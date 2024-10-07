Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Radisson Resort & Spa / Malik Architecture

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Spa
Lonavala, India
  • Directors: Kamal Malik, Arjun Malik
  • Project Architects: Payal Hundiwala, Sakshi Jaggi
  • City: Lonavala
  • Country: India
Radisson Resort & Spa / Malik Architecture - Image 8 of 30
© Bharath Ramamrutham

Text description provided by the architects. Lonavla, a hill station in the Sahyadris, is the nearest and most popular weekend retreat for the residents of Bombay. Its natural topography, cooler+drier climate, verdant landscapes, and history (Ancient forts + Buddhist cave temples) have attracted uncontrolled development leading to a substantial erosion of the character that defined it.

Radisson Resort & Spa / Malik Architecture - Image 7 of 30
© Bharath Ramamrutham

The Radisson Lonavala Resort grapples with a fundamental problem, a contradiction created by the rapid urbanization of the rural area. The sense of open space connecting to nature is contested by the building forms that emerge through the prescribed building codes and densities.

Radisson Resort & Spa / Malik Architecture - Image 5 of 30
© Bharath Ramamrutham
Radisson Resort & Spa / Malik Architecture - Image 22 of 30
Diagram

The site is located in a predominantly residential neighborhood. It consists of two separate plots divided by a planned accessway that has been adopted by the project but cannot be built on. The architecture emerges from the site, topography, from the region's material history (Black Basalt & Wood) and adapts to both flexible and fixed (Public + Private) programs.

Radisson Resort & Spa / Malik Architecture - Image 3 of 30
© Bharath Ramamrutham
Radisson Resort & Spa / Malik Architecture - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair
© Bharath Ramamrutham
Radisson Resort & Spa / Malik Architecture - Image 23 of 30
Plan - Ground Floor
Radisson Resort & Spa / Malik Architecture - Image 13 of 30
© Bharath Ramamrutham

The feeling of a multi-story building has been avoided by developing the ground as organic, free-form public spaces with split-level topographical connections. Extant forms (Bastions/ Large masonry walls), and stepped courts (kunds) animate the built landscape. The room blocks hover above the ground, as bold, abstract volumes with louvered permeable secondary walls. The ground rises vertically into a shaded atrium courtyard. The organizational structure makes nature the protagonist and deploys space, material, and light in ways that replace the experience of a 'Building' with a journey through a landscape that is alternately built and unbuilt.

Radisson Resort & Spa / Malik Architecture - Image 12 of 30
© Bharath Ramamrutham
Radisson Resort & Spa / Malik Architecture - Image 11 of 30
© Bharath Ramamrutham

It is also important to view the project in comparison to hospitality spaces with similar densities. Hotels in the vicinity follow urban models, with thematic applications, the identity often being alien to the place. 

Radisson Resort & Spa / Malik Architecture - Image 26 of 30
Section
Radisson Resort & Spa / Malik Architecture - Image 6 of 30
© Bharath Ramamrutham
Radisson Resort & Spa / Malik Architecture - Image 25 of 30
Section

Developing an idea that eliminates the decoration, and embellishment to let natural building materials work within a framework that responds to a dense program, that prioritizes response to the place, memory, and climate instead of pre-conceived visual notions is a major challenge.

Radisson Resort & Spa / Malik Architecture - Image 2 of 30
© Bharath Ramamrutham

Project location

Address:Lonavala, India

Malik Architecture
Cite: "Radisson Resort & Spa / Malik Architecture" 07 Oct 2024. ArchDaily.

