Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Denmark
  5. Frame House I / Jespersen Nodtvedt

Frame House I / Jespersen Nodtvedt

Save

Frame House I / Jespersen Nodtvedt - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, ChairFrame House I / Jespersen Nodtvedt - Exterior Photography, BeamFrame House I / Jespersen Nodtvedt - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopFrame House I / Jespersen Nodtvedt - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, FacadeFrame House I / Jespersen Nodtvedt - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
København, Denmark
  • Architects: Jespersen Nodtvedt
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  104
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Emil Jespersen
  • Lead Architects: Emil Jespersen
  • Architects: Emil Jespersen, Marte Nødtvedt Skjæggestad
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Housing / studio
  • Construction: Bjørns Træverk og Restauering
  • Kitchen: Giovanni Acerbis Studio
  • City: København
  • Country: Denmark
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Frame House I / Jespersen Nodtvedt - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam
© Emil Jespersen

Text description provided by the architects. Frame House I is a single-family house situated in the old part of Copenhagen's southern harbor, originally inhabited by the dockworkers. The area is characterized by an ensemble of small-scale buildings; workshops and living units of self-built houses and architectural experiments. The infill-house is tucked in between two existing buildings with three wooden frames spanning in between the neighboring houses. With a critical approach towards sustainability trends, the house is the office's first project to explore the idea of a structural frame system independent of the climate screen, doing so with a reinterpretation of a traditional Danish half-timbered house.

Save this picture!
Frame House I / Jespersen Nodtvedt - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Emil Jespersen
Save this picture!
Frame House I / Jespersen Nodtvedt - Image 14 of 17
Structure 01

The facade is mounted on a structural, self-bearing frame, allowing for future changes or replacements of facades due to renovation, change in function, or a desire for different window openings. After being prepared in the workshop, the bearing timber structure was assembled at full height within 2 days without the use of metal nails or screws. The timber joints vary according to the need of compression and tension forces, including both mortise and tenon joints, as well as embedded steel fittings attached with steel dowels to create a column free floor plan on the ground floor. The large windows are placed on the outside of the timber structure, giving the impression of looking directly through the wooden structure and out into the open air.

Save this picture!
Frame House I / Jespersen Nodtvedt - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Chair
© Emil Jespersen
Save this picture!
Frame House I / Jespersen Nodtvedt - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Emil Jespersen

To the north, the façade is enclosed towards the small road with, while the building opens towards its counter position with large windows and entrance to a small garden. The visible wooden structure is exposed throughout the house, from the outside through diagonal trusses through some of the smaller windows, or as a new layer behind the window frames in the larger window opens. Inside, the three wooden frames and its structural logic is a part of the spatial expression, either painted white or in the red nuances of Douglas-fir.

Save this picture!
Frame House I / Jespersen Nodtvedt - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass
© Emil Jespersen

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Jespersen Nodtvedt
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDenmark

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDenmark
Cite: "Frame House I / Jespersen Nodtvedt" 12 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022095/frame-house-i-jespersen-nodtvedt> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags