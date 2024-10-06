Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
135 King St / Studio.SC

135 King St / Studio.SC - Image 2 of 20135 King St / Studio.SC - Interior Photography, Table, Chair135 King St / Studio.SC - Interior Photography, Kitchen135 King St / Studio.SC - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table135 King St / Studio.SC - More Images+ 15

Sydney, Australia
135 King St / Studio.SC - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Andrew Webber-Walsh

Text description provided by the architects. A Heritage-Inspired Streetscape Centerpiece - Located on a key east-west CBD axis, the design forms the centerpiece of the entire street elevation through a rhythmic play of materiality, combining an interpretation of history and modernity. Incorporating a heritage-inspired contemporary sculpted sandstone facade and warm, technology-enabled interior.

135 King St / Studio.SC - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Andrew Webber-Walsh

There is also a nod to the modernist form of the ever-enduring MLC center directly across the road, via organically shaped sandstone beams. The warm textures of the internal lobby and the play of light emanating across the sandstone will enhance this both in the day and night conditions, culminating in a reinvigorated presence for 135 King Street. The Sydney CBD has undergone a resurgence of commercial activity resulting in an increased offering of new Premium and A-Grade office towers and 135 King Street is a prime example of such a repositioning.

135 King St / Studio.SC - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Andrew Webber-Walsh
135 King St / Studio.SC - Image 15 of 20
Plan
135 King St / Studio.SC - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table
© Andrew Webber-Walsh

Positioned at a threshold that defines the commercial and retail precincts, the building alterations reconnect with the public domain and its contextual history while providing its tenants with a premium lobby and third space. A portal frame element acts as the primary organizing piece and the first layer of a hierarchically layered sandstone façade concept that is commensurate with the scale and proportion of the existing street building rhythm. This sandstone element is presented as a vertically scalloped form and pays homage to the contextual heritage that aligns the street - and is a nod to the modernist and brutalist form of the ever-enduring MLC center directly across the way.

135 King St / Studio.SC - Interior Photography, Chair
© Andrew Webber-Walsh
135 King St / Studio.SC - Image 19 of 20
Elevation

Bronze materiality used externally also transitions internally via vertically proportioned paneling that gently transforms into a large digital screen. This "ribbon" feature accentuates the lobby's height and provides an opportunity for a playful kinetic expression and interaction, and from the outside, provides a glimpse of the internal mood of the lobby. A dramatic pendant light within the lobby, dubbed internal Rain acts as a mesmerizing bespoke light that is a defining centerpiece of space. Its carefully orchestrated chaos mirrors the pulse of the bustling café and lobby, creating a shimmering rain-like cascade throughout the lobby.

135 King St / Studio.SC - Image 20 of 20
Section
135 King St / Studio.SC - Image 10 of 20
© Andrew Webber-Walsh

The strong proportion and scale defined by the elevational composition of the built form combined with the warm textures and layering of the external and internal materiality will enhance both the day and night conditions, culminating in a reinvigorated presence for 135 King Street. The proposed scheme forms the centerpiece of the entire street elevation through a rhythmic play of materiality, combining an interpretation of history and modernity, with Sandstone celebrated as the hero element. 

135 King St / Studio.SC - Image 14 of 20
© Rohan Venn

Project location

Address:Sydney, Australia

Studio.SC
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreAustralia
Cite: "135 King St / Studio.SC" 06 Oct 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags