Apartment in Kamakura / ROOVICE

Renovation, Apartment Interiors • Kamakura, Japan Architects: ROOVICE

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 102 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Akira Nakamura

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Rinnai , Tajima , toolbox

Lead Architect: Kei Makito

City: Kamakura

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in the mountainous region of Kamakura, a town renowned for its proximity to the sea, this apartment within a residential complex has undergone a significant transformation under the meticulous guidance of Roovice. Originally designed with a 4DK layout featuring outdated elements such as a dark kitchen and multiple small rooms, the renovation aimed to breathe modernity into the space while seamlessly integrating it with the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape, particularly enchanting during the spring bloom of Sakura trees.

As the renovation progressed, all conventional wall, ceiling, and floor coverings were stripped away, revealing the apartment's raw structure and the remnants of its past. Choosing to retain the resulting colors and patterns exposed from this process added a distinctive touch to the apartment's design.

In reference to the apartment complex's name "Green Heights," a color scheme centered around green was chosen for the kitchen. The custom-made kitchen unit and kitchen counter made from lauan wood and partially painted in a bluish-green shade matching the wall colors, were complemented by a stainless countertop and gray tile flooring in the corridor and kitchen.

The concrete walls and mortar flooring were balanced with the warmth of wooden shelving units in the spacious living room. Lighting rails were installed throughout most rooms, offering flexibility in lighting arrangements.

In addition to the bedroom and living room, the apartment offers a versatile room with multi-functional custom-made shelving, which can serve as storage, a walk-in closet, or a home office. The use of lauan wood flooring in this room and the bedroom added a cozy touch to the overall ambiance, blending modern aesthetics with traditional elements.

This renovation is part of Roovice's Kariage initiative, where we refurbish old, vacant properties at no cost to the owner and then sublease them. The project was launched in response to Japan's growing akiya (空き家) issue, with over 10 million abandoned properties across the country.