Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. TNY55 House / Marc Flick Architekt BDA

TNY55 House / Marc Flick Architekt BDA

Save

TNY55 House / Marc Flick Architekt BDA - Image 2 of 22TNY55 House / Marc Flick Architekt BDA - Interior Photography, Sink, Bathtub, Windows, BathroomTNY55 House / Marc Flick Architekt BDA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, ChairTNY55 House / Marc Flick Architekt BDA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, WindowsTNY55 House / Marc Flick Architekt BDA - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Sustainability
Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany
  • Architects: Marc Flick Architekt BDA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Schreyer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Wilfried Klemm GmbH
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Single Family Home
  • Structural Planning: Ahrens Ingenieure
  • Wood Construction: ABA Holz van Kempen, Lignum3 carpentry
  • City: Ingelheim am Rhein
  • Country: Germany
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
TNY55 House / Marc Flick Architekt BDA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Schreyer

Text description provided by the architects. In Heidenfahrt, a sustainable, sufficient and inexpensive 108sqm residence was built for a family of 4 in KFW55 standard.

Save this picture!
TNY55 House / Marc Flick Architekt BDA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
TNY55 House / Marc Flick Architekt BDA - Image 2 of 22
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
TNY55 House / Marc Flick Architekt BDA - Image 17 of 22
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
TNY55 House / Marc Flick Architekt BDA - Image 18 of 22
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
TNY55 House / Marc Flick Architekt BDA - Interior Photography, Shelving
© David Schreyer

The basic concept of the design is based on functionality in the smallest of spaces with the highest spatial quality. Consequently the spatial requirements were precisely tailored to the needs of the users and their behavior. The simple floor plan results from the clear South West orientation of the house towards the garden. On the ground floor, the living area is entered via a buffer zone, which houses the guest toilet, storage space and access to the garage. The living room is zoned by the open kitchen area, the room-wide glazing allows the interior and exterior to merge - the room appears larger than it actually is. The center of the house is the staircase constructed from leftover timber, which opens up the compact and clearly structured upper floor, in which there are 3 rooms and the main bathroom.

Save this picture!
TNY55 House / Marc Flick Architekt BDA - Interior Photography, Sink, Bathtub, Windows, Bathroom
© David Schreyer

Solid wood was chosen as an essential component due to its excellent energy balance and the positive room climate and was supplemented by ecological soft wood fiber insulation. Over 53t of CO2 were therefore bound. The filigree design of the 10cm thick solid wood walls, without inner paneling, enables a 7% more compact construction and the reduction of climate-damaging composites. With the exception of the exterior plaster, the house can be dismantled and returned to the raw material cycle in individual parts. In addition to the solid timber walls, the inside of the roof is covered with clay panels, further contributing to a pleasant living climate with optimal humidity.

Save this picture!
TNY55 House / Marc Flick Architekt BDA - Image 19 of 22
Section
Save this picture!
TNY55 House / Marc Flick Architekt BDA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Windows
© David Schreyer

The chosen construction method enabled the clients to do a great deal of their own construction work, thus saving money and resources.

Save this picture!
TNY55 House / Marc Flick Architekt BDA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Schreyer

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Marc Flick Architekt BDA
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityGermany

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityGermany
Cite: "TNY55 House / Marc Flick Architekt BDA" 13 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022225/tny55-house-marc-flick-architekt-bda> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags