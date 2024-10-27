Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. House in Puigcerdà / Dom Arquitectura

House in Puigcerdà / Dom Arquitectura

House in Puigcerdà / Dom Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeHouse in Puigcerdà / Dom Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse in Puigcerdà / Dom Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamHouse in Puigcerdà / Dom Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, ShelvingHouse in Puigcerdà / Dom Arquitectura - More Images

Cerdaña, Spain
  • Architects: Dom Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  490
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ceci Ferrero, Dekton, Gunni-Trentino, Metre Quadrat Cerdanya
  • Lead Architects: Pablo Serrano Elorduy, Blanca Elorduy y Clara Caldés
House in Puigcerdà / Dom Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Pol Viladoms

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on the outskirts of Puigcerdà, this residence is set in a privileged environment that offers tranquility and spectacular views of the Cerdanya Valley. The plot, characterized by a steep topography, allows for the strategic placement of the house at the high rear of the land. This not only improves access to the home but also facilitates the creation of a spacious garden.

House in Puigcerdà / Dom Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Pol Viladoms
House in Puigcerdà / Dom Arquitectura - Image 21 of 21
Axonometric

The design of the residence focuses on the use of native materials, blending stone and wood to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Additionally, iron is incorporated to add a modern and distinctive touch to the ensemble. The main living spaces of the house are located on the ground floor, all oriented south to make the most of natural light and views. Among these are the living room, porch, dining room, kitchen, and bedrooms, all featuring large windows that allow residents to enjoy the stunning views of the surroundings.

House in Puigcerdà / Dom Arquitectura - Image 6 of 21
© Pol Viladoms
House in Puigcerdà / Dom Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Wood, Brick
© Pol Viladoms

The living room is distinguished by its central fireplace, which not only serves as an elegant focal point but also distributes warmth throughout the day area, including the dining room and kitchen. Additionally, an extensive window with integrated cushions provides a perfect corner for relaxing while contemplating the lush landscape of Cerdanya or its characteristic snowy scenery. This arrangement of spaces ensures an experience of comfort and beauty in every corner of the ground floor. "The exposed wooden ceilings, dark on the outside and light on the inside, create an elegant contrast that connects the interior warmth with the exterior solidity." "We use iron to frame the stone façade, creating visuals that highlight its texture and give character to the design."

House in Puigcerdà / Dom Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Shelving
© Pol Viladoms

Balance of materials and tones. We have designed the house with a very neutral color palette, creating a serene and elegant atmosphere. To add warmth and character, we play with the combination of iron and reclaimed wood, achieving a balance between the modern and the cozy. The sloped ceilings, also made of wood and painted in neutral colors, provide a sense of spaciousness and softness to the space, allowing the furniture to stand out as the centerpiece of the design. This mix of materials and tones generates a harmonious atmosphere, where each element shines without losing coherence.

House in Puigcerdà / Dom Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows
© Pol Viladoms

Play of contrasts and elegance. For the façade design, which combines stone and wood, we incorporated iron to frame the window areas, adding a modern and structural touch. Within this iron framing, wood is placed, creating a visually appealing contrast with the rustic texture of the stone and enhancing the harmony between the materials.

House in Puigcerdà / Dom Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam, Windows
© Pol Viladoms

The stone used in the façade is typical of La Cerdanya, characterized by its ochre and gray tones that evoke the essence of the local landscape. In contrast, all exterior materials have been selected in dark tones: the wood, the pavements, the slate, and the iron. This choice of deep colors not only highlights the richness of the stone but also brings an air of sophistication and cohesion to the design. "We extend the façade to the edge of the roof to hide the eaves, achieving a cleaner design and an appearance of lightness and modernity." "The parking area was designed with exposed concrete, complemented by a dark ceiling and indirect lighting that washes the wall, creating a vast and streamlined ambiance."

House in Puigcerdà / Dom Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Pol Viladoms

Dom Arquitectura
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "House in Puigcerdà / Dom Arquitectura " [Casa en Puigcerdà / Dom Arquitectura ] 27 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022376/house-in-puigcerda-dom-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

