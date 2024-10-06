Home for an Art Collector / Ben Hudson Architects

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. The Gallery House by Ben Hudson Architects has been designed to reflect the people who live here, each space telling a story. In this residence, the warmth and richness of timber combine with a palette of neutral whites and the raw beauty of polished concrete to create a series of layered interiors and intimate, gallery-like spaces that showcase the owners' passion for art and sculpture.

The living and dining area is celebrated as a central, pivotal space that is inviting and liveable. Thoughtfully planned around a collection of paintings, sculptures, and furniture, attention to detail and craftsmanship has been paid throughout the interior. With a nod to the clean geometries and functionality of mid-century modern design, the distinctive materiality comes together to create an unpretentious living space that is warm and full of character.

The bespoke joinery includes a central timber and natural steel fireplace dividing the living and dining areas and a semi-enclosed wine and bar space, separated by steel framed glazed doors and cocooned by timber joinery to provide depth and a focal point around which to spend time with family and friends. The living space flows out to a sheltered, sunken outdoor fire area with built-in seating, extending the social hub outdoors and establishing a strong connection to the landscape.

Externally the building reads as a pair of gabled barn-like structures clad in cedar and metal tray, with a lower-lying garage clad in local schist stone. Floor levels are split in response to the sloping site, with poured polished concrete steps leading from the entry to the living spaces.

Low energy performance is achieved by integrating passive house principles into the design, including airtight construction to minimize energy loss, reduced thermal bridging through carefully designed framing, and mechanical ventilation with heat recovery to ensure a constant supply of clean, fresh air.