Mulan Warm Village Persimmon House / UAO Design

Architectural Structure: Jieming Zhang, Ping Tan, Kecheng Long, Fanyi Kong

Landscape Planning: Zhou Lu, Jianxia Shen, Kun Zhang, Jing Lin, Yu Fu

Interior Design: Luoti Yan, Wenxin Du, Botao Zhou, Yufan Bai

Internship: Daiheng He, Boyang Xiao

Engineering: Wuhan Chuyao Construction Engineering Co., Ltd

Clients: Hubei Zhongke Agricultural Cooperative Development Co., Ltd

City: Wuhan

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. When the architect first saw the scene, several persimmon trees on the site had already hung fruit, and he immediately decided to find a way to keep these persimmon trees, that is, to cut and retreat the shape of the three homestay rooms.

The team formed an enclosure of the three ABC B&Bs towards the lawn and the pond, because the chamfered corners of the ABC formed a complementary relationship, and there was a centripetal force between the groups to unify. The three ABC buildings are connected by a thin column steel structure corridor, and only the walls of the old mansion remain.

The three ABC buildings are located at the same level as the old house, and the difference in elevation between them and the south lawn is treated by grandstand steps, and the retaining walls around these steps are taken from the rubble of the collapsed old houses in the village. The three B&Bs are all variations of a plane matrix, and the building planes are all L-shaped entities + a virtual inner courtyard, but the space has different differences: the inner courtyard of Building A is sealed with a roof and a skylight is opened, forming a semi-outdoor gray space; The inner courtyards of Buildings B and C are open-air; The living room of Building B is two storeys high, and the roof is also arranged with skylights.

In terms of three-dimensional form, the parent body of the three buildings is a hexagonal column with the top surface beveled, and various irregular porous layouts have been excavated for each façade and the top surface.

Building A is the largest in size, with a slightly higher ground floor designed to be used as a common dining room and living room. It faces the pond and the entrance road, and on one side is a floor-to-ceiling glass folding door that can be fully opened; The glass windows of the old house facing the west face are floor-to-ceiling and frameless, and you can see the pool. The few trees that remain grow from the wooden floor. On the second floor is a two-bedroom suite, with a hole in the wall of the terrace framing the persimmon trees that have been preserved outdoors. The long window in the room opens to a branch of the France plane tree in front of the door; The large frameless glass window next to the bathroom bathtub faces the main trunk of the France sycamore.

The highlight of Building B is the two-storey living room and the perforated windows on the wall and top; Another highlight is the bathroom's separate circular bathtub with floor-to-ceiling glass on one side.

The first floor of Building C has a pink layout; The second floor combines the relatively high floor height to make a slide, and the horizontal window above the toilet in the bathroom is also the best location for framing.

The exterior walls of the three B&Bs are all wood grain fair-faced concrete. The exterior walls of courtyards and stairwells that do not require thermal insulation functions are double-sided wood grain fair-faced concrete; The exterior wall of the room is single-sided wood grain fair-faced concrete + internal insulation treatment; In the pouring sequence, after the completion of a layer of clear water pouring, wait for the removal of the mold and then complete the formwork and pouring of the second layer, and the first and second layers are separated by a process seam.

The inner core of the three B&Bs is their appropriate scale and the relationship between people in them. Nature, materials and body are the basic logics that the architect have summarized in his small architecture in the past few years, which is both technique and philosophy.