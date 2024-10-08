Mashup Bar Restaurant and Microbrewery / Vous Architecture & Design

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Restaurant, Bar, Brewery
Nantes, France
  • Architects: Vous Architecture & Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  268
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Collectif Vous
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ober
Text description provided by the architects. Mashup is all about transparency. First, there's the spot: Empty commercial premises on the ground floor of the Nantes Design School, double height and four sides glazed. Then there's the program: An insertion restaurant, bar, micro-brewery driven by Tête Haute, and insertion brewery that we don't need to present anymore in Nantes.

Ground Floor Plan
We conceived a simple and clear project where all the processes are exposed behind the large glazings. Along the northern boulevard, the local beer is brewed in seven stainless steel tanks of which four are perched at 6 meters over the bar's counter.

Section
At the south, we cook facing the sun behind the large atrium in the rounded angles aluminum shell. From the kitchen to the brewery, a long organic ribbon smoothly articulates and links production spaces. The lite earth wall is the background of a glowing stainless steel bar where local food and brewings are served, facing the double-height hall.

Then there's the upper floor, a warm mezzanine with a wooden sloping ceiling that we access from a majestic steel stairway whose curves embrace the room's large glazings one's. This large turquoise ribbon invites curious visitors to climb to the walkway overhanging the welcoming hall at one side and the shining brewery at the other side.

