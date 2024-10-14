Q8 Residence / MRDK

+ 27

Houses • Mont-Tremblant, Canada Architects: MRDK

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3000 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: David Dworkind

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Ferm Living Miele Aquabrass , Artemide , Ināt furniture , Maibec , Pablo Designs , Unik Parquet Manufacturers:

Design Team: David Dworkind, Guillaume Ménard, Benjamin Lavoie Laroche

Contractors: Est-Ouest Construction

Landscape Designers: Savaria Paysage

Millwork: Barrie Graham

Interior Décor: LK Designs

City: Mont-Tremblant

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled at the base of a hill within the Quartier 8 development of Mont Tremblant, Quebec, the Q8 Residence derives its name from its unique location. Embraced by a wooded landscape, this home seamlessly integrates contemporary architectural design with the tranquility of its natural surroundings. Approaching the residence, you encounter a closed fa.ade with minimal openings, effectively turning its back to the road. The lack of windows on this side not only offers seclusion but also minimizes heat loss during the colder months, contributing to the home's energy efficiency.

The residence stretches along an east-west orientation, with a distinctive fold at its midpoint. This architectural feature invites you under a carport that spans from the main house to an adjacent storage room. The carport serves as a welcoming threshold, connecting different parts of the property while providing shelter.

The house is composed of a series of staggered volumes, each distinguished by its exterior cladding. One volume is adorned with white cedar shingles, offering a light and natural texture. Another features warm larch vertical siding, introducing rich, earthy tones. The last volume is a garden wall built from horizontal board-formed concrete, adding a contemporary and robust element to the composition. This interplay of materials creates a dynamic fa.ade that resonates with the surrounding forest.

At the eastern end, the second-floor overhangs to shelter a screened-in porch. Oriented to capture the morning sun, this space becomes a haven during warmer months. Protected from insects, it serves as a secondary dining and living area where residents can enjoy a serene environment bathed in gentle sunlight. The interior unfolds along the sunny southern fa.ade through generous glazing. This design floods the living spaces with natural light and offers unobstructed views of the lush surroundings. The expansive windows provide seamless access to an exterior lounge equipped with an interior/exterior fireplace and a swim/spa. Enveloped by a mixed forest of birch, maple, and pine trees, this outdoor oasis offers both privacy and a tranquil retreat.

Upon entering the house, the exterior larch siding and ceiling materials seamlessly transition into the low-ceilinged mudroom, creating a cohesive aesthetic and a warm, inviting atmosphere. This space serves as a functional entry point, where the compression of space enhances the feeling of release as you move into the double-height, open-plan living area. Here, the kitchen, dining, and living rooms are unified under soaring ceilings, fostering a sense of openness and connectivity.

Interior windows punctuate the walls of the double-height space, allowing borrowed light to permeate the upstairs rooms. These openings not only illuminate the interior but also establish visual connections between different levels of the home, enhancing the overall spatial experience.

In the kitchen, a sliding screen and cabinet door conceal a hidden pantry. This clever design keeps appliances and countertop clutter out of sight, maintaining the minimalist and uncluttered aesthetic of the main living areas. The ground floor houses the primary suite—the only bedroom on this level—for enhanced privacy and accessibility. This suite includes a bedroom, bathroom, gym, and laundry room, all contained within a single-floor volume making it ideal for aging residents. The bedroom opens onto a semi-private terrace featuring an outdoor shower, shielded by a massive boulder unearthed during the home's excavation. This natural element adds character and a unique connection to the landscape.

Ascending to the second floor, a section of the hallway is dedicated to a cozy reading nook. Complete with a floor-to-ceiling bookshelf and a daybed overlooking the double-height space below, it's an inviting spot for relaxation. The remainder of this level comprises three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The children's bedroom is adorned with a custom bunk bed where ladders have been replaced by a staircase, accommodating up to six sleepers and adding a playful yet practical touch.

Throughout the interior, the material palette mirrors the exterior finishes. A harmonious blend of larch wood, dark and light-stained pine veneer, white walls, and lime wash creates a warm and inviting atmosphere. This cohesive selection of materials reinforces the connection between the home's interior spaces and its natural surroundings.