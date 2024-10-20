Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Caco Apartment / Coarquitetos

Caco Apartment / Coarquitetos - Interior Photography, FacadeCaco Apartment / Coarquitetos - Image 3 of 27Caco Apartment / Coarquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, ChairCaco Apartment / Coarquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, BeamCaco Apartment / Coarquitetos - More Images

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors
Brasília, Brazil
  • Architects: Coarquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  47
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Eletrolux, Leandro Móveis , Marmoluz, Microreve
  • Lead Architect: Danilo Fleury
Caco Apartment / Coarquitetos - Image 6 of 27
© Maurício Araújo

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Brasília, Brazil, this 47m² apartment underwent a radical renovation that demolished almost all internal walls and integrated the spaces, focusing on natural lighting, ventilation, and spatial amplitude. Aesthetic and sustainable strategies were applied to create a space that is both contemporary and welcoming.

Caco Apartment / Coarquitetos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Maurício Araújo
Caco Apartment / Coarquitetos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Maurício Araújo

The apartment renovation reused the original ceramics, which were transformed into shards and used as cladding in the kitchen and bathrooms. In the kitchen, the ceramic shards predominantly feature orange tones with white details, while in the bathroom, white tones with orange details create an opposite visual effect. This use of demolition materials reflects a commitment to sustainability and the appreciation of artisanal work.

Caco Apartment / Coarquitetos - Image 24 of 27
Isometric
Caco Apartment / Coarquitetos - Image 22 of 27
Floor Plan

The entire space was integrated, and the plywood cabinetry plays a central role in organizing and separating the areas, while providing storage and functionality. Sliding wooden and fluted glass doors are used to separate the living room from the office and the kitchen from the laundry room, allowing the division of spaces without compromising natural light and the feeling of openness.

Caco Apartment / Coarquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Countertop
© Maurício Araújo
Caco Apartment / Coarquitetos - Interior Photography
© Maurício Araújo

The apartment's original structure was stripped to show the exposed concrete, which becomes a central element and guides the choices of finishes, textures, and colors in the project. The entire apartment floor was covered with microcement, providing a neutral and continuous base that connects the spaces and visually expands the area.

Caco Apartment / Coarquitetos - Image 12 of 27
© Maurício Araújo

The suspended lighting was carefully positioned on the same plane as the existing beams, accentuating the architectural lines. An interesting detail is the pipe found during the construction between the living room and the kitchen, which was kept and painted black, becoming a decorative element that dialogues with the industrial and contemporary aesthetic of the project.

Caco Apartment / Coarquitetos - Image 3 of 27
© Maurício Araújo

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Brasília, Brazil

About this office
Coarquitetos
