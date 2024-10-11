Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design

© Naturespace Photography

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels, Tourism
Wuhan, China
  • Architectural Structure: Jieming Zhang, Ping Tan, Kecheng Long, Fanyi Kong
  • Landscape Planning: Zhou Lu, Jianxia Shen, Kun Zhang, Jing Lin, Yu Fu
  • Interior Design: Luoti Yan, Wenxin Du, Botao Zhou, Yufan Bai
  • Internship: Daiheng He, Boyang Xiao
  • Engineering: Wuhan Chuyao Construction Engineering Co., Ltd
  • Clients: Hubei Zhongke Agricultural Cooperative Development Co., Ltd
  • City: Wuhan
  • Country: China
Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design - Image 6 of 45
© Naturespace Photography

Text description provided by the architects. When the architect first saw the scene, several persimmon trees on the site had already hung fruit, and he immediately decided to find a way to keep these persimmon trees, that is, to cut and retreat the shape of the three homestay rooms.

Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Naturespace Photography
Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Naturespace Photography
Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Arch-Inbetween

The team formed an enclosure of the three ABC B&Bs towards the lawn and the pond, because the chamfered corners of the ABC formed a complementary relationship, and there was a centripetal force between the groups to unify. The three ABC buildings are connected by a thin column steel structure corridor, and only the walls of the old mansion remain.

Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Naturespace Photography
Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Naturespace Photography

The three ABC buildings are located at the same level as the old house, and the difference in elevation between them and the south lawn is treated by grandstand steps, and the retaining walls around these steps are taken from the rubble of the collapsed old houses in the village. The three B&Bs are all variations of a plane matrix, and the building planes are all L-shaped entities + a virtual inner courtyard, but the space has different differences: the inner courtyard of Building A is sealed with a roof and a skylight is opened, forming a semi-outdoor gray space; The inner courtyards of Buildings B and C are open-air; The living room of Building B is two storeys high, and the roof is also arranged with skylights.

Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Arch-Inbetween
Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design - Interior Photography, Windows
© Arch-Inbetween

In terms of three-dimensional form, the parent body of the three buildings is a hexagonal column with the top surface beveled, and various irregular porous layouts have been excavated for each façade and the top surface.

Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Naturespace Photography
Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design - Image 18 of 45
© Naturespace Photography

Building A is the largest in size, with a slightly higher ground floor designed to be used as a common dining room and living room. It faces the pond and the entrance road, and on one side is a floor-to-ceiling glass folding door that can be fully opened; The glass windows of the old house facing the west face are floor-to-ceiling and frameless, and you can see the pool. The few trees that remain grow from the wooden floor. On the second floor is a two-bedroom suite, with a hole in the wall of the terrace framing the persimmon trees that have been preserved outdoors. The long window in the room opens to a branch of the France plane tree in front of the door; The large frameless glass window next to the bathroom bathtub faces the main trunk of the France sycamore.

Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design - Interior Photography, Windows
© Arch-Inbetween
Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Arch-Inbetween

The highlight of Building B is the two-storey living room and the perforated windows on the wall and top; Another highlight is the bathroom's separate circular bathtub with floor-to-ceiling glass on one side.

Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design - Interior Photography, Windows
© Naturespace Photography
Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Naturespace Photography
Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design - Interior Photography, Windows
© Naturespace Photography

The first floor of Building C has a pink layout; The second floor combines the relatively high floor height to make a slide, and the horizontal window above the toilet in the bathroom is also the best location for framing.

Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design - Image 25 of 45
© Arch-Inbetween
Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design - Image 36 of 45
Section
Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair
© Naturespace Photography

The exterior walls of the three B&Bs are all wood grain fair-faced concrete. The exterior walls of courtyards and stairwells that do not require thermal insulation functions are double-sided wood grain fair-faced concrete; The exterior wall of the room is single-sided wood grain fair-faced concrete + internal insulation treatment; In the pouring sequence, after the completion of a layer of clear water pouring, wait for the removal of the mold and then complete the formwork and pouring of the second layer, and the first and second layers are separated by a process seam.

Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Shower
© Naturespace Photography
Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design - Image 28 of 45
© Naturespace Photography

The inner core of the three B&Bs is their appropriate scale and the relationship between people in them. Nature, materials and body are the basic logics that the architect have summarized in his small architecture in the past few years, which is both technique and philosophy.

Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design - Exterior Photography
© Naturespace Photography

Project location

Address:Wuhan, China

UAO Design
Steel Stone Concrete

Hotels Tourism China

Cite: "Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design" 11 Oct 2024. ArchDaily.

© Naturespace Photography

柿柿如意•南野际民宿 / UAO 瑞拓设计

