Peugeot House of Silence / Natan Gil Arquitetura

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. In the 37th edition of CASACOR São Paulo, “De presente, o agora”, architect Natan Gil offers a unique experience by exploring the concept of silence in an environment that combines architecture, landscaping, decoration and design. With an area of 1528 ft², the space integrates a living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. The journey through the environment is transformed into a cozy sensory space, where the project's proposal is dedicated to the contemplation of stillness. The proposal suggests something different by making the presence of silence almost palpable.

The elegant minimalism of the environment is enriched by carefully selected elements. The art curation includes a blue mandala, created by the architect's fellow artist, Marcos Coelho Benjamim, as well as furniture with minimalist finishes in shades of brown and off-white. All the furniture was designed by Natan himself, in collaboration with Zeea Mobiliário. The integration of the spaces explores spaciousness, making constant reference to silence and intentionally creating a false sense of emptiness at various times. The author's art installation, a large stainless steel sphere on the ceiling, aims to portray the feeling of immensity that silence gives us. The architect argues that the absence of sound can be initially disconcerting for many, but reveals that by experiencing silence, people develop a new appreciation for it, connecting the material to the immaterial and encouraging visitors to explore not only the physical environment, but also their own inner depths.

The entire space is embraced by a large green, which becomes the protagonist of the work, inducing the user to contemplate nature. The landscaping is not just an aesthetic addition, but an essential harmony between the project and the natural environment. The lighting is integrated in an intelligent and balanced way, bringing the necessary naturalness to the work. The wall at the back of the room has a rustic texture, subtly standing out and breaking the uniformity of the rest of the project, which has walls and ceiling with the same continuous texture in light tones.