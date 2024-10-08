Mashup Bar Restaurant and Microbrewery / Vous Architecture & Design

+ 16

Design Team: Vous Architecture & Design

Earth Wall: Granulo

Staircase: La Mutine

City: Nantes

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. Mashup is all about transparency. First, there's the spot: Empty commercial premises on the ground floor of the Nantes Design School, double height and four sides glazed. Then there's the program: An insertion restaurant, bar, micro-brewery driven by Tête Haute, and insertion brewery that we don't need to present anymore in Nantes.

We conceived a simple and clear project where all the processes are exposed behind the large glazings. Along the northern boulevard, the local beer is brewed in seven stainless steel tanks of which four are perched at 6 meters over the bar's counter.

At the south, we cook facing the sun behind the large atrium in the rounded angles aluminum shell. From the kitchen to the brewery, a long organic ribbon smoothly articulates and links production spaces. The lite earth wall is the background of a glowing stainless steel bar where local food and brewings are served, facing the double-height hall.

Then there's the upper floor, a warm mezzanine with a wooden sloping ceiling that we access from a majestic steel stairway whose curves embrace the room's large glazings one's. This large turquoise ribbon invites curious visitors to climb to the walkway overhanging the welcoming hall at one side and the shining brewery at the other side.