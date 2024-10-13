Loop House / Mobius Architekci

+ 10

Houses • Poland Architects: Mobius Architekci

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 800 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Paweł Ulatowski

Lead Architects: Przemek Olczyk

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Loop House, the latest project by Mobius, is not only a perfect example of contemporary architecture but also a manifesto of harmony between man and nature. While technology and urbanization seem to dominate the natural environment in the 21st century, this project is a clear signal of a return to the roots – to the idea of symbiosis between man and the surrounding landscape. It is more than just a residential building – it is a space that has been drawn by nature and harmoniously integrated into its surroundings, creating an uninterrupted dialogue between architecture and landscape. Architect Przemek Olczyk proves that a house can be both functional and aesthetically pleasing, but also deeply rooted in its natural context, paying homage to it.

A composition of shapes that follows the philosophy - A distinguishing feature of the Loop design is its extremely thoughtful composition, which, despite its modernity, draws inspiration from classic forms and the philosophy of the natural order of things. The body of the building, although simple at first glance, is based on advanced geometry that refers to the shape of a loop. This closed yet fluid motif reflects the philosophy of the continuum – the idea of a continuous cycle in which there is no beginning and no end, and everything exists in harmony and interpenetration. It is not just a formal concept, but a profound reflection on the nature of being that is expressed in material form. In this way, the Loop house becomes not only a space for living but also a kind of symbol of an architectural philosophy that puts human needs and nature on an equal footing.

Architecture integrated into the landscape - The location of the building is not accidental – it was designed to fit perfectly into the natural terrain. Situated on a large plot of land, it seems to grow out of the surrounding landscape, creating the illusion that it has always been an integral part of the place. The plot, reminiscent of an inaccessible oasis, is surrounded by peace and tranquillity, with the main compositional axis being the lake, which becomes a natural extension of the living space. Every element of the project has been carefully considered to maximize the potential of the surroundings. The result is a residential retreat where nature literally permeates the building and the residents' lives harmoniously intertwine with the rhythms of nature.

With a view to a changing nature - The architect chose to use a building form that opens up each of the rooms to the surrounding landscape through gentle folds. As a result, the residents can enjoy incredible views from anywhere in the house – from tranquil meadows and sheets of water to majestic forests in the distance. Life here is lived in direct contact with nature. Sunrises and sunsets, changing weather, and mists rising over the lake – all become an integral part of the investors' experience. From every corner of the house, you can admire these changing yet constant phenomena, which remind you of the cyclical nature and the power of nature. This layout of the space is not only aesthetically delightful but also conducive to reflection, relaxation, and inner tranquillity.

When the interior blends harmoniously with its surroundings - Despite the impressive size of the building (the development is more than 800 square meters), its architecture appears to be extremely subtle and delicate. From the street, the house almost disappears into the landscape, thanks to clever composition and the right choice of materials. From a distance, it appears tucked away, as if it does not want to impose its presence while respecting its surroundings. However, this is only a semblance, as a closer look reveals that the body of the building almost levitates above the site. This gives it a lightness and elegance.

The architect chose to elevate the structure above the ground, which not only emphasizes the modern character of the design but also creates a space beneath the building that encourages natural airflow and minimizes interference with the site. On the lakeside, on the other hand, the house opens up completely, presenting its true face – large, panoramic windows and glazing create the impression that the building becomes almost transparent, allowing uninterrupted contact with nature. In this way, the indoor and outdoor spaces intermingle, creating a coherent whole that promotes harmonious living in harmony with the surroundings.

Materials used to finish the house - Materials also play a key role in creating a feeling of harmony with nature. The façade is made of natural materials such as stone and wood, which blend in perfectly with the surrounding landscape. Corten was also used, giving the building a unique character. Stone and Corten are materials that change their texture and color over time, making the house "live" with nature, adapting to changing weather conditions. Some of the walls have been deliberately clad in climbing plants, which further emphasizes the organic character of the building and makes the body of the building almost blend in with the surrounding plants. Plants have been used on the roofs, which not only have an aesthetic function but also an ecological one, helping to regulate temperature and rainwater retention. This approach to design is an expression of a deep respect for nature and a desire to create a space that coexists with its surroundings rather than dominating them.

From nature into modernity – technology in the service of comfort - In line with the investors' wishes, the Loop house has been equipped with state-of-the-art technologies to ensure that the residents are fully comfortable. With photovoltaics, a heat pump, or an intelligent equipment management system, the space combines tradition and modernity, offering both contact with nature and the amenities of the modern world. This is ideal for people who want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, but at the same time do not want to give up the comforts that technological advances offer. In this way, the Loop house becomes not only a place to live, but also a space that offers complete relaxation, comfort, and tranquillity in harmony with the surrounding nature.

Loop is a project that combines an unobvious architectural concept with a deep respect for nature. The shape of the building is not only an expression of aesthetics but also of a philosophy of living in harmony with the surroundings. It is a tribute to the simplicity, harmony, and beauty of the landscape that reminds us that true luxury lies not in excess, but in the ability to appreciate what surrounds us. As interpreted by the Mobius studio, the modern farmhouse becomes a manifesto for a modern approach to living that places human comfort and care for the environment on an equal footing. This house breathes with nature, changes with it, and is a testament to the fact that architecture can not only coexist with nature but also draw inspiration and energy from it.