World
Lyse Lotte / Clauss Kahl Merz

Lyse Lotte / Clauss Kahl Merz - Image 2 of 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Basel, Switzerland
  • Architects: Clauss Kahl Merz
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Willem Pab
  • Lead Architects: Clauss Kahl Merz
  • Architecture Offices: Martina Kausch Architektinnen
  • Landscape Architecture: Studio Céline Baumann, Basel
  • City: Basel
  • Country: Switzerland
Lyse Lotte / Clauss Kahl Merz - Image 2 of 20
© Willem Pab

Text description provided by the architects. Lyse-Lotte is a cooperative housing development that emerged from the cooperation of the original three interest groups. By stacking different residential typologies, a collage-like architecture is created with banded facades, green balconies, arbors and pergolas.

Lyse Lotte / Clauss Kahl Merz - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Stairs
© Willem Pab
Lyse Lotte / Clauss Kahl Merz - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Willem Pab

The individual typologies are strong characters and neighborhoods of their own. As the common areas become blurred, their boundaries and clarity become blurred. The unique, narrow body in terms of urban development with a robust basic structure enables community, participation and changeability.

Lyse Lotte / Clauss Kahl Merz - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Willem Pab
Lyse Lotte / Clauss Kahl Merz - Interior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Willem Pab

A good 40 residents work and live in a small commercial space, in 2-story residential studios, apartments with a shared entrance hall, barrier-free apartments with a large arbor, in places such as the joker room and guest room, as well as the guest apartment and the greenhouse on the roof.

Lyse Lotte / Clauss Kahl Merz - Interior Photography, Windows
© Willem Pab

Project location

Address:Basel, Switzerland

Clauss Kahl Merz
Materials

GlassSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSwitzerland

Cite: "Lyse Lotte / Clauss Kahl Merz" 08 Oct 2024. ArchDaily.

