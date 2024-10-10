Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Singapore
  5. Sentosa Sensoryscape / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects

Sentosa Sensoryscape / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects

Save

Sentosa Sensoryscape / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects - Interior PhotographySentosa Sensoryscape / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects - Image 3 of 35Sentosa Sensoryscape / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenSentosa Sensoryscape / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects - Exterior Photography, FenceSentosa Sensoryscape / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Landscape Architecture, Pedestrian Bridge, Public Architecture
Singapore
  • Executive Architect: Axis Architects & Planners
  • Use: Public realm
  • Site Area: 8,657 sqm
  • Client: Sentosa Development Corporation
  • Landscape Architect: Coen Design International
  • Lighting Designer: Lighting Planners Associates Singapore
  • Concept: AKT II
  • Structural Engineer: AECOM
  • Mep Engineer: AECOM
  • Greenmark Consultant: Building System and Diagnostics Pte Ltd (BSD)
  • Traffic Consultants: BECA
  • Schematic Design: AKT II
  • Safety: PH Consulting Pte Ltd
  • Signage: Acacia Design Consultants Pte Ltd
  • Country: Singapore
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sentosa Sensoryscape / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects - Image 9 of 35
© Finbarr Fallon

London, United Kingdom | April 16th, 2024 - The Sentosa Sensoryscape is a 350m sensory walk through Singapore's Sentosa Island. As the first phase of a decades-long masterplan to transform Sentosa and Pulau Brani into a major leisure and tourism destination, this multi-sensory walk will link Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) in the north to Sentosa's beaches in the south. Located on a steep and narrow ridgeline the project is designed as a step-free, universally accessible corridor that will allow visitors of different abilities to move comfortably from RWS to the beach.

Save this picture!
Sentosa Sensoryscape / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects - Image 11 of 35
© Finbarr Fallon

Christopher Lee, Principal of Serie Architects describes the Sensoryscape as "…an ecological walk punctuated by six unique sensory gardens.  Acting as both a connector and attractor, the walk is composed of a two-tiered walkway. The upper walkway is supported by a series of 'hammock' structures that serve as seats and provide a playful rhythm to the scheme. The six sensory gardens are designed to reveal the site's unique ecological qualities both day and night. This includes three woven basket-like structures that provide different sensations to the walk. The structure of each open pavilion has a distinct expression yet remains part of the collection."

Save this picture!
Sentosa Sensoryscape / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects - Image 31 of 35
Ground & Roof plan
Save this picture!
Sentosa Sensoryscape / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Finbarr Fallon

Each sensory garden is designed to be accessible from the lower walkway—this created an unusual structural challenge. The solution was to create a series of interwoven strands to form a basket with dilated openings. As the diagrid and its infill elements are self-similar but not identical, a parametric design was adopted.

Save this picture!
Sentosa Sensoryscape / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects - Image 3 of 35
© Finbarr Fallon

The lightness and leanness of the diagrid structures allow nature, views and light to permeate. At night the spaces are transformed into surreal ridge and reef-like environments, enabled by digital light art and augmented reality.  

Save this picture!
Sentosa Sensoryscape / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects - Image 23 of 35
© Finbarr Fallon

'Tactile Trellis' contains a large vessel structure formed of petal-like precast concrete elements. The material composition, with a delicate mix of textures and aggregates, complements the garden's variety of plant species. Seats of various sizes allow visitors to rest amongst the plants while the vessel's concrete surfaces serve as a canvas for projections and an interactive light display at night.

Save this picture!
Sentosa Sensoryscape / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Finbarr Fallon

'Scented Sphere' features concentric 'stalks and buds' that suspend fragrant flowers. The vessel is a grid shell structure comprising four woven steel strips that form the stalk and bud. Species in this garden are selected for their unique scent and curated to ensure a year-round scent palette.

Save this picture!
Sentosa Sensoryscape / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Finbarr Fallon
Save this picture!
Sentosa Sensoryscape / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Finbarr Fallon
Save this picture!
Sentosa Sensoryscape / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects - Image 32 of 35
Longitudinal Section

'Symphony Streams' features a polyphonic water fountain featuring over 200 acoustic water pails. Water cascades from pail to pail with differing pitch, creating the rhythmic sound of a waterfall. At the base of the structure, a circular ring-shaped pool allows visitors to interact with the flowing water.

Save this picture!
Sentosa Sensoryscape / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Finbarr Fallon
Save this picture!
Sentosa Sensoryscape / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects - Image 18 of 35
© Finbarr Fallon

'Glow Garden' is a plaza cradled by giant illuminated 'stalk' structures. At the tip of these stalks are 'buds' that at night create a promenade of light leading visitors from Sensoryscape to the beach beyond. From Beach Station, the stalks frame a dramatic entry plaza to the site.

Save this picture!
Sentosa Sensoryscape / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects - Image 13 of 35
© Finbarr Fallon

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:, Singapore

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Serie Architects
Office
Multiply Architects
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureInfrastructureBridgesPedestrian bridgePublic ArchitectureSingapore

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureInfrastructureBridgesPedestrian bridgePublic ArchitectureSingapore
Cite: "Sentosa Sensoryscape / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects" 10 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022099/sentosa-sensoryscape-serie-architects-plus-multiply-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SwingsCheck the latest SwingsCheck the latest Swings

Check the latest Swings

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags