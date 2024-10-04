Echo Of The Mountain Monument / Associates Architecture

+ 26

Team: Nicolò Galeazzi, Martina Salvaneschi, Mariachiara Cocchiararo, Claudia Crotti, Paola Federici, Nicole Tombini

Artistic Intervention: Francesco Paterlini

Graphic Design: TassinariVetta, Giulia De Benedetto, TassinariVetta

Year: 2023-2024

Cultural Partner: Direzione Generale Creatività Contemporanea – Ministero della Cultura

Partners: Comune di Dossena, Politecnico di Torino-DAD

Commissioner: Associazione Cultura Dossena

Structure: Opera Mista

City: Dossena

Country: Italy

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project site is in the center of a natural stone amphitheater, a former mining area, situated on the top of the mountains surrounding the municipality of Dossena.

The earliest settlements in the area date back to the Bronze Age when iron, calamine, and galena mines were discovered. These mines led to the establishment of a stable community around the extraction sites, making Dossena the first settlement in the valley. The monument ECHO OF THE MOUNTAIN celebrates the memory of all the people who worked in the now-dismissed mining sites of Dossena.

The project consists of a circular enclosure, reminiscent of local wooden fences, embracing a large stone, sculpted by the artist Francesco Paterlini, and isolating it from the surrounding landscape, giving it a symbolic and contemplative nature.

The enclosure consists of a concrete base that extrudes halfway around its circumference, becoming a long seat for community celebrations, and a pyramid-shaped burnt wooden structure that grafts onto the concrete base along its entire length.