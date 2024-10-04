Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. Echo Of The Mountain Monument / Associates Architecture

Echo Of The Mountain Monument / Associates Architecture

Echo Of The Mountain Monument / Associates Architecture - Image 2 of 31Echo Of The Mountain Monument / Associates Architecture - Image 3 of 31Echo Of The Mountain Monument / Associates Architecture - Exterior PhotographyEcho Of The Mountain Monument / Associates Architecture - Exterior Photography, ForestEcho Of The Mountain Monument / Associates Architecture - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Pavilion, Monuments
Dossena, Italy
  • Architects: Associates Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  490
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Atelier XYZ, Francesco Paterlini
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Green Ger , Impresa Edile Astori
  • Team: Nicolò Galeazzi, Martina Salvaneschi, Mariachiara Cocchiararo, Claudia Crotti, Paola Federici, Nicole Tombini
  • Artistic Intervention: Francesco Paterlini
  • Graphic Design: TassinariVetta, Giulia De Benedetto, TassinariVetta
  • Year: 2023-2024
  • Cultural Partner: Direzione Generale Creatività Contemporanea – Ministero della Cultura
  • Partners: Comune di Dossena, Politecnico di Torino-DAD
  • Commissioner: Associazione Cultura Dossena
  • Structure: Opera Mista
  • City: Dossena
  • Country: Italy
Echo Of The Mountain Monument / Associates Architecture - Image 2 of 31
© Atelier XYZ

Text description provided by the architects. The project site is in the center of a natural stone amphitheater, a former mining area, situated on the top of the mountains surrounding the municipality of Dossena.

Echo Of The Mountain Monument / Associates Architecture - Image 7 of 31
© Atelier XYZ
Echo Of The Mountain Monument / Associates Architecture - Image 26 of 31
Plan 01

The earliest settlements in the area date back to the Bronze Age when iron, calamine, and galena mines were discovered. These mines led to the establishment of a stable community around the extraction sites, making Dossena the first settlement in the valley. The monument ECHO OF THE MOUNTAIN celebrates the memory of all the people who worked in the now-dismissed mining sites of Dossena.

Echo Of The Mountain Monument / Associates Architecture - Image 11 of 31
© Atelier XYZ
Echo Of The Mountain Monument / Associates Architecture - Image 28 of 31
Section
Echo Of The Mountain Monument / Associates Architecture - Image 15 of 31
© Atelier XYZ

The project consists of a circular enclosure, reminiscent of local wooden fences, embracing a large stone, sculpted by the artist Francesco Paterlini, and isolating it from the surrounding landscape, giving it a symbolic and contemplative nature.

Echo Of The Mountain Monument / Associates Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Atelier XYZ
Echo Of The Mountain Monument / Associates Architecture - Image 30 of 31
Exploded axonometric
Echo Of The Mountain Monument / Associates Architecture - Image 16 of 31
© Atelier XYZ
Echo Of The Mountain Monument / Associates Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Francesco Paterlini

The enclosure consists of a concrete base that extrudes halfway around its circumference, becoming a long seat for community celebrations, and a pyramid-shaped burnt wooden structure that grafts onto the concrete base along its entire length.

Echo Of The Mountain Monument / Associates Architecture - Image 14 of 31
© Atelier XYZ

Project location

Address:Dossena, Italy

