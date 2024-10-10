Sentosa Sensoryscape / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects

+ 30

Executive Architect: Axis Architects & Planners

Use: Public realm

Site Area: 8,657 sqm

Client: Sentosa Development Corporation

Landscape Architect: Coen Design International

Lighting Designer: Lighting Planners Associates Singapore

Concept: AKT II

Structural Engineer: AECOM

Mep Engineer: AECOM

Greenmark Consultant: Building System and Diagnostics Pte Ltd (BSD)

Traffic Consultants: BECA

Schematic Design: AKT II

Safety: PH Consulting Pte Ltd

Signage: Acacia Design Consultants Pte Ltd

Country: Singapore

London, United Kingdom | April 16th, 2024 - The Sentosa Sensoryscape is a 350m sensory walk through Singapore's Sentosa Island. As the first phase of a decades-long masterplan to transform Sentosa and Pulau Brani into a major leisure and tourism destination, this multi-sensory walk will link Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) in the north to Sentosa's beaches in the south. Located on a steep and narrow ridgeline the project is designed as a step-free, universally accessible corridor that will allow visitors of different abilities to move comfortably from RWS to the beach.

Christopher Lee, Principal of Serie Architects describes the Sensoryscape as "…an ecological walk punctuated by six unique sensory gardens. Acting as both a connector and attractor, the walk is composed of a two-tiered walkway. The upper walkway is supported by a series of 'hammock' structures that serve as seats and provide a playful rhythm to the scheme. The six sensory gardens are designed to reveal the site's unique ecological qualities both day and night. This includes three woven basket-like structures that provide different sensations to the walk. The structure of each open pavilion has a distinct expression yet remains part of the collection."

Each sensory garden is designed to be accessible from the lower walkway—this created an unusual structural challenge. The solution was to create a series of interwoven strands to form a basket with dilated openings. As the diagrid and its infill elements are self-similar but not identical, a parametric design was adopted.

The lightness and leanness of the diagrid structures allow nature, views and light to permeate. At night the spaces are transformed into surreal ridge and reef-like environments, enabled by digital light art and augmented reality.

'Tactile Trellis' contains a large vessel structure formed of petal-like precast concrete elements. The material composition, with a delicate mix of textures and aggregates, complements the garden's variety of plant species. Seats of various sizes allow visitors to rest amongst the plants while the vessel's concrete surfaces serve as a canvas for projections and an interactive light display at night.

'Scented Sphere' features concentric 'stalks and buds' that suspend fragrant flowers. The vessel is a grid shell structure comprising four woven steel strips that form the stalk and bud. Species in this garden are selected for their unique scent and curated to ensure a year-round scent palette.

'Symphony Streams' features a polyphonic water fountain featuring over 200 acoustic water pails. Water cascades from pail to pail with differing pitch, creating the rhythmic sound of a waterfall. At the base of the structure, a circular ring-shaped pool allows visitors to interact with the flowing water.

'Glow Garden' is a plaza cradled by giant illuminated 'stalk' structures. At the tip of these stalks are 'buds' that at night create a promenade of light leading visitors from Sensoryscape to the beach beyond. From Beach Station, the stalks frame a dramatic entry plaza to the site.