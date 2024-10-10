Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. House Interiors
  4. Brazil
  5. Peugeot House of Silence / Natan Gil Arquitetura

Peugeot House of Silence / Natan Gil Arquitetura

Save

Peugeot House of Silence / Natan Gil Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyPeugeot House of Silence / Natan Gil Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairPeugeot House of Silence / Natan Gil Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyPeugeot House of Silence / Natan Gil Arquitetura - Image 5 of 19Peugeot House of Silence / Natan Gil Arquitetura - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
House Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Natan Gil Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1528 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:estudiony18
  • Lead Architect: Natan Gil
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Peugeot House of Silence / Natan Gil Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© estudiony18

Text description provided by the architects. In the 37th edition of CASACOR São Paulo, “De presente, o agora”, architect Natan Gil offers a unique experience by exploring the concept of silence in an environment that combines architecture, landscaping, decoration and design. With an area of 1528 ft², the space integrates a living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. The journey through the environment is transformed into a cozy sensory space, where the project's proposal is dedicated to the contemplation of stillness. The proposal suggests something different by making the presence of silence almost palpable.

Save this picture!
Peugeot House of Silence / Natan Gil Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair
© estudiony18
Save this picture!
Peugeot House of Silence / Natan Gil Arquitetura - Image 17 of 19
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Peugeot House of Silence / Natan Gil Arquitetura - Image 15 of 19
© estudiony18

The elegant minimalism of the environment is enriched by carefully selected elements. The art curation includes a blue mandala, created by the architect's fellow artist, Marcos Coelho Benjamim, as well as furniture with minimalist finishes in shades of brown and off-white. All the furniture was designed by Natan himself, in collaboration with Zeea Mobiliário. The integration of the spaces explores spaciousness, making constant reference to silence and intentionally creating a false sense of emptiness at various times. The author's art installation, a large stainless steel sphere on the ceiling, aims to portray the feeling of immensity that silence gives us. The architect argues that the absence of sound can be initially disconcerting for many, but reveals that by experiencing silence, people develop a new appreciation for it, connecting the material to the immaterial and encouraging visitors to explore not only the physical environment, but also their own inner depths.

Save this picture!
Peugeot House of Silence / Natan Gil Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bedroom
© estudiony18
Save this picture!
Peugeot House of Silence / Natan Gil Arquitetura - Image 5 of 19
© estudiony18

The entire space is embraced by a large green, which becomes the protagonist of the work, inducing the user to contemplate nature. The landscaping is not just an aesthetic addition, but an essential harmony between the project and the natural environment. The lighting is integrated in an intelligent and balanced way, bringing the necessary naturalness to the work. The wall at the back of the room has a rustic texture, subtly standing out and breaking the uniformity of the rest of the project, which has walls and ceiling with the same continuous texture in light tones.

Save this picture!
Peugeot House of Silence / Natan Gil Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© estudiony18

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Casa Cor, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Natan Gil Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Peugeot House of Silence / Natan Gil Arquitetura" [Casa do Silêncio Peugeot / Natan Gil Arquitetura] 10 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022009/peugeot-house-of-silence-natan-gil-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Top #Tags