World
Arima’s Warehouses / 1110 Office for Architecture

Arima’s Warehouses / 1110 Office for Architecture - Exterior PhotographyArima’s Warehouses / 1110 Office for Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, BeamArima’s Warehouses / 1110 Office for Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamArima’s Warehouses / 1110 Office for Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamArima’s Warehouses / 1110 Office for Architecture - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Warehouse, Adaptive Reuse
Kobe, Japan
  • Architects: 1110 Office for Architecture
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Torimura Kouichi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Koizumi Lighting
  • Lead Architect: Hiroto Kawaguchi
  • Architects: Kenta Shimamura, Anton Henrard
  • Lightning Consultant: Kenjirou Inumaru
  • Copper Roofing: Naoki Amano
  • Structural Engineers: Keisuke Unno Engineer
  • Lightning Consultants: HIKARI CORP LTD
  • Roofing: NS shītometaru
  • City: Kobe
  • Country: Japan
Arima’s Warehouses / 1110 Office for Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Torimura Kouichi

Warehouses : creation and transformation -  The plot is situated in the garden city of Miyamae in the city of Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture. Here, the existing buildings traditional family house and an agricultural warehouse_ are bordering vegetable gardens and agricultural lands, giving a rare impression of an untouched postwar bubble within the ever-developing urban fabric of the greater Tokyo Metropolitan Area. This nostalgic atmosphere and feel is the beginning point as well as the underlying idea of our project. 

Arima’s Warehouses / 1110 Office for Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Torimura Kouichi

The program is the refurbishment of the former agricultural warehouse into a restaurant and the creation of a new warehouse housing the transformation and stocks of locally produced vegetables and fruits. To understand as well as reveal this strong context, we found old pictures and plans of the plot and decided to take them as a reference:  trees were transplanted into their former places, and old limon bridge stones were reused to form pathways and steps.

Arima’s Warehouses / 1110 Office for Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows
© Torimura Kouichi
Arima’s Warehouses / 1110 Office for Architecture - Image 25 of 26
East Elevation

Transformation of a Kura - The agricultural warehouse has remained untouched since the end of the Edo period. To respect this important historical context, we decided to carefully restore it by using the same traditional materials for the façade and imposing doors. Inside,  to house the restaurant, we dismantled the second story's flooring to create a light well that would enhance both volume and light, displaying the beautiful wooden skeleton's structure. The dismantled wooden flooring was later refurbished and used as a cladding material for the inside peripheral walls. The wall facing the counter is cladded with locally grown cedar. The overall feeling is as if we were standing on a very old tree trunk, giving a sense of warmth and safety.

Arima’s Warehouses / 1110 Office for Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Handrail
© Torimura Kouichi
Arima’s Warehouses / 1110 Office for Architecture - Image 23 of 26
Plan
Arima’s Warehouses / 1110 Office for Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Torimura Kouichi
Arima’s Warehouses / 1110 Office for Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Facade
© Torimura Kouichi

Creation of a Kura - To create a continuity between the old and new, the created building is placed right beside the former warehouse, and its height and overall section are the same. For its roof, we used hammered copper sheets to bring light and reflections of the garden's trees and plants. These sheets were designed in close collaboration with the clients and were hammered during a workshop gathering all the local community on a hot summer day. We like to think that this copper roof as well as the outside facade design create a dialogue with the greater context. Overall, this building is "new but doesn't feel so" to blend with its environment.

Arima’s Warehouses / 1110 Office for Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam
© Torimura Kouichi

In addition, a small tea room was attached to the Kura with a 45-degree angle, offering the best possible view of the garden.

Arima’s Warehouses / 1110 Office for Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Torimura Kouichi

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Kobe, Japan

1110 Office for Architecture
Cite: "Arima’s Warehouses / 1110 Office for Architecture" 12 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022216/arimas-warehouses-1110-office-for-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

