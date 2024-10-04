Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Suashi no ie House / Sobokuya Inc.

Suashi no ie House / Sobokuya Inc.

Save

Suashi no ie House / Sobokuya Inc. - Image 2 of 22Suashi no ie House / Sobokuya Inc. - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamSuashi no ie House / Sobokuya Inc. - Image 4 of 22Suashi no ie House / Sobokuya Inc. - Image 5 of 22Suashi no ie House / Sobokuya Inc. - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hokuto, Japan
  • Architects: Sobokuya Inc.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Lead Architects: Hisashi Imai
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Suashi no ie House / Sobokuya Inc. - Image 2 of 22
Courtesy of Sobokuya Inc.

Text description provided by the architects. Suashi no Ie – A House in Harmony with Nature - In 2021, Sobokuya embarked on a project to create Suashi no Ie, an eco-regenerative home that embodies the owner's sustainable lifestyle. Nestled at the foot of Mount Yatsugatake, the house is a blend of traditional Japanese craftsmanship and modern regenerative living. The name "Suashi no Ie" (Barefoot House) reflects the owner's lifestyle, which greatly revolves around walking barefoot. This passion for connecting with the earth influenced the choice of materials - we aimed to create a natural, comfortable feel underfoot throughout the house.

Save this picture!
Suashi no ie House / Sobokuya Inc. - Image 6 of 22
Courtesy of Sobokuya Inc.
Save this picture!
Suashi no ie House / Sobokuya Inc. - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
Courtesy of Sobokuya Inc.
Save this picture!
Suashi no ie House / Sobokuya Inc. - Image 16 of 22
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Suashi no ie House / Sobokuya Inc. - Image 4 of 22
Courtesy of Sobokuya Inc.

Inspired by the architectural techniques used in the iconic Kiyomizu-Dera Temple in Kyoto, Suashi no ie stands on a raised foundation to prevent moisture buildup and promote natural air circulation. The kakezukuri and nuki construction methods, traditionally used to stabilize buildings on uneven terrain, were adapted for this house, ensuring stability in the challenging landscape. The foundation itself was crafted from natural stones, with charred wooden piles driven beneath them to support soil health. The pillars were carefully shaped to fit the irregularities of the natural stones, showcasing traditional craftsmanship in its finest form.

Save this picture!
Suashi no ie House / Sobokuya Inc. - Image 10 of 22
Courtesy of Sobokuya Inc.
Save this picture!
Suashi no ie House / Sobokuya Inc. - Image 18 of 22
Section
Save this picture!
Suashi no ie House / Sobokuya Inc. - Interior Photography, Countertop, Beam
Courtesy of Sobokuya Inc.

The carpentry in Suashi no ie was executed with great precision, using Yatsugatake pine for the powerful beams, and featuring Sobokuya's original wooden fittings throughout the house. The house features solar water heaters, a wood boiler, and a custom-designed wood stove, all chosen to circulate and conserve energy efficiently, aligning with the home's regenerative ethos.

Save this picture!
Suashi no ie House / Sobokuya Inc. - Image 14 of 22
Courtesy of Sobokuya Inc.
Save this picture!
Suashi no ie House / Sobokuya Inc. - Image 8 of 22
Courtesy of Sobokuya Inc.

Inside, the living spaces reflect the same dedication to natural materials and craftsmanship. The spacious living room flows seamlessly into the kitchen, creating an open, airy atmosphere. Solid chestnut wood was used for the kitchen, emphasizing the natural texture of the wood, which will age gracefully over time. Custom-made storage units blend form and function, crafted specifically to suit the household. Large sliding doors made of wood open to views that align with the treetops, giving the impression of being in a treehouse. The expansive open deck offers an awe-inspiring outdoor space, while the skylights and narrow windows invite natural light into the home, enhancing the warm and cozy atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Suashi no ie House / Sobokuya Inc. - Image 15 of 22
Courtesy of Sobokuya Inc.
Save this picture!
Suashi no ie House / Sobokuya Inc. - Image 20 of 22
Elevation

The exterior of Suashi no Ie combines tradition and modernity. The outer walls, finished with lime plaster, give the house a clean and bright appearance, while the wooden beams of the ceiling emphasize the traditional aesthetic. With its thoughtful design and materials, Suashi no ie fosters a continuous cycle of regeneration between people and nature, ensuring that this relationship grows and evolves as the house ages.

Save this picture!
Suashi no ie House / Sobokuya Inc. - Image 5 of 22
Courtesy of Sobokuya Inc.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sobokuya Inc.
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Suashi no ie House / Sobokuya Inc." 04 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021939/suashi-no-ie-house-sobokuya-inc> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags