Lyse Lotte / Clauss Kahl Merz

Architecture Offices: Martina Kausch Architektinnen

Landscape Architecture: Studio Céline Baumann, Basel

City: Basel

Country: Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. Lyse-Lotte is a cooperative housing development that emerged from the cooperation of the original three interest groups. By stacking different residential typologies, a collage-like architecture is created with banded facades, green balconies, arbors and pergolas.

The individual typologies are strong characters and neighborhoods of their own. As the common areas become blurred, their boundaries and clarity become blurred. The unique, narrow body in terms of urban development with a robust basic structure enables community, participation and changeability.

A good 40 residents work and live in a small commercial space, in 2-story residential studios, apartments with a shared entrance hall, barrier-free apartments with a large arbor, in places such as the joker room and guest room, as well as the guest apartment and the greenhouse on the roof.