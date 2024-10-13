TNY55 House / Marc Flick Architekt BDA

+ 17

Program / Use / Building Function: Single Family Home

Structural Planning: Ahrens Ingenieure

Wood Construction: ABA Holz van Kempen, Lignum3 carpentry

City: Ingelheim am Rhein

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. In Heidenfahrt, a sustainable, sufficient and inexpensive 108sqm residence was built for a family of 4 in KFW55 standard.

The basic concept of the design is based on functionality in the smallest of spaces with the highest spatial quality. Consequently the spatial requirements were precisely tailored to the needs of the users and their behavior. The simple floor plan results from the clear South West orientation of the house towards the garden. On the ground floor, the living area is entered via a buffer zone, which houses the guest toilet, storage space and access to the garage. The living room is zoned by the open kitchen area, the room-wide glazing allows the interior and exterior to merge - the room appears larger than it actually is. The center of the house is the staircase constructed from leftover timber, which opens up the compact and clearly structured upper floor, in which there are 3 rooms and the main bathroom.

Solid wood was chosen as an essential component due to its excellent energy balance and the positive room climate and was supplemented by ecological soft wood fiber insulation. Over 53t of CO2 were therefore bound. The filigree design of the 10cm thick solid wood walls, without inner paneling, enables a 7% more compact construction and the reduction of climate-damaging composites. With the exception of the exterior plaster, the house can be dismantled and returned to the raw material cycle in individual parts. In addition to the solid timber walls, the inside of the roof is covered with clay panels, further contributing to a pleasant living climate with optimal humidity.

The chosen construction method enabled the clients to do a great deal of their own construction work, thus saving money and resources.