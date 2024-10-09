Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Sharjah Mosque / MJU Engineering Consultancy - Exterior Photography, FacadeSharjah Mosque / MJU Engineering Consultancy - Interior Photography, ArchSharjah Mosque / MJU Engineering Consultancy - Image 4 of 14Sharjah Mosque / MJU Engineering Consultancy - Image 5 of 14Sharjah Mosque / MJU Engineering Consultancy - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mosque
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: MJU Engineering Consultancy
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  621
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jon Wallis
  • Lead Architects: Muwafak Al Juboory
  • Architect: Hajer Ali
  • Site Supervision: Hani Izzat, Usama Nizar
  • Detail Design: Rogelio Wamelda, Janell Voi Tamayo Cipriano
  • City: Sharjah
Sharjah Mosque / MJU Engineering Consultancy - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jon Wallis

Text description provided by the architects. The mosque designed by MJU Engineering Consultancy for the Sharjah Driving Institute exemplifies a harmonious blend of contemporary architectural language with traditional Islamic motifs, reflecting both cultural significance and modern functionality. The design draws inspiration from the rich history of Islamic architecture, characterized by intricate geometric forms and the use of light. The façade features elaborate "mashrabiya" screens that filter sunlight, creating a dynamic interplay of light and shadow within the interior spaces. This not only enhances the spiritual ambiance but also promotes energy efficiency by reducing heat gain.

Sharjah Mosque / MJU Engineering Consultancy - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch, Arcade, Column
© Jon Wallis
Sharjah Mosque / MJU Engineering Consultancy - Image 13 of 14
© Jon Wallis

The central prayer hall is strategically designed to accommodate large congregations while ensuring a serene atmosphere conducive to worship. The spatial configuration of the mosque enhances the user experience and facilitates community engagement. This multifunctional approach serves the spiritual needs of the community while promoting social interaction, creating a cohesive environment that is accessible and inviting.

Sharjah Mosque / MJU Engineering Consultancy - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Jon Wallis
Sharjah Mosque / MJU Engineering Consultancy - Image 14 of 14
Floor Plan
Sharjah Mosque / MJU Engineering Consultancy - Image 12 of 14
© Jon Wallis

The construction techniques utilized in this project focus on sustainability and durability. Reinforced concrete was employed to create expansive open spaces, while the façade was crafted using a combination of glass and precast concrete panels. The incorporation of local stone not only supports regional craftsmanship but also enhances the mosque's connection to the landscape. Innovative technologies, such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), facilitated precise planning and execution, ensuring adherence to the project timeline and budget.

Sharjah Mosque / MJU Engineering Consultancy - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jon Wallis

The architectural language of the mosque is defined by geometric precision and ornamental details. Interlocking geometric patterns in the façade serve as a visual representation of unity and harmony, key principles in Islamic philosophy. The dome, a traditional element in mosque architecture, is reinterpreted with a contemporary twist, utilizing a minimalist design that maintains a sense of grandeur without overwhelming the overall aesthetic. This juxtaposition of solid and void in the design creates visual interest and allows natural light to permeate the interior, enhancing the spiritual experience for worshippers.

Sharjah Mosque / MJU Engineering Consultancy - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch
© Jon Wallis

Address:Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

MJU Engineering Consultancy
