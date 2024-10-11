Unconventional Design Mix: Top 20 A' Furniture and Lighting Design Award Winners

Save this picture! Hot Hot Sofa by Jun Wang. Image via A' Design Award & Competition

The word on the street is that the latest winners of A'Design Award have thrown convention out of the window. True to form, we're here to spill the tea on some of the most daring that made the cut.

Picture this: a stage set for creativity, where the world's sharpest minds in design gather to present their finest work. The A'Design Award is just that–a grand international showcase that celebrates the brilliance of designers, architects, and innovators from every corner of the globe. It's not just another award; it's an opportunity to have your work showcased on a truly global scale.

Spanning over 100 categories, A'Design Award is far more than a design competition. Whether you're a maestro in architecture or a virtuoso in product design, there's a place for you here. The competition's flagship categories are Good Industrial Design Award, Good Architecture Design Award, Good Product Design Award, Good Communication Design Award, Good Service Design Award and Good Fashion Design Award, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

In short, the A'Design Award offers far more than a pat on the back–it's a springboard to new heights in the world of design. So, if you've got a brilliant idea simmering, now it's time to bring it to the boil. We have previously featured the Top 10 of Interior Space and Exhibition Design and, now, we are back with more from the Furniture and Lighting and Fixtures categories. The combination of exceptional craftsmanship, ergonomic and aesthetic innovation, energy efficiency, and creative use of materials resulted in a compelling collection of lighting and furniture products. Take a look at our curated selection of previously appraised list of winners in these two categories that define unconventional design.

A' International Furniture Design Awards

Minus Stool by Yifan Ding

The Minus stool embodies a distinctive design philosophy, crafted by selectively subtracting from a basic cubic shape. Beyond its visual appeal, every subtle surface change has its ergonomic intent: a lower curve offers a restful place for the feet; an upper indentation enhances the seating experience; and a scooped back allows for effortless handling.

Blooming Leisure Chair by Jingye Wei

The chair is inspired by the blooming flowers. The armrest is in the shape of a flower opening and turning outward. The bottom of the seat adopts a triangular supporting structure, which draws on the pedicel and is designed to cleverly connect the seat, ensure seat stability and load-bearing capacity.

Ariu Armchair by Research and Development Design Italia Srl

Ariu draws inspiration from the spherical shapes of the atoms that make up water, as it encapsulates the intrinsic relationship between humans and natural resources. Its reconfigurable structure simplifies disposal, with the central ottoman serving as the primary structural component that connects air chamber elements through tensioning bands.

Caterpillar Bar Unit by Priyam Doshi

The Caterpillar bar is designed to be a FUNctional piece: fun yet highly functional. It is meticulously handcrafted and precisely engineered for flawless turning of the bar segments. The legs of the caterpillar act as knobs, which are used to revolve the bar. The caterpillar has provisions to stock 30 to 40 bottles, wine, and other glasses.

Amorphous Cabinet Bar Storage by Doruk Kubilay

Inspired by the concept of time travel, this sculptural cabinet blends design elements from different eras to create a statement piece that stands out in any space. Cabinet seamlessly blends different periods of architecture and design by being a homage to the Art Deco period and the Memphis Design movement while incorporating its own eclectic twist.

Wowo Multipurpose Furniture by Wei Jingye

This group of furniture comes from the mouth shape when children say wowo. By refining the high saturation color and mellow shape, combined with a special hollow structure, it evolved into a colorful, playful and flexible seat form. The support part of this group of furniture is made of solid wood, and the main part uses 3D-printing technology and magnetic assembly structure.

Hot Hot Sofa by Jun Wang

This is a sofa with a simple and modernist design, featuring easy assembly. Drawing inspiration from a hot dog encourages users to personally create their desired furniture style. The assembly modules with the same functionality provide users with a 360° comfortable experience.

Blume Lounge Chair by Yu-Cheng Wu

Drawing inspiration from the blooming of flowers and the imagery of cupped hands, this design creates the illusion of blossoming flowers when placed alone in the living room, and a sense of being cradled by supporting hands for humans. The wood is cut into different shapes of strips, and then glued together in a particular order to establish its initial shape, and then the excess material is manually planned to complete the final smooth curved shape.

Royan Sofa by Esmail Ghadrdani

The Royan sofa is inspired by the letters of the Nasta'liq calligraphy. This sofa has a space for placing books so that the user can use them and be entertained while sitting on it and waiting. The sofa is also equipped with wireless chargers so that users can use it, for example, to charge their mobile phones.

Tau Murano by Tulczinsky

The table is handcrafted using traditional Venetian glassblowing techniques passed down for generations. The Tau Murano coffee table features two blown glass elements joined by a delicate metal frame. This creates a two-tone design with a soft shape and luminous feel.

A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award

Spirito by Alexey Danilin

The stylized silhouette of the classic table lamp resembles a magic ball or cast. Thanks to the lighting calculations of the light flux and the diffusing angle of the glass, the light flux from below makes the ceiling luminous. It is coated with gradient staining, while the reflected light is created by aureole.

Flatiron Lamp by Mr Smith Studio

Flatiron is a collection of lamps characterized by a structure that is as essential as it is of great visual impact. It is a laser-cut metal sheet with a single fold.

Zero by Hsin-Kai Tai and Wan-Ting Lin

The variety of this product carries the light and time, water and the transparency of plasticity. The pointer will splash the water and cause small ripples per second, like every recurring event which is being triggered. It uses 100 percent recyclable glass from daily lives, as a saying goes it ends to zero and be born to zero.

Sound Wave Pendant by Alexey Danilin

During the development of the lamp, a musical composition was first chosen. The choice fell on the melody of Claude Debussy's "Prelude No. 3, Wind on the Plain." After that, the music was turned into an image of a sound wave using a special program. It became the basis for the silhouette of the lamp.

Mushroom by Priyam Doshi

The concept behind mushroom lamps was to break away from convention and embrace a sculpted, organic, natural form. In contrast to the typical single colored fabric used in lamps of this kind, Priyam Doshi has innovated by combining two different fabric colors, elevating its appeal.

Cinqueterre Multifunctional Table Lamp by Francesco Capuccio

A friendly designed aluminum lamp with integrated USB Charging Hub, shaped like a house, with the purpose of keeping all your devices in one place. Additionally, the lamp is equipped with a gutter and hooks to facilitate the organization of personal items such as pens, jewelry, or keys.

Helix Lamp by Jun Wang

The overall accessories of the spiral lamp are simple, colorful, and playful, catering to the lighting needs of children's rooms while also meeting the requirements of young families. As a decorative and functional lighting fixture, it combines aesthetics and practicality, introducing a touch of novelty to users' homes.

Iris by Fabian Bolliger

The Iris lamp features an integrated LED lighting system that can be wirelessly controlled through a mobile phone or remote control. Users have the freedom to adjust the lighting color, brightness, and choose from a range of lighting modes.

Spirit of Earth by Jingyi Miao and Zou Hu

This outdoor lighting uses a linear laser to sweep across the grassland in parallel and illuminate it, causing the entire grassland to shine with scattered green light spots. When in use, the light dots fluctuate up and down, as if the grass is dancing gracefully, like the spirit of earth.

Sume Table Lamp by Sebnem Buhara

Su'me, named after its honeycomb texture, highlights the raw elegance of organic design. The Su'me table lamp, powered by city electricity, includes a dimmer feature that enables users to customize their experience by adjusting the light intensity to suit the ambience of their space.

