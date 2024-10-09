Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Cap Karoso Resort / GFAB Architects

© Eric Martin

Text description provided by the architects. Cap Karoso Resort is a project designed for French clients on the island of Sumba, an as-yet undeveloped island in the east of Indonesia. It is set on a gently sloping beachfront land facing into the sunset.

© Alexandre Pietra
Plan - 2 Bedroom
© Alexandre Pietra

The design embraces the (relative) lack of skilled labor available on the island by combining simple "brutalist" concrete forms with local stone timber and woven elements. The design comprises 47 suites (rooms) in several configurations and 20 villas in a mixture of 2 and 3-bedroom variants, which follow the contours of the site to allow sea views from all.

© Alexandre Pietra

At the top of the site, we have the main building with guestrooms on the upper floor. On the lower level, we have the open reception featuring a split travertine block desk from Italy and a wall inspired by local (Ikat) weaving looms. At this level there is also a specialty restaurant (which hosts visiting chefs utilizing locally available products, much of which is sourced from the resort's own organic farm located approximately 500m from the resort itself) - dining here is communal with all guests eating around a purpose-built 9m long "chefs table" which extends from the kitchen's central cooking island.

© Alex Grabchilev
Plan - 3 Bedroom

The roof of the main building is intended as a solar farm which can supply much of the power needed to run the resort. Covered/shaded lounging areas surround a large infinity pool whilst spa/wellness areas are housed within native Sumba roofed buildings laid out to resemble a traditional village.

© Alexandre Pietra

Elsewhere all other roofs are treated as planters, the vegetation on these roofs as well as the planting between the various suites and villas has been selected for its suitability to the harsh beachfront environment and to require minimal watering. This is a significant consideration as the island is subject to long dry seasons being east of the Wallace line and groundwater can become brackish towards the end of these dry spells.

Plan - Main Building
© Alex Grabchilev

At the bottom of the site, there is a beach club which serves as the main restaurant for the resort. Here, once again, a traditional Alang–Alang grass roof is juxtaposed with brut concrete elements and locally carved screens in teakwood. A sunken bar allows guests to dine at it whilst layered lounging areas extend towards the beach. The kitchen(s) are deliberately on show and a small deli shop is provided for guests.

Courtesy of GFAB Architects

The project's construction took place during the pandemic, this made what was already a difficult process (due to the remote location) even more challenging. This effort was rewarded however with the design winning the AHEAD "Best Resort SE Asia" award in 2023. 

© Eric Martin

Cite: "Cap Karoso Resort / GFAB Architects" 09 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022105/cap-karoso-resort-gfab-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

