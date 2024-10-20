Caco Apartment / Coarquitetos

+ 22

Apartment Interiors • Brasília, Brazil Architects: Coarquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 47 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Eletrolux , Leandro Móveis , Marmoluz , Microreve

Lead Architect: Danilo Fleury

Post Production: Marcela Budó

Lighting Consutlant: Júlia Sidrim

City: Brasília

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Brasília, Brazil, this 47m² apartment underwent a radical renovation that demolished almost all internal walls and integrated the spaces, focusing on natural lighting, ventilation, and spatial amplitude. Aesthetic and sustainable strategies were applied to create a space that is both contemporary and welcoming.

The apartment renovation reused the original ceramics, which were transformed into shards and used as cladding in the kitchen and bathrooms. In the kitchen, the ceramic shards predominantly feature orange tones with white details, while in the bathroom, white tones with orange details create an opposite visual effect. This use of demolition materials reflects a commitment to sustainability and the appreciation of artisanal work.

The entire space was integrated, and the plywood cabinetry plays a central role in organizing and separating the areas, while providing storage and functionality. Sliding wooden and fluted glass doors are used to separate the living room from the office and the kitchen from the laundry room, allowing the division of spaces without compromising natural light and the feeling of openness.

The apartment's original structure was stripped to show the exposed concrete, which becomes a central element and guides the choices of finishes, textures, and colors in the project. The entire apartment floor was covered with microcement, providing a neutral and continuous base that connects the spaces and visually expands the area.

The suspended lighting was carefully positioned on the same plane as the existing beams, accentuating the architectural lines. An interesting detail is the pipe found during the construction between the living room and the kitchen, which was kept and painted black, becoming a decorative element that dialogues with the industrial and contemporary aesthetic of the project.