Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Downland Barns / McLean Quinlan

Downland Barns / McLean Quinlan

Save

Downland Barns / McLean Quinlan - Exterior Photography, WindowsDownland Barns / McLean Quinlan - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeDownland Barns / McLean Quinlan - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, Lighting, BeamDownland Barns / McLean Quinlan - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, BeamDownland Barns / McLean Quinlan - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Frensham, United Kingdom
  • Lead Team: Alastair Bowden
  • General Constructing: Baufritz
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Baillie Knowles Partnership
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: En Masse Design, New Land Solutions
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Owl Lighting
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Rozen, The German Carpentry
  • Landscape Architecture: Landform Consultants
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Sims Solar
  • City: Frensham
  • Country: United Kingdom
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Downland Barns / McLean Quinlan - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jim Stephenson

Text description provided by the architects. Combining modern design with traditional craft - Nestled into a hillside, this timber-framed family home enjoys uninterrupted views out across the countryside of the North Downs. A newly built property, it is an elegant fusion of traditional crafts and materials with contemporary design. Our clients had a vision for a modern sustainable house with practical yet beautiful interiors, a home with character that quietly celebrates the details. For example, where uniformity might have prevailed, over 1000 handmade pegs were used in the construction of the timber frame.

Save this picture!
Downland Barns / McLean Quinlan - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Jim Stephenson

The building consists of three interlinked structures enclosed by a flint wall. The house takes inspiration from the local vernacular, with flint, black timber, clay tiles, and roof pitches referencing the historic buildings in the area. The structure was manufactured offsite using highly insulated preassembled panels sourced from sustainably managed forests. Once assembled on site, walls were finished with natural clay plaster for a calming indoor living environment.

Save this picture!
Downland Barns / McLean Quinlan - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, Lighting, Beam
© Jim Stephenson

Timber is a constant presence throughout the house. At the heart of the building is a green oak timber-framed barn that creates a warm and inviting hub that seamlessly connects the living, kitchen, and ancillary spaces. Daylight filters through the intricate timber framework, softly illuminating the clay plaster walls. Along the south-facing wall floor-to-ceiling glass panels provide sweeping views of the landscape and open onto the terrace. A second barn-like volume staggered half a level below the main living area is home to additional living space, a study, a gym, and bedrooms.

Save this picture!
Downland Barns / McLean Quinlan - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Jim Stephenson
Save this picture!
Downland Barns / McLean Quinlan - Image 20 of 20
© Jim Stephenson

A historic timber-framed barn, carefully dismantled and meticulously restored, now sits to the east of the main house. Estimated to be about 400 years old, any replacement timber was sourced from salvaged barns of a similar age. The 'new' flooring and interior paneling are made from timber closer to 600 years old. The house was designed to be entirely off-grid for short periods if required, with the inclusion of Tesla powerpack batteries. Alongside underfloor heating throughout, a mechanical heat recovery system, LED lighting, and home automation, the house is highly insulated, there is zero VOC, and plastic use was minimized during the project. Outside, a rainwater harvesting system irrigates the garden, and fields and woodland below the house have been rewilded.

Save this picture!
Downland Barns / McLean Quinlan - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jim Stephenson

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
McLean Quinlan
Office

Materials

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Downland Barns / McLean Quinlan" 09 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022086/downland-barns-mclean-quinlan> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags