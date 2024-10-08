4Viertel Residential and Commercial Development / Lussi + Partner AG

+ 19

Design Team: Lussi + Partner AG

City: Emmen

Country: Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. The 4Viertel district, located at Seetalplatz in Emmenbrücke, expands the Viscos area and creates a distinctive gateway to the new neighborhood. It preserves the industrial charm of the area while integrating modern urban qualities through plazas and alleys between the buildings. In addition to the existing cinema building, three new constructions have been added, providing a total of 45,000 square meters of net floor space for housing, shops, offices, restaurants, and leisure facilities.

The development structure of 4Viertel connects with the established "Viscosistadt," an area shaped by its industrial past that lends Emmenbrücke a strong urban identity. The new buildings continue the urban and industrial character, marking the southern boundary of the district. The atmosphere is defined by harmoniously integrated architectural volumes of varying sizes. A key design feature is the rationally designed facades with concrete pilasters, which unify the various buildings into a coherent ensemble. Stairwells, rooflines, and canopies further articulate the building mass. The material palette includes mineral elements such as brick, limestone, plaster, concrete, and ceramics, complemented by metal. The predominant stone-like appearance is enhanced by a subdued color palette, mostly in shades of gray.

The southern building, with its high-rise tower, marks the entrance to "Viscosistadt" at Seetalplatz. Beneath an arcade lies the main entrance to the center, which houses the cinema complex. A welcoming plaza is created at the intersection of Gerliswilstrasse and Seetalplatz. The lofty entrance hall leads via a grand staircase to the foyer of the center. The upper floors house apartments that retain the industrial character through exposed concrete walls and glass block elements. Commercial spaces at Seetalplatz are located on the ground floor. A tectonic structure of vertical pillars defines the load-bearing facade, while brick masonry within the concrete frames adds fine detailing and references the area's industrial past. The northern building creates an alley-like separation from the existing cinema complex. A bridge connects this building with the foyer of the center. Public areas and stairwells are accessible from a covered passage. Flexible service spaces on the upper floors are illuminated by green atriums. Above these, loft-style apartments with varied layouts are located. Bridges and a shared green rooftop terrace connect the different sections. The brick facade with pilasters and concrete lintel and cornice elements ties this building to its neighbors.

To the west, along the Emme River, stands a six-story longitudinal building that continues the riverfront of "Viscosistadt." The tall ground floor houses a restaurant and studio apartments, while an arcade creates a sheltered access area. Spacious, dual-aspect apartments occupy the upper floors. The building's robust exterior extends to the interior, with mineral material choices ensuring durability. The new buildings in the 4Viertel district take inspiration from the scale, texture, and proportions of the existing, industrial "Viscosistadt" buildings. The mineral material palette in differentiated shades of gray, the vertical emphasis, and the rationally gridded facades are uniquely interpreted in each of the three buildings. This gives the district a cohesive visual identity, tying the various structures into a harmonious ensemble.