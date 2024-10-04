Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  House S-L / GRAUX & BAEYENS architecten

House S-L / GRAUX & BAEYENS architecten

House S-L / GRAUX & BAEYENS architecten

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ghent, Belgium
  • Architects: GRAUX & BAEYENS architecten
  Area:  1400
  Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Luc Roymans
  • Lead Architects: Koen Baeyens, Basile Graux
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans

Text description provided by the architects. The Ghent-based architectural duo Basile Graux and Koen Baeyens were given full creative freedom by homeowners Marieke (surname) and Rob Stockman. Around three years ago, the couple was captivated by a large, beautiful garden near Ghent. Despite a typical 1980s bungalow standing on the plot, their focus was immediately drawn to the expansive 1,400 m² garden, a rare find so close to the city center. The bungalow itself became secondary in their decision.

© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans

In the redesign, the garden and outdoor living played a central role. The aim was to create a holiday home with an open, warm atmosphere, complemented by a raw edge. The architects proposed a bold contrast between a wooden facade and an additional volume clad in softly tinted roofing, a concept enthusiastically embraced by the homeowners. Roofing, typically seen as a simple material, was given special attention in terms of color, type, window placement, and craftsmanship to elevate its visual impact.

© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor

To maintain a strong connection with the garden, Rob and Marieke were encouraged to avoid excessive pruning. While the sheep meadow and old garden sheds were removed, much of the original planting was preserved, including a cherry tree, a walnut tree, a tree of heaven, eight apple trees, and two intertwined rose bushes. Graux and Baeyens also incorporated windows in typically overlooked areas, such as narrow side strips, allowing the greenery to extend visually into the living spaces.

© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans

In the kitchen, a large window overlooking the front garden and street was installed to create a dynamic interaction between the homeowners, passersby, and neighbors. This design decision adds vibrancy to the space without making occupants feel watched, as might happen in a more private room like the living room. The concrete bench at the front of the house, where the couple often enjoys the evening sun, further emphasizes the home's connection to its surroundings and its welcoming, open design.

© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans

GRAUX & BAEYENS architecten
Wood

Residential Architecture, Houses, Belgium

