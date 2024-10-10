Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Japan
  5. Apartment in Kamakura / ROOVICE

Apartment in Kamakura / ROOVICE

Save

Apartment in Kamakura / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairApartment in Kamakura / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ShelvingApartment in Kamakura / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, BeamApartment in Kamakura / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Shelving, ChairApartment in Kamakura / ROOVICE - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Kamakura, Japan
  • Architects: ROOVICE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  102
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Akira Nakamura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Rinnai, Tajima, toolbox
  • Lead Architect: Kei Makito
  • City: Kamakura
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Apartment in Kamakura / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Akira Nakamura

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in the mountainous region of Kamakura, a town renowned for its proximity to the sea, this apartment within a residential complex has undergone a significant transformation under the meticulous guidance of Roovice. Originally designed with a 4DK layout featuring outdated elements such as a dark kitchen and multiple small rooms, the renovation aimed to breathe modernity into the space while seamlessly integrating it with the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape, particularly enchanting during the spring bloom of Sakura trees.

Save this picture!
Apartment in Kamakura / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Akira Nakamura

As the renovation progressed, all conventional wall, ceiling, and floor coverings were stripped away, revealing the apartment's raw structure and the remnants of its past. Choosing to retain the resulting colors and patterns exposed from this process added a distinctive touch to the apartment's design.

Save this picture!
Apartment in Kamakura / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Akira Nakamura
Save this picture!
Apartment in Kamakura / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
© Akira Nakamura

In reference to the apartment complex's name "Green Heights," a color scheme centered around green was chosen for the kitchen. The custom-made kitchen unit and kitchen counter made from lauan wood and partially painted in a bluish-green shade matching the wall colors, were complemented by a stainless countertop and gray tile flooring in the corridor and kitchen.

Save this picture!
Apartment in Kamakura / ROOVICE - Image 18 of 19
Plan - After
Save this picture!
Apartment in Kamakura / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Akira Nakamura

The concrete walls and mortar flooring were balanced with the warmth of wooden shelving units in the spacious living room. Lighting rails were installed throughout most rooms, offering flexibility in lighting arrangements.

Save this picture!
Apartment in Kamakura / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Beam
© Akira Nakamura
Save this picture!
Apartment in Kamakura / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Shelving, Chair
© Akira Nakamura

In addition to the bedroom and living room, the apartment offers a versatile room with multi-functional custom-made shelving, which can serve as storage, a walk-in closet, or a home office. The use of lauan wood flooring in this room and the bedroom added a cozy touch to the overall ambiance, blending modern aesthetics with traditional elements.

Save this picture!
Apartment in Kamakura / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Countertop
© Akira Nakamura
Save this picture!
Apartment in Kamakura / ROOVICE - Interior Photography
© Akira Nakamura

This renovation is part of Roovice's Kariage initiative, where we refurbish old, vacant properties at no cost to the owner and then sublease them. The project was launched in response to Japan's growing akiya (空き家) issue, with over 10 million abandoned properties across the country.

Save this picture!
Apartment in Kamakura / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Akira Nakamura

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kamakura, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ROOVICE
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Apartment in Kamakura / ROOVICE" 10 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022172/apartment-in-kamakura-roovice> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags