - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Andreas Buschmann

Project location

Address:Luzern, Switzerland

About this office
Brechbuehler Walser Architekten
Materials and Tags

Wood
Projects
Built Projects
Selected Projects
Sports Architecture
Recreation & Training
swimming pool
Switzerland
