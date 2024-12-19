Casa Bendico / Gaëtan Le Penhuel Architectes

+ 19

Design Team: Gaëtan Le Penhuel

Environmental And Technical Engineering Consulting Company: Albert et Compagnie

Project Manager Of Execution: 18 Lab. Syracuse

Construction Engineer: Giorgio Linguanti. Modica.

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed to be soft, comfortable, welcoming, and independent as well as respectful of its environment in every sense of the term. Constructions on the Val di Noto hills must blend into the landscape, without dominating. Located in a seismically active region, threatened by fires in dry periods, this villa was the beneficiary of a meticulous materials selection process to make it safe, comfortable, and cool when temperatures reach 40°C (104°F).

Rather than opting for an international-style, white cubist project, we drew inspiration from local farms. Heavy, mineral, and coated with cement, they elegantly blend into the forested landscape of these hills. The general ambiance of this house is defined by the rustic material of artisanal cast concrete. We opted for a shuttered concrete double shell to ensure the comfort of this bio-climatic and energy-independent home. The external shell is subjected to the region's harsh climate, whereas the internal shell maintains a virtually constant temperature. Red and brown pozzolan from Mount Etna have been blended into the composition of this low-carbon concrete, enabling the double shell to blend in with the warm tones of the soils on these hills.

Thanks to this high level of inertia, a passive system of Puits provençal (or thermal wells) provides continuous, gentle ventilation. The cold from the almost constant temperature of the earth (from a depth of two meters and collected by a long cast-iron tube) is distributed to every room in the house. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms provide additional comfort. All the rooms are designed to flow from inside to outside. The house, comprising a large living room and three bedrooms, is crossed by a central east-west axis, showcasing the different levels of sunlight throughout the day. The concrete shuttering of the walls done by local artisans is accompanied by natural oak paneling, concealing doors and cabinets. Double sliding moucharabieh louvers filter and modulate direct sunlight while protecting against intruders. Massive pieces of travertine from the quarries of Lazio near Rome are the material for a large part of the interior and exterior furniture. We left it untreated to take full advantage of its beautiful sedimentary grey limestone.

The many outdoor spaces allow you to use the land according to the season and take advantage of the variety of views of the sky, countryside, sea, or mountains. The entry patio is equipped with an outdoor kitchen soothed by the gurgling of a fountain that also increases hygrometric comfort in summer. The second patio serves as the setting for an outdoor shower. This very mineral open-air room is a natural extension of the two bathrooms. The large south-east-facing terrace protects the bay windows in the bedrooms and living room. Deep and wide, it becomes a natural extension of the interior living areas. Its contrasting structure combines solid pillars and a light arbor covered with local canisses. A little secondary house and its arbor complete this arrangement. Furnished with a set of mobile tables and beds, it can be easily transformed from a working studio into an independent guest bedroom.