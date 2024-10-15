Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Sankt Göres Townhouses / Nidus

Sankt Göres Townhouses / Nidus - Exterior Photography, WindowsSankt Göres Townhouses / Nidus - Interior Photography, TableSankt Göres Townhouses / Nidus - Interior Photography, Table, ChairSankt Göres Townhouses / Nidus - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeSankt Göres Townhouses / Nidus - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Düsseldorf, Germany
  • Architects: Nidus
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Volker Conradus
  • Lead Team: Ana Vollenbroich, Annelen Schmidt-Vollenbroich
  • Design Team: Anna Kiefer, Paula Averbeck
  • Technical Team: Dagmar Triestram
  • City: Düsseldorf
  • Country: Germany
Sankt Göres Townhouses / Nidus - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Volker Conradus

Text description provided by the architects. The two Sankt Göres townhouses in Düsseldorf Kaiserswerth are the first new Nidus buildings: unadorned but deliberately quoting architectural history, built monolithically and reduced to the essentials with natural materials. The two townhouses „Sankt Göres" are located in the north of Dusseldorf in Germany. Slightly set back, they only cast a spell over the viewer at a second glance.

Sankt Göres Townhouses / Nidus - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Volker Conradus
Sankt Göres Townhouses / Nidus - Image 20 of 23
Ground Floor Plan
Sankt Göres Townhouses / Nidus - Image 21 of 23
Top Floors
Sankt Göres Townhouses / Nidus - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Volker Conradus
Sankt Göres Townhouses / Nidus - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Wood, Beam
© Volker Conradus

Classic forms such as the arched windows in oak and regional materials such as the façade in exposed brickwork quote the architectural context and exude a feeling of familiarity. The façades are composed like pictures, playing with visual habits in terms of form and proportion. The houses are entered from the side via a portal in exposed concrete and front doors in oak, one with a round arch, the other angular.

Sankt Göres Townhouses / Nidus - Interior Photography, Table
© Volker Conradus
Sankt Göres Townhouses / Nidus - Image 10 of 23
© Volker Conradus

Inside, the floor plans follow a dramaturgy: accents and highlights are followed by quiet passages. Motifs and materiality of Japanese living culture are taken up and combined with German design. The living area extends over three levels: on the ground floor, there is an open-plan living area with conservatories next to the kitchen while the private rooms are located on the upper levels. Despite their clear unity, the houses retain their uniqueness, blending in without making a grand show and yet not disappearing into uniformity.

Sankt Göres Townhouses / Nidus - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Volker Conradus

Project location

Address:Düsseldorf, Germany

