Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. Neungwon-ri Workshop / LIFE Architects

Neungwon-ri Workshop / LIFE Architects

Save

Neungwon-ri Workshop / LIFE Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeNeungwon-ri Workshop / LIFE Architects - Interior PhotographyNeungwon-ri Workshop / LIFE Architects - Image 4 of 27Neungwon-ri Workshop / LIFE Architects - Image 5 of 27Neungwon-ri Workshop / LIFE Architects - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture
Yongin-si, South Korea
  • Architects: LIFE Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  154
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kyungsub Shin
  • Lead Architects: Jeeyoung Han, Sooyong Hwang
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Neungwon-ri Workshop / LIFE Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kyungsub Shin

Text description provided by the architects. The clients are four people with a keen eye for wood. They wanted to enjoy the pleasure of crafting and being together in this quiet neighborhood. A small room to play with wood was the most required element. The site must be addressed first before describing their way of creating a room. The site is located on a spot looking up at a long bridge between golf courses.

Save this picture!
Neungwon-ri Workshop / LIFE Architects - Image 5 of 27
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
Neungwon-ri Workshop / LIFE Architects - Image 21 of 27
Site

During the construction, the design team could often see people coming and going in carts at a distance where they could wave at each other. Therefore, a 'shell' was the first way to make the room. The design team created a cozy and secret room by making a structure that started out as a fence and ended up as the eaves of a doorway and then a thin, long earthen floor, with glimpses of inside windows. The room' is located inside of it. Two sides are walls, and two sides are 'doors' that open completely. Woodworking tools are hung on one wall, and a staircase is connected to the other wall. Each wall has its own role, and the center becomes a workspace. One door leads to the inner garden, the other is connected to the outer yard. When both doors are open, the entire site becomes one space.

Save this picture!
Neungwon-ri Workshop / LIFE Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
Neungwon-ri Workshop / LIFE Architects - Image 22 of 27
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Neungwon-ri Workshop / LIFE Architects - Interior Photography
© Kyungsub Shin

While these opposing elements make relationships, they create a space that is both very closed and very open. There is a lounge on the second floor for the group that loves to cook along with wood. A functional layer is created by arranging a bathroom, a refrigerator, a pantry, and a shower stall in one line. Moreover, an island sink is placed for them to cook and talk face-to-face. The remaining space is left empty for them to fill in by making goods with wood. A large frame is made for each location with a good view so that they can enjoy the outside from the inside. A door to the roof is located at the end of the functional line. The staircase to the roof, not covered, is connected to the staircase from the first to the second floor. A long fenestra is created so that people can enjoy the forest next to the site while climbing up the stairs. When reaching the roof, a space allows people to enjoy a panoramic view of the landscape that people can see in bits and pieces through the frame. This project is an insulated concrete sandwich building.

Save this picture!
Neungwon-ri Workshop / LIFE Architects - Image 4 of 27
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
Neungwon-ri Workshop / LIFE Architects - Image 8 of 27
© Kyungsub Shin

The design team concluded that it would be simplest to construct the building with the same concrete inside and out because they aimed to construct the building with limited materials. One might think that concrete is a very honest material because the original color and formwork are revealed as it is. However, the insulated concrete sandwich structure is a little different story. A better description might be a material that pretends to be honest because it hides insulation within the structure. In fact, the construction process of embedding the insulation in the middle of the frame was not smooth, and the design team had many concerns about not breaking the insulation.

Save this picture!
Neungwon-ri Workshop / LIFE Architects - Image 14 of 27
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
Neungwon-ri Workshop / LIFE Architects - Image 13 of 27
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
Neungwon-ri Workshop / LIFE Architects - Image 26 of 27
Section
Save this picture!
Neungwon-ri Workshop / LIFE Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Kyungsub Shin

Regardless, the design team's goal was to create a simple concrete, so the formwork became the reference point for all plans. As the design team drew the lines of the formwork, they planned the floor heights. Windows were also planned according to those lines. And planned everything thoroughly within the framework of the formwork as if they were part of the concrete mass. The result is a simple, concise mass of concrete, like a Lego block.

Save this picture!
Neungwon-ri Workshop / LIFE Architects - Exterior Photography
© Kyungsub Shin

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Yongin-si, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LIFE Architects
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "Neungwon-ri Workshop / LIFE Architects" 08 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022035/neungwon-ri-workshop-life-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags